MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Schaeffler    SHA   DE000SHA0159

SCHAEFFLER

(SHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SCHAEFFLER : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Sell rating

04/27/2020 | 10:04am EDT

Morgan Stanley reiterate its Sell rating. The target price is still set at EUR 6.25.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 13 060 M
EBIT 2020 619 M
Net income 2020 277 M
Debt 2020 2 843 M
Yield 2020 5,39%
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
P/E ratio 2021 6,07x
EV / Sales2020 0,51x
EV / Sales2021 0,44x
Capitalization 3 803 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 6,61  €
Last Close Price 5,71  €
Spread / Highest target 83,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus Rosenfeld Chief Executive Officer
Georg F. W. Schaeffler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Schick Chief Operating Officer
Dietmar Heinrich Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Wagner Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHAEFFLER-40.69%4 106
DENSO CORPORATION0.08%27 056
APTIV PLC-33.94%16 012
CONTINENTAL AG-39.49%15 060
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-3.71%14 461
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-3.70%12 766
