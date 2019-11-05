DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Schaeffler AG: Chief Financial Officer Dietmar Heinrich does not extend contract



05.11.2019 / 08:00

Chief Financial Officer Dietmar Heinrich does not extend contract



HERZOGENAURACH, November 5, 2019. Dietmar Heinrich, who has been the Chief Financial Officer of Schaeffler AG since August 2017, has decided for personal reasons not to extend his current contract, which runs until July 31, 2020.

Georg F. W. Schaeffler, Family Shareholder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Schaeffler AG, said: "We very much regret Mr. Heinrich's decision. During almost twenty five years at Schaeffler, he has made valuable contributions in various positions for the company. We wish him all the very best both personally and professionally for the future."

Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, added: "In his function as Chief Financial Officer, Dietmar Heinrich has strengthened the Finance department, improved the communication with the capital markets, and helped to implement the Schaeffler Group's efficiency programs. My colleagues on the Executive Board and I respect and regret his decision."

A successor will be announced in due course.



About Schaeffler

The Schaeffler Group is a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. Its portfolio includes high-precision components and systems for engine, transmission, and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. Schaeffler is already shaping "Mobility for tomorrow" to a significant degree with innovative and sustainable technologies for electric mobility, digitalization, and Industry 4.0. The technology company generated sales of approximately EUR 14.2 billion in 2018. With around 89,000 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family companies and, with approximately 170 locations in over 50 countries, has a worldwide network of manufacturing locations, research and development facilities, and sales companies. With more than 2,400 patent applications in 2018, Schaeffler is Germany's second most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).



