SCHAEFFLER : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating

Financials EUR USD Sales 2020 12 288 M 14 382 M 14 382 M Net income 2020 -9,44 M -11,1 M -11,1 M Net Debt 2020 2 512 M 2 940 M 2 940 M P/E ratio 2020 662x Yield 2020 4,30% Capitalization 4 282 M 4 981 M 5 012 M EV / Sales 2019 EV / Sales 2020 0,55x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 18,7% Chart SCHAEFFLER Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SCHAEFFLER Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 15 Average target price 7,00 € Last Close Price 6,43 € Spread / Highest target 55,5% Spread / Average Target 8,81% Spread / Lowest Target -23,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Klaus Rosenfeld Chief Executive Officer Georg F. W. Schaeffler Chairman-Supervisory Board Andreas Schick Chief Operating Officer Dietmar Heinrich Chief Financial Officer Uwe Wagner Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SCHAEFFLER -33.22% 4 981 DENSO CORPORATION -17.28% 30 073 APTIV PLC -13.39% 22 210 CONTINENTAL AG -21.40% 21 075 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. 2.80% 18 031 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD -20.51% 15 807