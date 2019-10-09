Schaffer : 2019 Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form 0 10/09/2019 | 03:46am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 9 October 2019 NOTICE OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is given that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Schaffer Corporation Limited ("SFC" or the "Company") will be held at Pagoda Resort & Spa, 112 Melville Parade, Como, Western Australia at 11:30am (WST) on Wednesday 13 November 2019. BUSINESS Annual Financial Report

To receive and consider the annual financial statements and reports of the directors and the auditors for the period ended 30 June 2019. Resolution 1: Re-election of Mr David Schwartz

To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution :

"That Mr David Schwartz who retires in accordance with the Company's constitution and, being eligible for re-election, be re-elected as a Director." Resolution 2: Adopt Remuneration Report

To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution : "That the Remuneration Report for the period ended 30 June 2019 be adopted." Resolution 3: Remuneration of Non-Executive Directors

To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution :

Mr David Schwartz, who was elected to the Board of Schaffer Corporation Limited in June 1999 and is required to retire from office pursuant to the 'Director Rotation' provisions of Article 3.6 of the Company's constitution. Mr Schwartz, being eligible, has offered himself for re-election as a Director. Mr Schwartz has over 40 years' experience in the successful management of manufacturing and distribution businesses, and also negotiating acquisitions and the development of properties in Australia and South Africa. Mr Schwartz is currently Chairman of Stefani Pure Water Australasia Pty Limited, and a director of Energy- Tec Holdings. Mr Schwartz is also a founding director of Primewest Management Limited which currently manages a property portfolio valued at in excess of A$4 billion. As a long serving director of Schaffer Corporation, Mr Schwartz has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the divisional operations which provides him with an enhanced capability to question and challenge management decision making. Mr Schwartz is Chairman of the Board's Audit Committee which draws on his skills from various audit committee appointments and extensive business experience, including the interpretation of financial statements. Mr Schwartz is also Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee which during his tenure has maintained a stable, experienced and well-functioning Board that is aligned with the interests of shareholders. Recommendation: The Board supports the re-election of Mr David Schwartz Resolution 2 - Remuneration Report The Corporations Act requires that a resolution in relation to the Remuneration Report, included in the Director's Report, be included in the Notice of Meeting so that shareholders have an opportunity to comment and ask questions on the content of the Remuneration Report and exercise a vote for its adoption. This resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Company or the Directors. The Directors will consider the outcome of the vote and comments made by shareholders on the Remuneration Report at the meeting when reviewing the Company's remuneration policies. If 25% or more of votes that are cast are voted against the adoption of the Remuneration Report at two consecutive AGMs, shareholders will be required to vote at the second of those AGMs on a resolution (a "spill resolution") that another meeting be held within 90 days at which all of the Company's Directors (other than the Managing Director) must stand for re-election. The Company's Remuneration Report commences on Page 55 of the 2019 Annual Report, a copy of which is available from SFC's website at www.schaffer.com.au. Recommendation: Noting that each Director has a personal interest in their own remuneration from the Company (as such interests are described in the Remuneration Report) and that each Director (or any closely related party of a Director) is excluded from voting their shares on this resolution, the Board recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the resolution to adopt the Remuneration Report. Voting Exclusions - Resolution 2 A vote on Resolution 2 must not be cast (in any capacity) by, or on behalf of: a member or a former member of the key management personnel (KMP) whose remuneration details are disclosed in the Company's Remuneration Report; or a closely related party of such a KMP, unless the vote is cast by a person entitled to vote in accordance with a direction on the proxy form. This restriction on voting undirected proxies does not apply to the Chairman of the Meeting acting as proxy for a person entitled to vote on Resolution 2 because SFC's proxy appointment expressly authorises the Chairman of the meeting to exercise undirected proxies. Resolution 3 - Remuneration of Non-Executive Directors Directors' fees were last approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in November 2003 at $250,000 per annum. Since 2003, there have been modest CPI increases in most years. As a result, the Company is now approaching the current aggregate fee cap and proposes to increase the annual fees which may be paid to Non-Executive Directors from 1 July 2020 to $500,000 per annum. This increase will provide flexibility with Board and Committee appointments, so that the Board can appropriately manage succession planning and potential new director appointments considering the mix of skills and experiences necessary for the Board. The increased limit ensures that any change in composition can be implemented as smoothly as possible and enables the Board to continue to attract and retain Non- Executive Directors with the skills, experience, and calibre befitting the Company. Additionally, there are increasing legislative and corporate governance requirements imposed on Directors. These additional time demands on Directors translate into additional costs for listed companies. It is emphasised that this is a maximum limit and it is not proposed that current fees be increased to that limit. The additional headroom is seen as prudent to give the Board the necessary flexibility to continue operating effectively. Recommendation: Noting that each Non-Executive Director has a personal interest in their own remuneration from the Company, the Board recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the resolution to increase the aggregate fees payable to Non-Executive Directors. Voting Exclusions - Resolution 3 The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 3 by or on behalf of a Director of the Company or any associate of that person. However, the Company need not disregard a vote on Resolution 3 if: it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or

