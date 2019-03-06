Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler plans investment grade bonds

DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Bond

06.03.2019 / 08:04

HERZOGENAURACH, March 6, 2019. Global automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler plans to issue investment grade bonds on the basis of its full year figures for 2018 and depending on market conditions. Schaeffler established a debt issuance program with a program volume of up to EUR 5 billion for the issuance of investment grade bonds on the debt capital markets.



Since last year, Schaeffler is rated investment grade by all three internationally recognized rating agencies Fitch ("BBB-"), Moody's ("Baa3") and Standard & Poors ("BBB-"). These ratings confirm the strong balance sheet and the capital strength of the Schaeffler Group.



The Group's financing structure currently consists of syndicated bank loans and partly callable high

yield bonds. The transformation of the financing structure and the long-term establishment as investment grade rated company create further operational and financial flexibility to support the implementation of Schaeffler's growth strategy.



Dietmar Heinrich, Chief Financial Officer of the Schaeffler AG, said: "The Schaeffler Group has consistently further developed its financing structure in recent years. With the planned issuance of investment grade bonds, we are continuing along this path and want to establish ourselves in this market segment in the long term."





About Schaeffler

The Schaeffler Group is a global automotive and industrial supplier. By delivering high-precision components and systems in engine, transmission, and chassis applications, as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications, the Schaeffler Group is already shaping "Mobility for tomorrow" to a significant degree. The technology company generated sales of approximately 14.2 billion Euros in 2018. With around 92,500 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family companies and, with approximately 170 locations in over 50 countries, has a worldwide network of manufacturing locations, research and development facilities, and sales companies. With more than 2,400 patent registrations in 2018, Schaeffler is Germany's second most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).



