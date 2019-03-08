Schaeffler AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
08.03.2019 / 20:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Siegfried
|Last name(s):
|Luther
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000SHA0159
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|7.354 EUR
|7456.96 EUR
|7.358 EUR
|4230.85 EUR
|7.356 EUR
|3023.32 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|7.355561 EUR
|14711.13 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schaeffler AG
|
|Industriestr. 1-3
|
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.schaeffler.com
|
