SCHAEFFLER    SHA   DE000SHA0159

SCHAEFFLER

(SHA)
07/07 03:56:49 am
6.608 EUR   -1.81%
03:12aSCHAEFFLER : Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank
MD
07/01SCHAEFFLER : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06/30EXCLUSIVE : Germany missed chances to put Wirecard on watchlist - source
RE
SCHAEFFLER : Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank

07/07/2020 | 03:12am EDT

DZ Bank's analyst Michael Punzet has upgraded his rating from Neutral to Buy.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 12 357 M 13 974 M 13 974 M
Net income 2020 53,8 M 60,8 M 60,8 M
Net Debt 2020 2 433 M 2 752 M 2 752 M
P/E ratio 2020 70,9x
Yield 2020 4,48%
Capitalization 4 482 M 5 069 M 5 069 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,7%
Chart SCHAEFFLER
Duration : Period :
Schaeffler Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAEFFLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 6,84 €
Last Close Price 6,73 €
Spread / Highest target 48,6%
Spread / Average Target 1,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus Rosenfeld Chief Executive Officer
Georg F. W. Schaeffler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Schick Chief Operating Officer
Dietmar Heinrich Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Wagner Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHAEFFLER-30.10%5 069
DENSO CORPORATION-13.41%30 999
APTIV PLC-17.42%21 178
CONTINENTAL AG-23.18%20 025
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.0.73%17 395
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-20.12%16 029
