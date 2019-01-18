Log in
Schaeffler AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01/18/2019 | 04:25am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.01.2019 / 10:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Gutzmer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schaeffler AG

b) LEI
549300Q7E782X7GC1P43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHA0159

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.568 EUR 10187.998 EUR
7.59 EUR 10770.21 EUR
7.588 EUR 10129.98 EUR
7.592 EUR 12617.904 EUR
7.594 EUR 14580.48 EUR
7.598 EUR 7400.452 EUR
7.602 EUR 7579.194 EUR
7.606 EUR 7606.00 EUR
7.61 EUR 3454.94 EUR
7.596 EUR 9259.524 EUR
7.60 EUR 10830.00 EUR
7.604 EUR 4881.768 EUR
7.608 EUR 4640.88 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.596 EUR 113939.32 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-01-16; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


18.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.schaeffler.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48439  18.01.2019 


© EQS 2019
