SCHAEFFLER

(SHA)
Schaeffler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

04/22/2020

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Schaeffler AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Schaeffler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

22.04.2020 / 12:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schaeffler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2020:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 06, 2020
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/content.schaeffler.com/de/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 06, 2020
Address: https://www.schaeffler.com/content.schaeffler.com/en/investor_relations/events_publications/reports/reports.jsp

22.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.schaeffler.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1022445  22.04.2020 

© EQS 2020
