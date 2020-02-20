Scentre : SCG Fund Payment Notice

ASX Announcement 21 February 2020 SCENTRE GROUP (ASX: SCG) Notices for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H and Division 12A of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act Non-resident withholding tax Distribution for the six months ended 31 December 2019 Attached are notices for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H and Division 12A of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act for the distribution for the six months ended 31 December 2019 for Scentre Group Trust 1 and Scentre Group Trust 2 in respect of ordinary units. This announcement has been authorised for release by the Company Secretary. Further information: Company Secretary Investor Relations Corporate Affairs/Media Maureen McGrath Andrew Clarke Alexis Lindsay +61 2 9358 7439 +61 2 9358 7612 +61 2 9358 7739 Scentre Group Limited ABN 66 001 671 496 Scentre Management Limited RE1 Limited RE2 Limited ABN 41 001 670 579 ABN 80 145 743 862 ABN 41 145 744 065 AFS Licence No: 230329 as responsible AFS Licence No: 380202 as responsible AFS Licence No: 380203 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 1 entity of Scentre Group Trust 2 entity of Scentre Group Trust 3 ABN 55 191 750 378 ARSN 090 849 746 ABN 66 744 282 872 ARSN 146 934 536 ABN 11 517 229 138 ARSN 146 934 652 Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street GPO Box 4004 +61 (02) 9358 7000 Sydney NSW 2000 Australia Sydney NSW 2001 Australia scentregroup.com Page 1 of 3

21 February 2020 SCENTRE GROUP TRUST 1 Notice for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H and Division 12A of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act Non-resident withholding tax Distribution for the six months ended 31 December 2019 Set out below are the components of the distribution for the six months ended 31 December 2019. Distribution amount: 6.85 cents per unit Payment date: 28 February 2020 Income year: Year ended 31 December 2019 These components are provided solely for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H and Division 12A of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) and should not be used for any other purpose. Components Cents per ordinary unit Fund Payment 12.867920 Australian interest income 0.150080 Dividend income - fully franked 0.004766 Foreign source income 0.024738 Note, the total amount of the Fund Payment and Australian interest income exceeds the cash distribution. The Fund Payment amount includes amounts that are excluded from non-concessional MIT income under the transitional provisions of 0.061595 cents per unit. Scentre Group Trust 1 declares that it is a withholding MIT for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) in respect of the income year ended 31 December 2019. This distribution does not include any amounts attributable to a fund payment from a clean building managed investment trust. Australian resident securityholders should not rely on this notice for the purposes of completing their income tax returns. Details of the full year components of distributions will be provided in the annual tax statement which will be sent to securityholders in March 2020. Scentre Group Limited ABN 66 001 671 496 Scentre Management Limited RE1 Limited RE2 Limited ABN 41 001 670 579 ABN 80 145 743 862 ABN 41 145 744 065 AFS Licence No: 230329 as responsible AFS Licence No: 380202 as responsible AFS Licence No: 380203 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 1 entity of Scentre Group Trust 2 entity of Scentre Group Trust 3 ABN 55 191 750 378 ARSN 090 849 746 ABN 66 744 282 872 ARSN 146 934 536 ABN 11 517 229 138 ARSN 146 934 652 Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street GPO Box 4004 +61 (02) 9358 7000 Sydney NSW 2000 Australia Sydney NSW 2001 Australia scentregroup.com Page 2 of 3

21 February 2020 SCENTRE GROUP TRUST 2 Notice for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H and Division 12A of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act Non-resident withholding tax Distribution for the six months ended 31 December 2019 Set out below are the components of the distribution for the six months ended 31 December 2019. Distribution amount: 4.45 cents per unit Payment date: 28 February 2020 Income year: Year ended 31 December 2019 These components are provided solely for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H and Division 12A of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) and should not be used for any other purpose. Components Cents per ordinary unit Fund Payment 7.955680 Australian interest income 0.068474 Note, the total amount of the Fund Payment and Australian interest income exceeds the cash distribution. The Fund Payment amount includes amounts that are excluded from non-concessional MIT income under the transitional provisions of 0.061595 cents per unit. Scentre Group Trust 2 declares that it is a withholding MIT for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) in respect of the income year ended 31 December 2019. This distribution does not include any amounts attributable to a fund payment from a clean building managed investment trust. Australian resident securityholders should not rely on this notice for the purposes of completing their income tax returns. Details of the full year components of distributions will be provided in the annual tax statement which will be sent to securityholders in March 2020. Scentre Group Limited ABN 66 001 671 496 Scentre Management Limited RE1 Limited RE2 Limited ABN 41 001 670 579 ABN 80 145 743 862 ABN 41 145 744 065 AFS Licence No: 230329 as responsible AFS Licence No: 380202 as responsible AFS Licence No: 380203 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 1 entity of Scentre Group Trust 2 entity of Scentre Group Trust 3 ABN 55 191 750 378 ARSN 090 849 746 ABN 66 744 282 872 ARSN 146 934 536 ABN 11 517 229 138 ARSN 146 934 652 Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street GPO Box 4004 +61 (02) 9358 7000 Sydney NSW 2000 Australia Sydney NSW 2001 Australia scentregroup.com Page 3 of 3