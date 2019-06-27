Schaeffler AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.06.2019 / 10:54

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: SKR Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Klaus Last name(s): Rosenfeld Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Schaeffler AG

b) LEI

549300Q7E782X7GC1P43

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000SHA0159

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 6.352 EUR 3099.78 EUR 6.36 EUR 43801.32 EUR 6.358 EUR 2638.57 EUR 6.356 EUR 5911.08 EUR 6.354 EUR 3094.40 EUR 6.35 EUR 2108.20 EUR 6.348 EUR 2926.43 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 6.3580 EUR 63579.7800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-06-25; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

