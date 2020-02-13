Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Schaffer Corporation Limited    SFC   AU000000SFC0

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED

(SFC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/14
17.1 AUD   +6.68%
12:15aSCHAFFER : Half Year Results December 2019 Letter to Shareholders
PU
02/13SCHAFFER : Half Year Investor Presentation
PU
02/13SCHAFFER : Half Year Report December 2019 and Accounts
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Schaffer : Half Year Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 11:29pm EST

14 February 2020

ASX Market Announcements

ASX Limited

4th Floor, 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED (ASX:SFC) INVESTOR PRESENTATION - HY20 RESULTS

Please find attached SFC's Investor Presentation for the first half of the 2020 financial year.

The Board has authorised the document to be released to the ASX.

For further information, please contact:

Mr John Schaffer

Mr Jason Cantwell

Chairman

Group Financial Controller & Company Secretary

Schaffer Corporation Ltd

Schaffer Corporation Ltd

+61 8 9483 1201

+61 8 9483 1202

Yours sincerely

Jason Cantwell

Company Secretary

Head Office: 1305 Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005 Postal Address: PO Box 770, West Perth WA 6872

Telephone: +61 8 9483 1222 Facsimile: +61 8 9481 0439 Website: www.schaffer.com.au

Schaffer Corporation Limited ABN 73 008 675 689

Half-Year Results Presentation December 2019

Creating long-term shareholder value through the efficient operation and growth of our core businesses and investments

Organisation Chart (Core Businesses)

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED

Manufacturing

Group Investments

Automotive Leather (83% Owned)

SFC (100%), Gosh Capital (83%)

Finishing

Company Owned Property

Kosicé - Slovakia

• Jandakot Rd, Jandakot, WA

Thomastown - Victoria, Australia

• Campersic Rd, Herne Hill, WA (Delta)

Cutting

• Hay Street, West Perth, WA (Head Office)

• Bennett Ave, North Coogee (via Gosh)

Kosicé - Slovakia

• Dixon Road, Rockingham (via Gosh)

Shanghai - China

Sales Offices

Syndicated Investment Property

− Australia / Slovakia / China / Japan / Germany

• Partnership Syndicates

• Unit Trust Syndicates

• US LLC Investments

Delta

Equities

• Precast Concrete - Herne Hill, WA

2

Group Consolidated Financial Performance

Half-Year Ending

Dec-2019

Dec-2018

Revenue ($m)

$92.7

$106.4

NPAT1 ($m)

$13.9

$12.7

101.6

EPS (cents per share)

91.6

Ordinary dividends (fully franked)

$0.45

$0.30

  • Profit up 10% including unrealised non-cash net gains for the Group's non-property investment portfolio of $3.2m after tax (H1 F19: $0.2m)
  • FY20 fully franked interim dividend up 50% on previous corresponding period
  • Group investments at market value3 increased to $147.2m from $134.4m at 30 June 2019

Movements during the half-year

New investments

$15.1m

Unrealised gains (equities)

$4.6m

Unrealised gains (property)

$0.8m

Share buy-back

($2.3m)

SFC dividends

($5.5m)

  • Net debt2 increase of $20.0m to fund $15.1m of investments ($9.3m property, $5.8m equities) and $2.3m of share buy-back
    1. Net profit after tax and minority interests.
    2. Net Debt excludes interest-bearing liabilities for operating leases recognised under AASB 16 from 1 July 2019 (refer to page 19).
    3. Market value refers to pre-tax net equity value

3

Cash Flow

Half-Year Ending ($m)

Dec-2019

Jun-2019

Dec-2018

(current)

(pcp)

NPAT

13.9

10.2

12.7

Unrealised gains - Group investments

(4.7)

(0.6)

(0.4)

3.6

Depreciation and other non-cash items

2.4

2.2

Profit on sale of businesses and assets

-

(0.1)

(0.2)

-

Non-cash impairment of assets

1.2

-

Add minority interests

2.2

2.2

2.6

Change in tax provisions

(2.4)

(0.8)

(6.2)

Change in Howe trade working capital

(2.8)

2.3

-

Other changes in working capital

-

8.4

(2.0)

Total operating cash generated

9.8

24.4

8.7

Proceeds from divestments

2.4

0.2

1.6

Capital expenditure

(5.5)

(2.2)

(3.1)

Group investments

(15.1)

(13.7)

(3.9)

Capital raised / (share buy-back)

(2.1)

(0.3)

(0.2)

(7.7)

Dividends paid

(6.3)

(8.2)

Lease payments1

(1.7)

-

-

Net debt2 (increase)/reduction

(20.0)

11.9

(14.9)

Capital expenditure included:

  • ~$4.1m for Automotive Leather
    • $2.1m for Thomastown Finishing plant upgrade
    • $2.0m for Slovakian plant and machinery, including 2 CNC machines
  • ~$1.0m for improvements to 39 Dixon Road, Rockingham to accommodate a new national tenant.

