Schaffer : Half Year Investor Presentation

Creating long-term shareholder value through the efficient operation and growth of our core businesses and investments
Organisation Chart (Core Businesses)
SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED
Manufacturing
Group Investments
Automotive Leather (83% Owned)
SFC (100%), Gosh Capital (83%)
Finishing
Company Owned Property
Kosicé - Slovakia
• Jandakot Rd, Jandakot, WA
Thomastown - Victoria, Australia
• Campersic Rd, Herne Hill, WA (Delta)
Cutting
• Hay Street, West Perth, WA (Head Office)
• Bennett Ave, North Coogee (via Gosh)
Kosicé - Slovakia
• Dixon Road, Rockingham (via Gosh)
Shanghai - China
Sales Offices
Syndicated Investment Property
− Australia / Slovakia / China / Japan / Germany
• Partnership Syndicates
• Unit Trust Syndicates
• US LLC Investments
Delta
Equities
• Precast Concrete - Herne Hill, WA
Group Consolidated Financial Performance
Half-Year Ending
Dec-2019
Dec-2018
Revenue ($m)
$92.7
$106.4
NPAT1 ($m)
$13.9
$12.7
101.6
EPS (cents per share)
91.6
Ordinary dividends (fully franked)
$0.45
$0.30
Profit up 10% including unrealised non-cash net gains for the Group's non-property investment portfolio of $3.2m after tax (H1 F19: $0.2m)
FY20 fully franked interim dividend up 50% on previous corresponding period
Group investments at market value3 increased to $147.2m from $134.4m at 30 June 2019
Movements during the half-year
New investments
$15.1m
Unrealised gains (equities)
$4.6m
Unrealised gains (property)
$0.8m
Share buy-back
($2.3m)
SFC dividends
($5.5m)
Net debt2 increase of $20.0m to fund $15.1m of investments ($9.3m property, $5.8m equities) and $2.3m of share buy-back
Net profit after tax and minority interests.
Net Debt excludes interest-bearing liabilities for operating leases recognised under AASB 16 from 1 July 2019 (refer to page 19).
Market value refers to pre-tax net equity value
Cash Flow
Half-Year Ending ($m)
Dec-2019
Jun-2019
Dec-2018
(current)
(pcp)
NPAT
13.9
10.2
12.7
Unrealised gains - Group investments
(4.7)
(0.6)
(0.4)
3.6
Depreciation and other non-cash items
2.4
2.2
Profit on sale of businesses and assets
(0.1)
(0.2)
Non-cash impairment of assets
1.2
Add minority interests
2.2
2.2
2.6
Change in tax provisions
(2.4)
(0.8)
(6.2)
Change in Howe trade working capital
(2.8)
2.3
Other changes in working capital
8.4
(2.0)
Total operating cash generated
9.8
24.4
8.7
Proceeds from divestments
2.4
0.2
1.6
Capital expenditure
(5.5)
(2.2)
(3.1)
Group investments
(15.1)
(13.7)
(3.9)
Capital raised / (share buy-back)
(2.1)
(0.3)
(0.2)
(7.7)
Dividends paid
(6.3)
(8.2)
Lease payments1
(1.7)
Net debt2 (increase)/reduction
(20.0)
11.9
(14.9)
Capital expenditure included:
~$4.1m for Automotive Leather
$2.1m for Thomastown Finishing plant upgrade
$2.0m for Slovakian plant and machinery, including 2 CNC machines
~$1.0m for improvements to 39 Dixon Road, Rockingham to accommodate a new national tenant.
Group investments included:
5 local syndicate property investments ($4.9m)
1 US syndicate property investment ($1.4m)
4 direct equity investments ($5.8m)
1 fixed income investment ($0.5m)
Balances paid on prior investment commitments ($2.5m)
Payments for leases previous classified as operating leases prior to the adoption of AASB 16 on 1 July 2019.
Net Debt presented excludes interest-bearing liabilities for leases previously classified as operating leases prior to the adoption of AASB 16 on 1 July 2019.
Group Net Debt
Net Debt1 increased $20.0m during the half with investments increasing by $15.1m.
Syndicated
Total
Total
Automotive
SFC
Investment
Gosh
31 Dec
30 June
All amounts in $m's
Leather
Investments
Properties
Capital
2019
2019
Type of Debt:
Bank debt
(15.7)
-
(21.4)
(6.1)
(43.2)
(29.2)
Equipment finance
(8.2)
-
-
-
(8.2)
(9.0)
Gross Debt1
(23.9)
-
(21.4)
(6.1)
(51.4)
(38.2)
Cash and term deposits
9.4
16.7
1.0
-
27.1
33.9
Net (Debt)/Cash1
(14.5)
16.7
(20.4)
(6.1)
(24.3)
(4.3)
% debt recourse to SFC
0%
11%
0%
The Net Debt increase of $20.0m includes:
• Automotive Leather increased net debt: $13.1m
• SFC Investments decreased cash: $4.4m
• Balance of FY19 dividends - ($18.4m)
• New investments - ($15.1m)
• CAPEX - ($4.1m)
• Share buy-back - ($2.3m)
• Operating cash flow - +$9.4m
• SFC Dividends - ($5.5m)
• Howe FY19 dividends received - $16.8m
• Divestments - $2.0m
1. Gross Debt and Net Debt presented excludes $26.6m of interest-bearing liabilities for leases previously classified as operating leases prior to the adoption of AASB 16 on 1 July 2019 (refer to reconciliation on page 19)
Dividends
The Board has declared an interim dividend of 45¢ per share fully franked which is a 50% increase compared to the prior corresponding period, payable on 13 March 2020.
