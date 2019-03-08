Log in
Schaeffler AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/08/2019 | 02:10pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.03.2019 / 20:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Siegfried
Last name(s): Luther

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schaeffler AG

b) LEI
549300Q7E782X7GC1P43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHA0159

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.354 EUR 7456.96 EUR
7.358 EUR 4230.85 EUR
7.356 EUR 3023.32 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.355561 EUR 14711.13 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-03-07; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


08.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.schaeffler.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

49495  08.03.2019 


© EQS 2019
