Scentre : SCG Fund Payment Notices

ASX Announcement

21 August 2018

Scentre Group (ASX: SCG)

Notice for the purpose of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act Non-resident withholding tax

Distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2018

Attached are notices for the purpose of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act for the distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2018 for Scentre Group Trust 1 and Scentre Group Trust 2 in respect of ordinary units.

Contacts:

Company Secretary Maureen McGrath +61 2 9358 7439

Investor Relations Andrew Clarke +61 2 9358 7612

Corporate Affairs / Media Alexis Lindsay +61 2 9358 7739

SCENTRE GROUP LIMITED ABN 66 001 671 496

RE2 LIMITED ABN 41 145 744 065 AFS Licence No: 380203 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 3 ABN 11 517 229 138 ARSN 146 934 652 Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia · GPO Box 4004 Sydney NSW 2001 Australia · T +61 (02) 9358 7000 · scentregroup.com

21 August 2018

SCENTRE GROUP TRUST 1

Notice for the purpose of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act Non-resident withholding tax

Distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2018

Set out below are the components of the distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Distribution amount: 3.34 cents per unit

Payment date: 31 August 2018

These components are provided solely for the purposes of subdivision 12-H of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth), and should not be used for any other purpose.

Components Cents per ordinary unit Other Australian Taxable Income 3.126928 Capital Gain on Taxable Australian Property - Discount Method (doubled as required by s.12-405) NIL Fund Payment 3.126928 Australian Interest Income 0.213072 Tax deferred NIL Total Distribution 3.340000

Scentre Group Trust 1 declares that it is a withholding MIT for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) in respect of the income year ending 31 December 2018.

This distribution does not include any amounts attributable to a fund payment from a clean building managed investment trust.

Australian resident securityholders should not rely on this notice for the purposes of completing their income tax returns. Details of the full year components of distributions will be provided in the annual tax statement which will be sent to securityholders in July 2019.

Page 2

21 August 2018

SCENTRE GROUP TRUST 2

Notice for the purpose of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act Non-resident withholding tax

Distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2018

Set out below are the components of the distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Distribution amount: 7.74 cents per unit

Payment date: 31 August 2018

These components are provided solely for the purposes of subdivision 12-H of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth), and should not be used for any other purpose.

Components Cents per ordinary unit Other Australian Taxable Income 7.730067 Capital Gain on Taxable Australian Property - Discount Method (doubled as required by s.12-405) NIL Fund Payment 7.730067 Australian Interest Income 0.009933 Tax deferred NIL Total Distribution 7.740000

Scentre Group Trust 2 declares that it is a withholding MIT for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) in respect of the income year ending 31 December 2018.

This distribution does not include any amounts attributable to a fund payment from a clean building managed investment trust.

Australian resident securityholders should not rely on this notice for the purposes of completing their income tax returns. Details of the full year components of distributions will be provided in the annual tax statement which will be sent to securityholders in July 2019.

SCENTRE GROUP LIMITED ABN 66 001 671 496

RE2 LIMITED ABN 41 145 744 065 AFS Licence No: 380203 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 3 ABN 11 517 229 138 ARSN 146 934 652

Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia · GPO Box 4004 Sydney NSW 2001 Australia · T +61 (02) 9358 7000 · scentregroup.com