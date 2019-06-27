Schaeffler AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|SKR Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Klaus
|Last name(s):
|Rosenfeld
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000SHA0159
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|6.352 EUR
|3099.78 EUR
|6.36 EUR
|43801.32 EUR
|6.358 EUR
|2638.57 EUR
|6.356 EUR
|5911.08 EUR
|6.354 EUR
|3094.40 EUR
|6.35 EUR
|2108.20 EUR
|6.348 EUR
|2926.43 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|6.3580 EUR
|63579.7800 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
