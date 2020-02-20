Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Scentre Group    SCG   AU000000SCG8

SCENTRE GROUP

(SCG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/20
3.73 AUD   +0.81%
08:32pSCENTRE : SCG Fund Payment Notice
PU
01:52aSCENTRE : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Andrew Harmos
PU
02/17Scentre Signals More Growth in Distributions, Funds from Operations
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Scentre : SCG Fund Payment Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 08:32pm EST

ASX Announcement

21 February 2020

SCENTRE GROUP (ASX: SCG)

Notices for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H and Division 12A of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act Non-resident withholding tax

Distribution for the six months ended 31 December 2019

Attached are notices for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H and Division 12A of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act for the distribution for the six months ended 31 December 2019 for Scentre Group Trust 1 and Scentre Group Trust 2 in respect of ordinary units.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Company Secretary.

Further information:

Company Secretary

Investor Relations

Corporate Affairs/Media

Maureen McGrath

Andrew Clarke

Alexis Lindsay

+61 2 9358 7439

+61 2 9358 7612

+61 2 9358 7739

Scentre Group Limited

ABN 66 001 671 496

Scentre Management Limited

RE1 Limited

RE2 Limited

ABN 41 001 670 579

ABN 80 145 743 862

ABN 41 145 744 065

AFS Licence No: 230329 as responsible

AFS Licence No: 380202 as responsible

AFS Licence No: 380203 as responsible

entity of Scentre Group Trust 1

entity of Scentre Group Trust 2

entity of Scentre Group Trust 3

ABN 55 191 750 378 ARSN 090 849 746

ABN 66 744 282 872 ARSN 146 934 536

ABN 11 517 229 138 ARSN 146 934 652

Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street

GPO Box 4004

+61 (02) 9358 7000

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

Sydney NSW 2001 Australia

scentregroup.com

Page 1 of 3

21 February 2020

SCENTRE GROUP TRUST 1

Notice for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H and Division 12A of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act Non-resident withholding tax

Distribution for the six months ended 31 December 2019

Set out below are the components of the distribution for the six months ended 31 December 2019.

Distribution amount:

6.85 cents per unit

Payment date:

28 February 2020

Income year:

Year ended 31 December 2019

These components are provided solely for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H and Division 12A of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) and should not be used for any other purpose.

Components

Cents per ordinary unit

Fund Payment

12.867920

Australian interest income

0.150080

Dividend income - fully franked

0.004766

Foreign source income

0.024738

Note, the total amount of the Fund Payment and Australian interest income exceeds the cash distribution.

The Fund Payment amount includes amounts that are excluded from non-concessional MIT income under the transitional provisions of 0.061595 cents per unit.

Scentre Group Trust 1 declares that it is a withholding MIT for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) in respect of the income year ended 31 December 2019.

This distribution does not include any amounts attributable to a fund payment from a clean building managed investment trust.

Australian resident securityholders should not rely on this notice for the purposes of completing their income tax returns. Details of the full year components of distributions will be provided in the annual tax statement which will be sent to securityholders in March 2020.

Scentre Group Limited

ABN 66 001 671 496

Scentre Management Limited

RE1 Limited

RE2 Limited

ABN 41 001 670 579

ABN 80 145 743 862

ABN 41 145 744 065

AFS Licence No: 230329 as responsible

AFS Licence No: 380202 as responsible

AFS Licence No: 380203 as responsible

entity of Scentre Group Trust 1

entity of Scentre Group Trust 2

entity of Scentre Group Trust 3

ABN 55 191 750 378 ARSN 090 849 746

ABN 66 744 282 872 ARSN 146 934 536

ABN 11 517 229 138 ARSN 146 934 652

Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street

GPO Box 4004

+61 (02) 9358 7000

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

Sydney NSW 2001 Australia

scentregroup.com

Page 2 of 3

21 February 2020

SCENTRE GROUP TRUST 2

Notice for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H and Division 12A of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act Non-resident withholding tax

Distribution for the six months ended 31 December 2019

Set out below are the components of the distribution for the six months ended 31 December 2019.

Distribution amount:

4.45 cents per unit

Payment date:

28 February 2020

Income year:

Year ended 31 December 2019

These components are provided solely for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H and Division 12A of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) and should not be used for any other purpose.

Components

Cents per ordinary unit

Fund Payment

7.955680

Australian interest income

0.068474

Note, the total amount of the Fund Payment and Australian interest income exceeds the cash distribution.

The Fund Payment amount includes amounts that are excluded from non-concessional MIT income under the transitional provisions of 0.061595 cents per unit.

Scentre Group Trust 2 declares that it is a withholding MIT for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) in respect of the income year ended 31 December 2019.

This distribution does not include any amounts attributable to a fund payment from a clean building managed investment trust.

Australian resident securityholders should not rely on this notice for the purposes of completing their income tax returns. Details of the full year components of distributions will be provided in the annual tax statement which will be sent to securityholders in March 2020.

Scentre Group Limited

ABN 66 001 671 496

Scentre Management Limited

RE1 Limited

RE2 Limited

ABN 41 001 670 579

ABN 80 145 743 862

ABN 41 145 744 065

AFS Licence No: 230329 as responsible

AFS Licence No: 380202 as responsible

AFS Licence No: 380203 as responsible

entity of Scentre Group Trust 1

entity of Scentre Group Trust 2

entity of Scentre Group Trust 3

ABN 55 191 750 378 ARSN 090 849 746

ABN 66 744 282 872 ARSN 146 934 536

ABN 11 517 229 138 ARSN 146 934 652

Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street

GPO Box 4004

+61 (02) 9358 7000

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

Sydney NSW 2001 Australia

scentregroup.com

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

Scentre Group Limited published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 01:31:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SCENTRE GROUP
08:32pSCENTRE : SCG Fund Payment Notice
PU
01:52aSCENTRE : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Andrew Harmos
PU
02/17Scentre Signals More Growth in Distributions, Funds from Operations
DJ
02/17SCENTRE : Ms Aliza Knox to retire from the Board
PU
02/13SCENTRE GROUP : annual earnings release
02/13SCENTRE GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/06SCENTRE : Dividend/Distribution - SCG
PU
01/20SCENTRE : Annual General Meeting Date
PU
2019SCENTRE : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Peter Allen
PU
2019SCENTRE : Notification of Share Cancellation (Form 484)
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 2 819 M
EBIT 2020 1 956 M
Net income 2020 1 308 M
Debt 2020 14 025 M
Yield 2020 6,20%
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2021 11,5x
Capitalization 19 467 M
Chart SCENTRE GROUP
Duration : Period :
Scentre Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCENTRE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 3,88  AUD
Last Close Price 3,73  AUD
Spread / Highest target 15,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Kenneth Allen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brian Martin Schwartz Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Greg Miles Chief Operating Officer
Elliott Chaim Aaron Rusanow Chief Financial Officer
Richard Webby Technology Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCENTRE GROUP-3.39%12 901
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-8.02%42 044
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%20 731
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-10.42%18 823
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION0.40%10 614
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.5.86%9 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group