Group investments included:

    • 5 local syndicate property investments ($4.9m)
    • 1 US syndicate property investment ($1.4m)
    • 4 direct equity investments ($5.8m)
    • 1 fixed income investment ($0.5m)
    • Balances paid on prior investment commitments ($2.5m)
  2. Payments for leases previous classified as operating leases prior to the adoption of AASB 16 on 1 July 2019.
  3. Net Debt presented excludes interest-bearing liabilities for leases previously classified as operating leases prior to the adoption of AASB 16 on 1 July 2019.

4

Group Net Debt

Net Debt1 increased $20.0m during the half with investments increasing by $15.1m.

Syndicated

Total

Total

Automotive

SFC

Investment

Gosh

31 Dec

30 June

All amounts in $m's

Leather

Investments

Properties

Capital

2019

2019

Type of Debt:

Bank debt

(15.7)

-

(21.4)

(6.1)

(43.2)

(29.2)

Equipment finance

(8.2)

-

-

-

(8.2)

(9.0)

Gross Debt1

(23.9)

-

(21.4)

(6.1)

(51.4)

(38.2)

Cash and term deposits

9.4

16.7

1.0

-

27.1

33.9

Net (Debt)/Cash1

(14.5)

16.7

(20.4)

(6.1)

(24.3)

(4.3)

% debt recourse to SFC

0%

11%

0%

The Net Debt increase of $20.0m includes:

Automotive Leather increased net debt: $13.1m

SFC Investments decreased cash: $4.4m

Balance of FY19 dividends - ($18.4m)

New investments - ($15.1m)

CAPEX - ($4.1m)

Share buy-back - ($2.3m)

Operating cash flow - +$9.4m

SFC Dividends - ($5.5m)

Howe FY19 dividends received - $16.8m

Divestments - $2.0m

1. Gross Debt and Net Debt presented excludes $26.6m of interest-bearing liabilities for leases previously classified as operating leases prior to the adoption of AASB 16 on 1 July 2019 (refer to reconciliation on page 19)

5

Dividends

The Board has declared an interim dividend of 45¢ per share fully franked which is a 50% increase compared to the prior corresponding period, payable on 13 March 2020.

6

Automotive Leather

7

Automotive Leather

Half-Year Ending ($m's)

Dec-2019

Dec-2018

Revenue

78.5

91.0

Segment NPAT*

11.0

12.2

    • NPAT excludes 16.83% minority interests.
  • Volumes decreased - tougher global automotive conditions
  • Margins were positively impacted by cost management and continued improved process efficiencies.

Outlook

  • Full year FY20 profit is expected to be similar to FY19.
  • Unknown impact of coronavirus on China and global economies.
  • Global risks include, Brexit, US/China trade war, currency volatility and European emission regulations.

8

Group Investments

Company Owned Property

Lots 701, 702 & 703 Jandakot Rd, Jandakot, WA

Bennett Avenue, North Coogee, WA

Syndicated Property

Industrial

Hotels

Commercial

9

Group Investments

Net

Net

Equity

Equity

Value

Value

Pre-

Net

Book

Market

Pre-

Tax2

Equity

Cost1

Value

Value

Tax2

Per

Value3

($m)

($m)

($m)

($m)

share

($m)

Property Used by SFC Operations

$6.5

$6.5

$11.4

$11.4

$0.83

$9.9

Rental Properties

$37.0

$36.5

$73.2

$47.7

$3.49

$37.0

Development Sites

$10.1

$10.0

$43.2

$42.2

$3.09

$32.3

Total Property

$53.6

$53.0

$127.8

$101.3

$7.41

$79.2

Equities

$19.5

$27.7

$27.7

$27.7

$2.02

$25.3

Fixed Income

$1.5

$1.5

$1.5

$1.5

$0.11

$1.5

Investment Assets

$74.6

$82.2

$157.0

$130.5

$9.54

$106.0

Cash and Term Deposits

$16.7

$16.7

$16.7

$16.7

$1.22

$16.7

Total

$91.3

$89.9

$173.7

$147.2

$10.76

$122.7

All values represent SFC's share, i.e. 83.17% for Gosh Capital and other subsidiary held assets

