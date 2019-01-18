Schaeffler AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Prof. Dr.
|First name:
|Peter
|Last name(s):
|Gutzmer
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000SHA0159
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|7.568 EUR
|10187.998 EUR
|7.59 EUR
|10770.21 EUR
|7.588 EUR
|10129.98 EUR
|7.592 EUR
|12617.904 EUR
|7.594 EUR
|14580.48 EUR
|7.598 EUR
|7400.452 EUR
|7.602 EUR
|7579.194 EUR
|7.606 EUR
|7606.00 EUR
|7.61 EUR
|3454.94 EUR
|7.596 EUR
|9259.524 EUR
|7.60 EUR
|10830.00 EUR
|7.604 EUR
|4881.768 EUR
|7.608 EUR
|4640.88 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|7.596 EUR
|113939.32 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
