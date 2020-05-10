Scentre : Suspends Distribution, Defers Mt Druitt Development

By David Winning



SYDNEY--Scentre Group said it won't pay a half-year distribution and it would defer at least one development as management responds to the coronavirus pandemic that led to widespread store closures in its malls.

"The group believes that retaining this capital will further strengthen its financial position and ability to continue to deliver long term returns to its securityholders," Scentre said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange.

Scentre said it had agreed with joint venture partner, Dexus Wholesale Property Fund, to defer the construction of a rooftop entertainment, leisure and dining precinct at the Westfield Mt Druitt mall. Management is also reviewing the timeline of planned redevelopments and pledged to update investors later this year.

Scentre, which kept all 42 of its malls open during the pandemic, said around 57% of retailers are now open and trading. It expects more to reopen over coming weeks.

"We are in discussions with our retail partners, on a case by case basis, to determine appropriate ways we can assist with their potential cash-flow issues, whilst recognizing that their contractual lease obligations remain in place," Scentre said, without elaborating.

In the three months through March, Scentre's comparable specialty in-store sales fell by 7.1% while comparable majors in-store sales were up 0.7%.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com