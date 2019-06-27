Log in
Schaeffler AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/27/2019 | 05:00am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.06.2019 / 10:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: SKR Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Rosenfeld
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schaeffler AG

b) LEI
549300Q7E782X7GC1P43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SHA0159

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.352 EUR 3099.78 EUR
6.36 EUR 43801.32 EUR
6.358 EUR 2638.57 EUR
6.356 EUR 5911.08 EUR
6.354 EUR 3094.40 EUR
6.35 EUR 2108.20 EUR
6.348 EUR 2926.43 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
6.3580 EUR 63579.7800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-25; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


27.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.schaeffler.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

52239  27.06.2019 


© EQS 2019
