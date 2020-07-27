Log in
SCHAEFFLER    SHA   DE000SHA0159

SCHAEFFLER

(SHA)
07/27 08:14:10 am
6.493 EUR   +0.98%
07:48aSCHAEFFLER : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07/21Bearings maker SKF core earnings beat forecasts as cost cuts bite
RE
07/20SCHAEFFLER AG : Dr. Klaus Patzak appointed new CFO of Schaeffler AG
EQ
SCHAEFFLER : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating

07/27/2020 | 07:48am EDT

JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 7.50.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 12 288 M 14 382 M 14 382 M
Net income 2020 -9,44 M -11,1 M -11,1 M
Net Debt 2020 2 512 M 2 940 M 2 940 M
P/E ratio 2020 662x
Yield 2020 4,30%
Capitalization 4 282 M 4 981 M 5 012 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart SCHAEFFLER
Schaeffler Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SCHAEFFLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 7,00 €
Last Close Price 6,43 €
Spread / Highest target 55,5%
Spread / Average Target 8,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus Rosenfeld Chief Executive Officer
Georg F. W. Schaeffler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Schick Chief Operating Officer
Dietmar Heinrich Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Wagner Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHAEFFLER-33.22%4 981
DENSO CORPORATION-17.28%30 073
APTIV PLC-13.39%22 210
CONTINENTAL AG-21.40%21 075
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.2.80%18 031
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-20.51%15 807
