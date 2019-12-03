Schaeffler : ABT to Collaborate on Electrification of Light Commercial Vehicles

By Max Bernhard



Schaeffler said Tuesday that it will collaborate with ABT e-Line GmbH to electrify light commercial vehicles.

ABT has been commissioned to fully electrify Volkswagen AG light commercial vehicles including the T6 and Caddy models, the German auto-parts supplier said.

Schaeffler will contribute technological and management expertise to the partnership and will develop and supply technology for the electric powertrain, pending regulatory approvals, it said.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard