Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Schaeffler    SHA   DE000SHA0159

SCHAEFFLER

(SHA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Schaeffler : ABT to Collaborate on Electrification of Light Commercial Vehicles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 06:16am EST

By Max Bernhard

Schaeffler said Tuesday that it will collaborate with ABT e-Line GmbH to electrify light commercial vehicles.

ABT has been commissioned to fully electrify Volkswagen AG light commercial vehicles including the T6 and Caddy models, the German auto-parts supplier said.

Schaeffler will contribute technological and management expertise to the partnership and will develop and supply technology for the electric powertrain, pending regulatory approvals, it said.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SCHAEFFLER 1.93% 9.912 Delayed Quote.30.33%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.29% 175.24 Delayed Quote.25.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHAEFFLER
06:38aSCHAEFFLER : ABT and Schaeffler establish strategic collaboration to electrify l..
PU
06:16aSCHAEFFLER : ABT to Collaborate on Electrification of Light Commercial Vehicles
DJ
11/26India probe finds bearings collusion by SKF, Schaeffler, Tata Steel units
RE
11/13SCHAEFFLER AG : BDT Capital Partners acquires significant holding of non-voting ..
EQ
11/07SCHAEFFLER (UK) LTD : Chief Financial Officer Dietmar Heinrich does not extend c..
AQ
11/07SCHAEFFLER (UK) LTD : Earnings quality improved in third quarter, measures taken..
AQ
11/05SCHAEFFLER AG : Chief Financial Officer Dietmar Heinrich does not extend contrac..
EQ
11/05SCHAEFFLER AG : Earnings quality improved in third quarter, measures taken makin..
EQ
10/31SCHAEFFLER : A Year of Successful Cooperation
PU
10/31Fiat Chrysler Leaps on Merger News, Peugeot Shareholders, Suppliers Fret
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 14 331 M
EBIT 2019 1 083 M
Net income 2019 650 M
Debt 2019 2 510 M
Yield 2019 4,10%
P/E ratio 2019 9,91x
P/E ratio 2020 8,44x
EV / Sales2019 0,63x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
Capitalization 6 474 M
Chart SCHAEFFLER
Duration : Period :
Schaeffler Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAEFFLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 8,49  €
Last Close Price 9,72  €
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target -12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus Rosenfeld Chief Executive Officer
Georg F. W. Schaeffler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Schick Chief Operating Officer
Dietmar Heinrich Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Wagner Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHAEFFLER30.33%7 178
DENSO CORPORATION4.21%35 201
CONTINENTAL AG-3.24%25 911
APTIV53.48%24 125
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 271
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.18.72%16 920
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group