it is cast by the person chairing the meeting, as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides. In addition, a vote must not be cast on Resolution 3 by a member of the KMP of the Company, or a closely related party of a KMP, acting as proxy for a person entitled to vote, if their appointment does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on Resolution 3. This restriction on voting undirected proxies does not apply to the Chairman of the meeting because the Company's proxy appointment expressly authorises the Chairman of the meeting to exercise undirected proxies.

Key Management Personnel For the purposes of any voting exclusions, the 'key management personnel for the SFC consolidated group' (or KMPs) are those persons having authority and responsibility for planning, directing and controlling the activities of the SFC consolidated group either directly or indirectly. It includes all Directors (Executive and Non-Executive). The KMPs during the year ended 30 June 2019 are listed in the Remuneration Report contained in the Directors' Report for the year ended 30 June 2019. A 'closely related party' of a KMP means: a spouse or child of the KMP; or

a child of the KMP's spouse; or

a dependant of the KMP or of the KMP's spouse; or

anyone else who is one of the KMP's family and may be expected to influence the KMP, or be influenced by the KMP, in the KMP's dealings with the Company; or

The Company will also apply these voting exclusions, on an equivalent basis, to persons appointed as attorney by a shareholder to attend and vote at the AGM under a power of attorney. Questions and Comments by Shareholders at the Meeting As has been previous company practice, reasonable opportunity will be given to shareholders at the meeting to ask questions about, or make comments on, the management of the company and the business set out in this Notice of Meeting. Similarly, a reasonable opportunity will be given to shareholders at the meeting to ask the auditor, or their representative, questions relevant to the conduct of the audit and the preparation and content of the Auditor's Report. Eligibility to Vote The Directors have determined in accordance with section 1109N of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Corporations Act") that, for the purpose of voting at the meeting, shares will be taken to be held by the registered holders at 5pm WST on 11 November 2019. Accordingly, transactions registered after that time will be disregarded in determining entitlement to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting. Proxies A member who is entitled to vote at the meeting has a right to appoint a proxy and should use the proxy form with this notice. The proxy need not be a member of the Company. A member who is entitled to cast two or more votes may appoint two proxies and may specify the percentage of the member's votes that each proxy is appointed to exercise. A proxy's authority to speak and vote for a member at the meeting is suspended if the member is present at the meeting. The proxy form must be signed and dated by the member or the member's attorney. Joint members must each sign. Proxies given by a natural person must be signed by each appointing shareholder or the shareholder's attorney duly authorised in writing. If signed by an executor/executrix of a deceased member, please forward probate or letters of administration for noting. Proxies given by companies must be executed in accordance with section 127 of the Corporations Act, signed by either two directors or a director and a secretary or signed by the appointor's attorney duly authorised in writing. Direction to Chair for Remuneration Report and Remuneration of Non-Executive Directors If the Chairman of the AGM is appointed, or taken to be appointed, as a proxy, the shareholder can direct the Chairman of the AGM to vote for or against, or to abstain from voting on, the resolution on Item 3 (Resolution Adopt Remuneration Report) and Item 4 (Resolution 3: Remuneration of Non-Executive Directors) by marking the appropriate boxes opposite Resolution 2 and Resolution 3 in the proxy appointment form. However, if the Chairman of the AGM is a proxy and the relevant shareholder does not mark any of the boxes opposite Resolution 2 or Resolution 3, the relevant shareholder will be directing the Chairman of the AGM to vote in favour of the resolution on that item. Proxy forms and the original or a certified copy of the power of attorney (if the proxy form is signed by an attorney) must be received at least 48 hours before the meeting: by hand to 1305 Hay Street, West Perth or • by mail to PO Box 770, West Perth WA 6872; in the enclosed envelope or on fax number +61 8 9481 0439 or

by email to sue@schaffer.com.au Corporate Representative A body corporate may appoint an individual as its representative to exercise any of the powers the body may exercise at meetings of a company's shareholders. The appointment may be a standing one. Unless the appointment states otherwise, the representative may exercise all of the powers that the appointing body could exercise at a meeting or in voting on a resolution.

