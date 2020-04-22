Schaeffler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
04/22/2020 | 06:05am EDT
Schaeffler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2020:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year