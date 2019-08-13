Log in
SCHAEFFLER

(SHA)
Schaeffler : Enters Strategic Partnership with SAP to Update IT Systems

0
08/13/2019 | 03:45am EDT

By Patrick Costello

Schaeffler said Tuesday that has it entered a strategic partnership with business software provider SAP SE (SAP.XE) to further develop the German automotive-parts supplier's IT application systems and digital capabilities.

Schaeffler said it would integrate SAP services into its IT infrastructure and projects in order to boost efficiency across the company and improve its IT landscape.

Among the products to be integrated into Schaeffler's systems under the partnership are SAP's S/4 HANA software and SuccessFactors, which will optimize Schaeffler's business processes and promote the company's digitization efforts, Schaeffler said.

Write to Patrick Costello at patrick.costello@dowjones.com.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAP AG -0.24% 106.12 Delayed Quote.22.33%
SCHAEFFLER -1.78% 6.078 Delayed Quote.-17.03%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 14 337 M
EBIT 2019 1 082 M
Net income 2019 663 M
Debt 2019 2 549 M
Yield 2019 6,05%
P/E ratio 2019 6,22x
P/E ratio 2020 5,06x
EV / Sales2019 0,47x
EV / Sales2020 0,43x
Capitalization 4 121 M
Chart SCHAEFFLER
Duration : Period :
Schaeffler Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAEFFLER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 7,44  €
Last Close Price 6,25  €
Spread / Highest target 44,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Klaus Rosenfeld Chief Executive Officer
Georg F. W. Schaeffler Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Schick Chief Operating Officer
Dietmar Heinrich Chief Financial Officer
Peter Gutzmer Deputy Chief Executive Officer & CTO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHAEFFLER-17.03%4 626
DENSO CORP-6.31%32 724
DENSO CORPORATION (ADR)--.--%32 724
CONTINENTAL AG-8.09%25 787
APTIV35.68%21 402
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%18 704