Automotive Leather
Automotive Leather
Half-Year Ending ($m's)
Dec-2019
Dec-2018
Revenue
78.5
91.0
Segment NPAT*
11.0
12.2
NPAT excludes 16.83% minority interests.
Volumes decreased - tougher global automotive conditions
Margins were positively impacted by cost management and continued improved process efficiencies.
Outlook
Full year FY20 profit is expected to be similar to FY19.
Unknown impact of coronavirus on China and global economies.
Global risks include, Brexit, US/China trade war, currency volatility and European emission regulations.
Group Investments
Company Owned Property
Lots 701, 702 & 703 Jandakot Rd, Jandakot, WA
Bennett Avenue, North Coogee, WA
Syndicated Property
Industrial
Hotels
Commercial
Group Investments
Net
Net
Equity
Equity
Value
Value
Pre-
Net
Book
Market
Pre-
Tax2
Equity
Cost1
Value
Value
Tax2
Per
Value3
($m)
($m)
($m)
($m)
share
($m)
Property Used by SFC Operations
$6.5
$6.5
$11.4
$11.4
$0.83
$9.9
Rental Properties
$37.0
$36.5
$73.2
$47.7
$3.49
$37.0
Development Sites
$10.1
$10.0
$43.2
$42.2
$3.09
$32.3
Total Property
$53.6
$53.0
$127.8
$101.3
$7.41
$79.2
Equities
$19.5
$27.7
$27.7
$27.7
$2.02
$25.3
Fixed Income
$1.5
$1.5
$1.5
$1.5
$0.11
$1.5
Investment Assets
$74.6
$82.2
$157.0
$130.5
$9.54
$106.0
Cash and Term Deposits
$16.7
$16.7
$16.7
$16.7
$1.22
$16.7
Total
$91.3
$89.9
$173.7
$147.2
$10.76
$122.7
All values represent SFC's share, i.e. 83.17% for Gosh Capital and other subsidiary held assets
Depreciated cost applicable for directly owned property
Market value less debt
Market value less debt and tax on capital gain or loss
Group Investments - Property Portfolio
SFC
SFC
SFC
Tax on
Net
Current
SFC
Share of
Share of
Share of
Capital
Equity
Ownership
Land
Lettable Area
Ownership
Book Value
Market Value
Debt
Gain
Value
Address
Description
Structure
Size (sqm)
(sqm)
%
($m)
($m)
($m)
($m)
($m)
PROPERTY USED BY SFC OPERATIONS
218 Campersic Road, Herne Hill, WA
Delta
SFC Direct
134,305
-
100%
5.8
9.5
-
(1.1)
8.4
1305 Hay Street, West Perth, WA
Head Office
SFC Direct
413
-
100%
0.7
1.9
-
(0.4)
1.5
6.5
11.4
-
(1.5)
9.9
RENTAL PROPERTIES
Hometown, 1480 Albany Hwy, Cannington, WA
Bulky Goods
Syndicate
59,319
20,637
25%
5.3
16.5
(9.4)
(3.4)
3.7
39 Dixon Rd, Rockingham, Western Australia
Bulky Goods
Gosh Direct
12,047
5,434
83%
7.3
7.3
(5.0)
0.3
2.6
Tamworth Homespace, Tamworth, NSW
Bulky Goods
Syndicate
31,160
13,050
25%
2.2
2.2
-
-
2.2
Auburn Megamall, 265 Parramatta Road, NSW
Bulky Goods
Gosh Syndicate
24,690
32,348
2%
1.2
1.2
-
(0.2)
1.0
IBM Centre, 1060 Hay Street, West Perth, WA
Commercial
Syndicate
5,797
8,466
22%
1.1
13.2
(7.2)
(3.6)
2.4
Buller Street, Port Macquarie, NSW
Commercial
Syndicate
5,042
6,214
5%
1.0
1.0
-
-
1.0
Fairfield Road, Brisbane, QLD
Commercial
Syndicate
3,600
4,198
5%
1.0
1.0
-
-
1.0
Faulding Street, Symonston, ACT
Commercial
Syndicate
7,360
3,479
6%
0.4
0.4
-
-
0.4
Doubletree Hotel, Burlington, Vermont, USA
Hotel
SFC US Syndicate
64,600
309 rooms
6%
1.5
1.5
-
-
1.5
Marriott Hotel , Yonkers, New York, USA
Hotel
SFC US Syndicate
17,100
4%
1.4
1.4
-
-
1.4
Pacific Brisbane Hotel, Brisbane, QLD
Hotel
SFC Direct
2,899
7,759
4%
1.0
1.0
-
-
1.0
Pacific Suites, Canberra, ACT
Hotel
Gosh Syndicate
-
16,045
2%
0.9
0.9
-
-
0.9
Embassy Suites, Portland, Maine, USA
Hotel
SFC US Syndicate
11,250
11,250
7%
0.7
0.7
-
-
0.7
Seasons Hotel, Newman, WA
Hotel
Syndicate
29,000
82 rooms
5%
0.4
0.4
-
-
0.4
