Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Schaeffler    SHA   DE000SHA0159

SCHAEFFLER

(SHA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/06 02:28:52 am
7.73 EUR   -3.74%
02:10aSCHAEFFLER AG : Schaeffler plans investment grade bonds
EQ
02:05aSCHAEFFLER AG : Schaeffler launches program RACE
EQ
02:05aSCHAEFFLER AG : Schaeffler establishes team for the future
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler plans investment grade bonds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 02:10am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Bond
Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler plans investment grade bonds

06.03.2019 / 08:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schaeffler plans investment grade bonds

HERZOGENAURACH, March 6, 2019. Global automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler plans to issue investment grade bonds on the basis of its full year figures for 2018 and depending on market conditions. Schaeffler established a debt issuance program with a program volume of up to EUR 5 billion for the issuance of investment grade bonds on the debt capital markets.


Since last year, Schaeffler is rated investment grade by all three internationally recognized rating agencies Fitch ("BBB-"), Moody's ("Baa3") and Standard & Poors ("BBB-"). These ratings confirm the strong balance sheet and the capital strength of the Schaeffler Group.


The Group's financing structure currently consists of syndicated bank loans and partly callable high
yield bonds. The transformation of the financing structure and the long-term establishment as investment grade rated company create further operational and financial flexibility to support the implementation of Schaeffler's growth strategy.


Dietmar Heinrich, Chief Financial Officer of the Schaeffler AG, said: "The Schaeffler Group has consistently further developed its financing structure in recent years. With the planned issuance of investment grade bonds, we are continuing along this path and want to establish ourselves in this market segment in the long term."



Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute an offer to buy, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities of Schaeffler AG or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Schaeffler AG. The purchase or subscription of bonds of Schaeffler AG must only take place on the basis of an approved securities prospectus.
This announcement is not being distributed or published in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Australia or Japan or any other country in which such distribution may be unlawful. Recipients of this announcement should inform themselves of and take into account any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the capital market laws of such jurisdictions.


Forward-looking statements and projections
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial consequences of the plans and events described herein. No one undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date of this press release. Statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or events should not be taken as representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. The cautionary statements set out above should be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Schaeffler, or persons acting on its behalf, may issue.


About Schaeffler
The Schaeffler Group is a global automotive and industrial supplier. By delivering high-precision components and systems in engine, transmission, and chassis applications, as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications, the Schaeffler Group is already shaping "Mobility for tomorrow" to a significant degree. The technology company generated sales of approximately 14.2 billion Euros in 2018. With around 92,500 employees, Schaeffler is one of the world's largest family companies and, with approximately 170 locations in over 50 countries, has a worldwide network of manufacturing locations, research and development facilities, and sales companies. With more than 2,400 patent registrations in 2018, Schaeffler is Germany's second most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).

  Schaeffler   Twitter   Facebook   Youtube
 


Contact:

Thorsten Möllmann, Senior Vice President Global Communications & Branding, Schaeffler AG,
Herzogenaurach, Germany
Phone +49 9132 82-5000, email: presse@schaeffler.com		 Dr. Axel Lüdeke, Head of Business and Financial Communications & PR, Schaeffler AG,
Herzogenaurach, Germany
Phone +49 9132 82-5000, email: presse@schaeffler.com
Renata Casaro, Head of Investor Relations,
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany
Phone +49 9132 82-4440, email: ir@schaeffler.com		 Jens Briemle, Investor Relations,
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany
Phone +49 9132 82-4440, email: ir@schaeffler.com

06.03.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: 09132 - 82 0
E-mail: ir@schaeffler.com
Internet: www.schaeffler.com
ISIN: DE000SHA0159
WKN: SHA015
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

784323  06.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=784323&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHAEFFLER
02:10aSCHAEFFLER AG : Schaeffler plans investment grade bonds
EQ
02:05aSCHAEFFLER AG : Schaeffler launches program RACE
EQ
02:05aSCHAEFFLER AG : Schaeffler establishes team for the future
EQ
02:05aSCHAEFFLER AG : Schaeffler Group meets targets in 2018
EQ
03/01SCHAEFFLER AG : Schaeffler appoints Uwe Wagner to become Member of the Board of ..
EQ
02/20SCHAEFFLER AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports..
EQ
02/11SCHAEFFLER : World Premiere of Schaeffler Bio-Hybrid GmbH at CES 2019
AQ
01/29SCHAEFFLER : Sweden's SKF reassures on industrial demand, shares rise
RE
01/18SCHAEFFLER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/15SCHAEFFLER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 14 343 M
EBIT 2018 1 427 M
Net income 2018 925 M
Debt 2018 3 045 M
Yield 2018 6,39%
P/E ratio 2018 5,79
P/E ratio 2019 5,59
EV / Sales 2018 0,31x
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
Capitalization 1 333 M
Chart SCHAEFFLER
Duration : Period :
Schaeffler Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAEFFLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 9,27 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus Rosenfeld Chief Executive Officer
Georg F. W. Schaeffler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Schick Chief Operating Officer
Dietmar Heinrich Chief Financial Officer
Peter Gutzmer Deputy Chief Executive Officer & CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHAEFFLER7.67%1 506
DENSO CORP0.32%33 712
CONTINENTAL20.79%33 117
APTIV36.35%21 913
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 117
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.12.84%17 218
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.