Schaeffler : Enters Strategic Partnership with SAP to Update IT Systems

By Patrick Costello

Schaeffler said Tuesday that has it entered a strategic partnership with business software provider SAP SE (SAP.XE) to further develop the German automotive-parts supplier's IT application systems and digital capabilities.

Schaeffler said it would integrate SAP services into its IT infrastructure and projects in order to boost efficiency across the company and improve its IT landscape.

Among the products to be integrated into Schaeffler's systems under the partnership are SAP's S/4 HANA software and SuccessFactors, which will optimize Schaeffler's business processes and promote the company's digitization efforts, Schaeffler said.