  1. Depreciated cost applicable for directly owned property
  2. Market value less debt
  3. Market value less debt and tax on capital gain or loss

10

Group Investments - Property Portfolio

SFC

SFC

SFC

Tax on

Net

Current

SFC

Share of

Share of

Share of

Capital

Equity

Ownership

Land

Lettable Area

Ownership

Book Value

Market Value

Debt

Gain

Value

Address

Description

Structure

Size (sqm)

(sqm)

%

($m)

($m)

($m)

($m)

($m)

PROPERTY USED BY SFC OPERATIONS

218 Campersic Road, Herne Hill, WA

Delta

SFC Direct

134,305

-

100%

5.8

9.5

-

(1.1)

8.4

1305 Hay Street, West Perth, WA

Head Office

SFC Direct

413

-

100%

0.7

1.9

-

(0.4)

1.5

6.5

11.4

-

(1.5)

9.9

RENTAL PROPERTIES

Hometown, 1480 Albany Hwy, Cannington, WA

Bulky Goods

Syndicate

59,319

20,637

25%

5.3

16.5

(9.4)

(3.4)

3.7

39 Dixon Rd, Rockingham, Western Australia

Bulky Goods

Gosh Direct

12,047

5,434

83%

7.3

7.3

(5.0)

0.3

2.6

Tamworth Homespace, Tamworth, NSW

Bulky Goods

Syndicate

31,160

13,050

25%

2.2

2.2

-

-

2.2

Auburn Megamall, 265 Parramatta Road, NSW

Bulky Goods

Gosh Syndicate

24,690

32,348

2%

1.2

1.2

-

(0.2)

1.0

IBM Centre, 1060 Hay Street, West Perth, WA

Commercial

Syndicate

5,797

8,466

22%

1.1

13.2

(7.2)

(3.6)

2.4

Buller Street, Port Macquarie, NSW

Commercial

Syndicate

5,042

6,214

5%

1.0

1.0

-

-

1.0

Fairfield Road, Brisbane, QLD

Commercial

Syndicate

3,600

4,198

5%

1.0

1.0

-

-

1.0

Faulding Street, Symonston, ACT

Commercial

Syndicate

7,360

3,479

6%

0.4

0.4

-

-

0.4

Doubletree Hotel, Burlington, Vermont, USA

Hotel

SFC US Syndicate

64,600

309 rooms

6%

1.5

1.5

-

-

1.5

Marriott Hotel , Yonkers, New York, USA

Hotel

SFC US Syndicate

17,100

4%

1.4

1.4

-

-

1.4

Pacific Brisbane Hotel, Brisbane, QLD

Hotel

SFC Direct

2,899

7,759

4%

1.0

1.0

-

-

1.0

Pacific Suites, Canberra, ACT

Hotel

Gosh Syndicate

-

16,045

2%

0.9

0.9

-

-

0.9

Embassy Suites, Portland, Maine, USA

Hotel

SFC US Syndicate

11,250

11,250

7%

0.7

0.7

-

-

0.7

Seasons Hotel, Newman, WA

Hotel

Syndicate

29,000

82 rooms

5%

0.4

0.4

-

-

0.4

Coral Cat Resort, Mackay, QLD

Hotel

Syndicate

9,148

82 rooms

5%

0.3

0.3

-

-

0.3

Lot 701 Jandakot Road, Jandakot, WA

Industrial

SFC Direct

62,097

-

100%

3.2

11.2

-

(2.4)

8.8

Willung Rd, Rosedale, Victoria

Industrial/Rural

Subsidiary Direct

510,530

9,854

83%

2.0

2.4

-

-

2.4

Shaw Road, Townsville

Industrial

Syndicate

14,650

4,728

10%

1.0

1.0

-

-

1.0

Magnesium Drive, Crestmead, QLD

Industrial

Syndicate

16,800

8,800

12%

1.0

1.0

-

-

1.0

Cope Logistics - 7 properties nationwide

Industrial

Gosh Syndicate

78,042

23,575

3%

0.3

0.3

-

-

0.3

Pier 5350 Apartments, Jacksonville, Florida, USA

Residential

SFC US Syndicate

89,000

43,200

7%

1.3

1.4

-

-

1.4

Parks Shopping Centre, Bunbury, WA

Retail

Syndicate

30,804

10,622

17%

2.0

6.9

(3.8)

