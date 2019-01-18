Schaeffler AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.01.2019 / 10:18

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Prof. Dr. First name: Peter Last name(s): Gutzmer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Schaeffler AG

b) LEI

549300Q7E782X7GC1P43

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000SHA0159

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 7.568 EUR 10187.998 EUR 7.59 EUR 10770.21 EUR 7.588 EUR 10129.98 EUR 7.592 EUR 12617.904 EUR 7.594 EUR 14580.48 EUR 7.598 EUR 7400.452 EUR 7.602 EUR 7579.194 EUR 7.606 EUR 7606.00 EUR 7.61 EUR 3454.94 EUR 7.596 EUR 9259.524 EUR 7.60 EUR 10830.00 EUR 7.604 EUR 4881.768 EUR 7.608 EUR 4640.88 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 7.596 EUR 113939.32 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-01-16; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

