SCENTRE GROUP

(SCG)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/21
3.85 AUD   -1.28%
SCENTRE : SCG Fund Payment Notices
SCENTRE : 2019 SGT1, SGT2 and SGT3 Half Year Financial Reports
SCENTRE : Changes relating to buy-back - Appendix 3D
Scentre : SCG Fund Payment Notices

08/21/2019 | 09:28pm EDT

ASX Announcement

22 August 2019

Scentre Group (ASX: SCG)

Notice for the purpose of Division 12A of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act Non-resident withholding tax

Distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2019

Attached are notices for the purpose of Division 12A of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act for the distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2019 for Scentre Group Trust 1 and Scentre Group Trust 2 in respect of ordinary units.

Contacts:

Company Secretary

Investor Relations

Corporate Affairs / Media

Maureen McGrath

Andrew Clarke

Alexis Lindsay

+61 2 9358 7439

+61 2 9358 7612

+61 2 9358 7739

SCENTRE GROUP LIMITED ABN 66 001 671 496

SCENTRE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ABN 41 001 670 579 AFS Licence No: 230329 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 1 ABN 55 191 750 378 ARSN 090 849 746

RE1 LIMITED ABN 80 145 743 862 AFS Licence No: 380202 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 2 ABN 66 744 282 872 ARSN 146 934 536

RE2 LIMITED ABN 41 145 744 065 AFS Licence No: 380203 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 3 ABN 11 517 229 138 ARSN 146 934 652 Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia · GPO Box 4004 Sydney NSW 2001 Australia · T +61 (02) 9358 7000 · scentregroup.com

22 August 2019

SCENTRE GROUP TRUST 1

Notice for the purpose of Division 12A of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act Non-resident withholding tax

Distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2019

Set out below are the components of the distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

Distribution amount:

5.7 cents per unit

Payment date:

30 August 2019

Income year:

Year ending 31 December 2019

These components are provided solely for the purposes of Division 12A of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) and should not be used for any other purpose.

Components

Cents per ordinary unit

Other Australian Taxable Income

2.021028

Capital Gains on Taxable Australian Property

8.460166

Fund Payment

10.481194

Australian Interest Income

0.008203

Note, the total amount of the Fund Payment and Australian interest income exceeds the cash distribution.

Scentre Group Trust 1 declares that it is a withholding MIT for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) in respect of the income year ending 31 December 2019.

This distribution does not include any amounts attributable to a fund payment from a clean building managed investment trust.

Australian resident securityholders should not rely on this notice for the purposes of completing their income tax returns. Details of the full year components of distributions will be provided in the annual tax statement which will be sent to securityholders in March 2020.

SCENTRE GROUP LIMITED ABN 66 001 671 496

SCENTRE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ABN 41 001 670 579 AFS Licence No: 230329 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 1 ABN 55 191 750 378 ARSN 090 849 746

RE1 LIMITED ABN 80 145 743 862 AFS Licence No: 380202 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 2 ABN 66 744 282 872 ARSN 146 934 536

RE2 LIMITED ABN 41 145 744 065 AFS Licence No: 380203 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 3 ABN 11 517 229 138 ARSN 146 934 652 Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia · GPO Box 4004 Sydney NSW 2001 Australia · T +61 (02) 9358 7000 · scentregroup.com

22 August 2019

SCENTRE GROUP TRUST 2

Notice for the purpose of Division 12A of Schedule 1 of the Tax Administration Act Non-resident withholding tax

Distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2019

Set out below are the components of the distribution for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

Distribution amount:

5.6 cents per unit

Payment date:

30 August 2019

Income year:

Year ending 31 December 2019

These components are provided solely for the purposes of Division 12A of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) and should not be used for any other purpose.

Components

Cents per ordinary unit

Other Australian Taxable Income

3.972092

Capital Gains on Taxable Australian Property

4.787742

Fund Payment

8.759834

Australian Interest Income

0.054184

Note, the total amount of the Fund Payment and Australian interest income exceeds the cash distribution.

Scentre Group Trust 2 declares that it is a withholding MIT for the purposes of Subdivision 12-H of Schedule 1 of the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) in respect of the income year ending 31 December 2019.

This distribution does not include any amounts attributable to a fund payment from a clean building managed investment trust.

Australian resident securityholders should not rely on this notice for the purposes of completing their income tax returns. Details of the full year components of distributions will be provided in the annual tax statement which will be sent to securityholders in March 2020.

SCENTRE GROUP LIMITED ABN 66 001 671 496

SCENTRE MANAGEMENT LIMITED ABN 41 001 670 579 AFS Licence No: 230329 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 1 ABN 55 191 750 378 ARSN 090 849 746

RE1 LIMITED ABN 80 145 743 862 AFS Licence No: 380202 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 2 ABN 66 744 282 872 ARSN 146 934 536

RE2 LIMITED ABN 41 145 744 065 AFS Licence No: 380203 as responsible entity of Scentre Group Trust 3 ABN 11 517 229 138 ARSN 146 934 652 Level 30, 85 Castlereagh Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia · GPO Box 4004 Sydney NSW 2001 Australia · T +61 (02) 9358 7000 · scentregroup.com

Disclaimer

Scentre Group Limited published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 01:27:04 UTC