(1.5)

1.6

36.5

73.2

(25.4)

(10.8)

37.0

11

* All values represent SFC's share, i.e. 83.17% for Gosh Capital and other subsidiary held assets

Group Investments - Property Portfolio (continued)

SFC

SFC

SFC

Tax on

Net

Current

SFC

Share of

Share of

Share of

Capital

Equity

Ownership

Land

Lettable Area

Ownership

Book Value

Market Value

Debt

Gain

Value

Address

Description

Structure

Size (sqm)

(sqm)

%

($m)

($m)

($m)

($m)

($m)

DEVELOPMENT SITES

Lot 702 Jandakot Road, Jandakot, WA

Commercial

SFC Direct

32,442

500

100%

1.2

6.5

-

(1.6)

4.9

Lot 561 Paris Road, Australind, WA

Commercial

Gosh - Unit Trust

12,000

-

4%

0.4

0.4

-

-

0.4

Lot 703 Jandakot Road, Jandakot, WA

Industrial

SFC Direct

449,639

-

100%

3.1

19.5

-

(4.9)

14.6

170 Flynn Drive, Neerabup, WA

Industrial

Syndicate

260,000

-

20%

1.5

3.3

(1.0)

(0.6)

1.7

62 Cosgrove Road, Enfield, NSW

Industrial

Syndicate

23,267

-

6%

1.0

1.0

-

-

1.0

10 Bennett Avenue, North Coogee, WA

Residential

Gosh Direct

21,035

-

83%

1.6

11.3

-

(2.9)

8.4

South Ocean Real Estate Fund

Residential

SFC US

1%

1.0

1.0

-

-

1.0

Part Lot 602 Yanchep Beach Road, WA

Residential

Gosh - Unit Trust

42,600

-

3%

0.2

0.2

-

0.1

0.3

10.0

43.2

(1.0)

(9.9)

32.3

TOTAL SFC PROPERTY VALUE

53.0

127.8

(24.1)

(21.8)

79.2

12

* All values represent SFC's share, i.e. 83.17% for Gosh Capital and Howe held assets

Lots 701, 702 & 703 Jandakot Road

A strategic 54.4ha property asset located between two freeways and 15 minutes south of the Perth CBD.

  • 38.8ha - A Scheme Amendment increased the scope of Additional Uses to allow Warehouses, Showrooms, Storage, Masonry Production and Nurseries. This Additional Use area includes the 6.2 ha currently leased to Austral Masonry Holdings (Lot 701).
  • 15.6ha - Designated as Bush Forever and wetland.
  • A subdivision application was approved for 2.5ha to be allocated to the duplication of Jandakot Road and the construction of a round-about entrance to the site. Construction expected to commence in 2020.
  • A further subdivision application is in progress with the Department of Planning, Land and Heritage (DPLH) for the remainder of the site.
  • Approximate developable lot area ~29ha after allowing for internal and external roads, drainage, buffers and the Bush Forever area.
  • Currently valued at $37.2 million on an "as is" basis.

Schaffer Site

Jandakot

Airport

13

Bennett Avenue, North Coogee

A 2.1 hectare property that has been zoned high density residential from industrial.

Residential subdivision plans produced.

  • Consulting with local government

and planning authorities to implement planning guidelines that permit residential products relevant to the current market.

  • Current plans include a mix of:
    1. medium density 2 to 3 storey single residences:-
      ~50 dwellings
    2. 3 to 5 storey apartments developments:-
      ~110 dwellings

14

Group Investments

Half-Year Ending ($m's)

Dec-2019Dec-2018

Revenue

4.1

3.8

4.4

Segment NPAT*

1.4

    • NPAT excludes 16.83% minority interests for Gosh Capital investments
  • Unrealised gains from the revaluation of equity investments - $3.2m after tax (H1 FY19 - $0.2m)
  • Cash plus term deposits (short-term) at 31 December 2019 - $16.7m

New Investments

6 months to

Group Investments

Entity

Dec-2019

($m)

Equities

2 x direct interest in Australian listed companies (SM8; PWG)

SFC

5.0

1 x direct interest in an Australian public unlisted company

SFC

0.5

1 x direct interest in an Australian property asset management company

SFC

0.3

Property

1 x US Syndicated Property Investments (hotel refurbishment)

SFC US

1.4

5 Australian Syndicated Property Trusts

SFC

4.9

1 Australian Property Loan Trusts (1st mortgage)

SFC

0.5

Previous investment commitments

SFC

2.1

SFC US

0.3

Gosh

0.1

TOTAL

15.1

15

Schaffer Building Materials

16

Building Materials

Half-Year Ending ($m's)

Dec-2019

Dec-2018

Revenue

10.1

11.6

Segment NPAT

(0.1)

0.3

  • Delta (precast concrete) remained close to break even.
    • Project schedule delays reduced the quantity of work and impacted profit performance.
    • Management is focused on maintaining efficient cost structures relative to the quantity of work but this is made difficult by continual project delays which have become usual in the construction industry.

