Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Schaeffler    SHA   DE000SHA0159

SCHAEFFLER

(SHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Schaeffler : Annual General Meeting approves dividend and new remuneration system

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 08:19am EDT

2020-05-08 | Herzogenaurach

  • Virtual annual general meeting met with great interest
  • Dividend distribution of 45 eurocents per preferred share
  • New remuneration system for the board

Schaeffler AG's virtual Annual General Meeting sparked intense interest. At its peak, around 600 shareholders participated in the broadcast of the Annual General Meeting. The meeting approved a dividend of 45 eurocents per non-voting common share. The payout ratio was around 43 percent, which is within the target corridor of 30 to 50 percent based on the consolidated earnings attributable to shareholders before special items.

'The proposed dividend is the result of careful balancing of interests. In our view, it is fair and appropriate to let shareholders participate in the success of the past year. Our capital base and very solid liquidity allow us to do this,' said Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG.

New remuneration system for Executive Board
The Annual General Meeting approved a new Executive Board remuneration system which the company's Supervisory Board had adopted with retroactive effect as from January 1, 2020. Schaeffler is thus implementing the changed regulatory requirements for executive board remuneration in accordance with the law on the implementation of the second shareholder rights directive (ARUG II) - faster than required by law.

The Executive Board remuneration is based on the principles of coupling performance and remuneration, value creation and free cash flow. The variable remuneration is focused on long-term and sustainable corporate value development. The new remuneration system also strengthens the capital market orientation and synchronization of interests of the shareholders with the Executive Board. Further more a new share purchase and holding obligation has been added, according to which the board members have to buy non-voting common shares in Schaeffler AG in a predetermined amount and period and must hold them until the end of their tenure. In order to do justice to the growing importance of sustainability as part of the corporate strategy, sustainability goals are also included in the variable remuneration. In addition, the performance criteria were redesigned and the pension plan of the board members changed to a contribution-based system.

'The new remuneration system is clear and transparent. In addition to their fixed base remuneration, the board members receive variable short and long-term remuneration components. Thus, alongside amending the pension plan, one of our key aims was to tie this variable part of our managing directors' remuneration to achieving specified sustainability targets. I also see the obligation to purchase and hold shares as an important step in making the Schaeffler Group even more capital market-oriented,' said Family Shareholder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board Georg F. W. Schaeffler.

A record of the votes and the report given by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the CEO at today's Annual General Meeting will be shortly available at www.schaeffler.com/agm.

The Annual Report is available at www.schaeffler-annual-report.com.

Disclaimer

Schaeffler AG published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 12:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SCHAEFFLER
08:19aSCHAEFFLER : Annual General Meeting approves dividend and new remuneration syste..
PU
08:10aSCHAEFFLER AG : Schaeffler Annual General Meeting approves dividend and new remu..
EQ
05/07SCHAEFFLER : Gets a Neutral rating from Kepler Chevreux
MD
05/07SCHAEFFLER : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
05/07SCHAEFFLER : Citigroup sticks Neutral
MD
05/07SCHAEFFLER : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/06LYFT, METLIFE PROMISE COST CUTTING : Earnings at a Glance
DJ
05/06SCHAEFFLER : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/06SCHAEFFLER : reports robust earnings and strong free cash flow for 1st quarter 2..
AQ
05/06SCHAEFFLER : UBS remains a Sell rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 12 627 M
EBIT 2020 614 M
Net income 2020 141 M
Debt 2020 2 464 M
Yield 2020 5,14%
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
P/E ratio 2021 7,19x
EV / Sales2020 0,56x
EV / Sales2021 0,49x
Capitalization 4 575 M
Chart SCHAEFFLER
Duration : Period :
Schaeffler Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAEFFLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 6,99  €
Last Close Price 6,87  €
Spread / Highest target 52,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus Rosenfeld Chief Executive Officer
Georg F. W. Schaeffler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Schick Chief Operating Officer
Dietmar Heinrich Chief Financial Officer
Uwe Wagner Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHAEFFLER-28.65%4 934
DENSO CORPORATION2.57%25 875
APTIV PLC-31.32%16 626
CONTINENTAL AG-34.96%16 168
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.0.13%15 866
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-0.29%12 972
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group