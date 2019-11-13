Schaeffler AG: BDT Capital Partners acquires significant holding of non-voting common shares

DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

13.11.2019 / 08:00

HERZOGENAURACH, November 13, 2019. BDT Capital Partners has informed Schaeffler AG that BDT Capital Partners has acquired approximately 25 percent of the outstanding non-voting common shares of Schaeffler AG.



BDT Capital Partners, a Chicago-based merchant bank, was founded in 2009 by Byron D. Trott and focusses on investments in family-owned businesses.



