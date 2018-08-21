Log in
SCENTRE GROUP (SCG)
Scentre : SCG Fund Payment Notices

08/21/2018 | 03:27am CEST

ASX Announcement

21 August 2018

Scentre Group (ASX: SCG)

Notice for the purpose of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act Non-resident withholding tax

Distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2018

Attached are notices for the purpose of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act for the distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2018 for Scentre Group Trust 1 and Scentre Group Trust 2 in respect of ordinary units.

Contacts:

Company Secretary Maureen McGrath +61 2 9358 7439

Investor Relations Andrew Clarke +61 2 9358 7612

Corporate Affairs / Media Alexis Lindsay +61 2 9358 7739

SCENTRE GROUP LIMITED ABN 66 001 671 496

SCENTRE GROUP LIMITED ABN 66 001 671 496

RE2 LIMITED ABN 41 145 744 065 AFS Licence No: 380203 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 3 ABN 11 517 229 138 ARSN 146 934 652

21 August 2018

SCENTRE GROUP TRUST 1

Notice for the purpose of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act Non-resident withholding tax

Distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2018

Set out below are the components of the distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Distribution amount: 3.34 cents per unit

Payment date: 31 August 2018

These components are provided solely for the purposes of subdivision 12-H of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth), and should not be used for any other purpose.

Components

Cents per ordinary unit

Other Australian Taxable Income

3.126928

Capital Gain on Taxable Australian Property - Discount Method (doubled as required by s.12-405)

NIL

Fund Payment

3.126928

Australian Interest Income

0.213072

Tax deferred

NIL

Total Distribution

3.340000

Scentre Group Trust 1 declares that it is a withholding MIT for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) in respect of the income year ending 31 December 2018.

This distribution does not include any amounts attributable to a fund payment from a clean building managed investment trust.

Australian resident securityholders should not rely on this notice for the purposes of completing their income tax returns. Details of the full year components of distributions will be provided in the annual tax statement which will be sent to securityholders in July 2019.

Page 2

21 August 2018

SCENTRE GROUP TRUST 2

Notice for the purpose of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act Non-resident withholding tax

Distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2018

Set out below are the components of the distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2018. Distribution amount: 7.74 cents per unit

Payment date: 31 August 2018

These components are provided solely for the purposes of subdivision 12-H of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth), and should not be used for any other purpose.

Components

Cents per ordinary unit

Other Australian Taxable Income

7.730067

Capital Gain on Taxable Australian Property - Discount Method (doubled as required by s.12-405)

NIL

Fund Payment

7.730067

Australian Interest Income

0.009933

Tax deferred

NIL

Total Distribution

7.740000

Scentre Group Trust 2 declares that it is a withholding MIT for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) in respect of the income year ending 31 December 2018.

This distribution does not include any amounts attributable to a fund payment from a clean building managed investment trust.

Australian resident securityholders should not rely on this notice for the purposes of completing their income tax returns. Details of the full year components of distributions will be provided in the annual tax statement which will be sent to securityholders in July 2019.

SCENTRE GROUP LIMITED ABN 66 001 671 496

RE2 LIMITED ABN 41 145 744 065 AFS Licence No: 380203 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 3 ABN 11 517 229 138 ARSN 146 934 652

Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

Disclaimer

Scentre Group Limited published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 01:26:01 UTC