Outlook

  • Delta is expected to have similar revenue and profit performance relative to the first half of FY20.
  • The quantity of upcoming industry projects is improving but will not impact current year results.

17

Group Outlook - FY20

  • FY20 Group profit is expected to be similar to FY19, subject to the risk factors mentioned below.
  • SFC expects the Automotive Leather second half profit to be similar to the first half.
  • Investments, other than directly held property, are revalued each period which could lead to profit volatility.

Risk factors

  • Significant uncertainty continues to be created by;
    • Unknown impact of coronavirus on global economies.
    • Trade war between China and the US
    • Unknown impact from Brexit
    • Currency fluctuations
    • Economic slowdown in Europe and China continues to impact the automotive industry sales
    • Equity market volatility

18

Non-IFRS Financial Information

Net Debt excluding interest-bearing liabilities for leases previously classified as operating leases ($000's)

As at

Dec-2019Jun-2019

Interest-bearing liabilities

78,026

38,242

less interest-bearing liabilities relating to leases previously classified as operating leases

(26,614)

-

Gross Debt excluding interest-bearing liabilities relating to leases previoulsy classified as operating leases

51,412

38,242

less cash and cash equivalents

(23,577)

(17,371)

less short-term term deposits (terms 90 days or greater)

(3,515)

(16,515)

Net Debt excluding interest-bearing liabillities for leases previously classified as operating leases prior to the

adoption of AASB 16 on 1 July 2019.

24,320

4,356

Schaffer Corporation Limited results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The Company discloses certain non- IFRS financial measures. The non-IFRS measures should only be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

On 1 July 2019, SFC adopted AASB 16 using the modified retrospective approach for which comparative information has not been restated . Net Debt excluding interest-bearing liabilities for leases previously classified as operating leases prior to the adoption of AASB on 1 July 2019 is a non-IFRS measure that is determined to present, in the opinion of Directors, information that assists the understanding of the actual movements in Net Debt for the period.

19

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Schaffer Corporation Limited ACN 008 675 689 for information purposes only. The presentation may contain forward looking statements or statements of opinion. No representation or warranty is made regarding the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the forward looking statements or opinion, or the assumptions on which either is based. All such information is, by its nature, subject to significant uncertainties outside of the control of the Company. To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company and its officers do not accept any liability for any loss arising from the use of the information contained in this presentation. The information included in this presentation is not investment or financial product advice. Before making any investment decision, you should seek appropriate financial advice, which may take into account your particular investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.

20

Disclaimer

Schaffer Corporation Limited published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 04:28:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMIT
12:15aSCHAFFER : Half Year Results December 2019 Letter to Shareholders
PU
02/13SCHAFFER : Half Year Investor Presentation
PU
02/13SCHAFFER : Half Year Report December 2019 and Accounts
PU
02/13SCHAFFER : Half Year Results December 2019 Press Release
PU
02/04EXCLUSIVE : First Petrobras employee flips in Brazil commodity traders probe
RE
01/06SCHAFFER : Investor Update – H1 FY20 expected profit upgrade
PU
2019SCHAFFER : 2019 Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
2019China's COFCO says soy exports from Brazil to slump on African swine fever cr..
RE
2019SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 186 M
EBIT 2020 27,3 M
Net income 2020 14,7 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,99%
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,18x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,16x
Capitalization 219 M
Chart SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Schaffer Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 15,80  AUD
Last Close Price 16,03  AUD
Spread / Highest target -1,43%
Spread / Average Target -1,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Michael Schaffer Chairman & Managing Director
Ralph Leib Chief Financial Officer
Michael Delaney Perrott Independent Non-Executive Director
Danielle Eva Blain Non-Executive Director
David Jacob Schwartz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED8.47%150
DENSO CORPORATION-8.67%31 425
CUMMINS INC.-6.10%25 251
CONTINENTAL AG-3.54%24 198
APTIV-3.64%23 361
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 475
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group