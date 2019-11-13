Log in
Schaeffler AG: BDT Capital Partners acquires significant holding of non-voting common shares

0
11/13/2019 | 02:05am EST

DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Schaeffler AG: BDT Capital Partners acquires significant holding of non-voting common shares

13.11.2019 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BDT Capital Partners acquires significant holding of non-voting common shares


HERZOGENAURACH, November 13, 2019. BDT Capital Partners has informed Schaeffler AG that BDT Capital Partners has acquired approximately 25 percent of the outstanding non-voting common shares of Schaeffler AG.

BDT Capital Partners, a Chicago-based merchant bank, was founded in 2009 by Byron D. Trott and focusses on investments in family-owned businesses.


About Schaeffler
The Schaeffler Group is a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. The portfolio includes high-precision components and systems for engine, transmission, and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group is already shaping "Mobility for tomorrow" to a significant degree with innovative and sustainable technologies for electric mobility, digitalization, and Industry 4.0. The technology company generated sales of approximately 14.2 billion euros in 2018. With around 89,000 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family companies and, with approximately 170 locations in over 50 countries, has a global network of manufacturing locations, research and development facilities, and sales companies. With more than 2,400 patent applications in 2018, Schaeffler is Germany's second most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).

 

Contact:

Thorsten Möllmann
Senior Vice President Global Communications & Branding, Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany
phone +49 9132 82-5000, e-mail: presse@schaeffler.com		 Renata Casaro, Head of Investor Relations,
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany
phone +49 9132 82-4440, e-mail:ir@schaeffler.com

13.11.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: 09132 - 82 0
E-mail: ir@schaeffler.com
Internet: www.schaeffler.com
ISIN: DE000SHA0159
WKN: SHA015
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 911471

 
End of News DGAP News Service

911471  13.11.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=911471&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