Coral Cat Resort, Mackay, QLD
Hotel
Syndicate
9,148
82 rooms
5%
0.3
0.3
-
-
0.3
Lot 701 Jandakot Road, Jandakot, WA
Industrial
SFC Direct
62,097
-
100%
3.2
11.2
-
(2.4)
8.8
Willung Rd, Rosedale, Victoria
Industrial/Rural
Subsidiary Direct
510,530
9,854
83%
2.0
2.4
-
-
2.4
Shaw Road, Townsville
Industrial
Syndicate
14,650
4,728
10%
1.0
1.0
-
-
1.0
Magnesium Drive, Crestmead, QLD
Industrial
Syndicate
16,800
8,800
12%
1.0
1.0
-
-
1.0
Cope Logistics - 7 properties nationwide
Industrial
Gosh Syndicate
78,042
23,575
3%
0.3
0.3
-
-
0.3
Pier 5350 Apartments, Jacksonville, Florida, USA
Residential
SFC US Syndicate
89,000
43,200
7%
1.3
1.4
-
-
1.4
Parks Shopping Centre, Bunbury, WA
Retail
Syndicate
30,804
10,622
17%
2.0
6.9
(3.8)
(1.5)
1.6
36.5
73.2
(25.4)
(10.8)
37.0
* All values represent SFC's share, i.e. 83.17% for Gosh Capital and other subsidiary held assets
Group Investments - Property Portfolio (continued)
SFC
SFC
SFC
Tax on
Net
Current
SFC
Share of
Share of
Share of
Capital
Equity
Ownership
Land
Lettable Area
Ownership
Book Value
Market Value
Debt
Gain
Value
Address
Description
Structure
Size (sqm)
(sqm)
%
($m)
($m)
($m)
($m)
($m)
DEVELOPMENT SITES
Lot 702 Jandakot Road, Jandakot, WA
Commercial
SFC Direct
32,442
500
100%
1.2
6.5
-
(1.6)
4.9
Lot 561 Paris Road, Australind, WA
Commercial
Gosh - Unit Trust
12,000
-
4%
0.4
0.4
-
-
0.4
Lot 703 Jandakot Road, Jandakot, WA
Industrial
SFC Direct
449,639
-
100%
3.1
19.5
-
(4.9)
14.6
170 Flynn Drive, Neerabup, WA
Industrial
Syndicate
260,000
-
20%
1.5
3.3
(1.0)
(0.6)
1.7
62 Cosgrove Road, Enfield, NSW
Industrial
Syndicate
23,267
-
6%
1.0
1.0
-
-
1.0
10 Bennett Avenue, North Coogee, WA
Residential
Gosh Direct
21,035
-
83%
1.6
11.3
-
(2.9)
8.4
South Ocean Real Estate Fund
Residential
SFC US
1%
1.0
1.0
-
-
1.0
Part Lot 602 Yanchep Beach Road, WA
Residential
Gosh - Unit Trust
42,600
-
3%
0.2
0.2
-
0.1
0.3
10.0
43.2
(1.0)
(9.9)
32.3
TOTAL SFC PROPERTY VALUE
53.0
127.8
(24.1)
(21.8)
79.2
* All values represent SFC's share, i.e. 83.17% for Gosh Capital and Howe held assets
Lots 701, 702 & 703 Jandakot Road
A strategic 54.4ha property asset located between two freeways and 15 minutes south of the Perth CBD.
38.8ha - A Scheme Amendment increased the scope of Additional Uses to allow Warehouses, Showrooms, Storage, Masonry Production and Nurseries. This Additional Use area includes the 6.2 ha currently leased to Austral Masonry Holdings (Lot 701).
15.6ha - Designated as Bush Forever and wetland.
A subdivision application was approved for 2.5ha to be allocated to the duplication of Jandakot Road and the construction of a round-about entrance to the site. Construction expected to commence in 2020.
A further subdivision application is in progress with the Department of Planning, Land and Heritage (DPLH) for the remainder of the site.
Approximate developable lot area ~29ha after allowing for internal and external roads, drainage, buffers and the Bush Forever area.
Currently valued at $37.2 million on an "as is" basis.
Schaffer Site
Jandakot
Airport
Bennett Avenue, North Coogee
A 2.1 hectare property that has been zoned high density residential from industrial.
• Residential subdivision plans produced.
Consulting with local government
and planning authorities to implement planning guidelines that permit residential products relevant to the current market.
Current plans include a mix of:
medium density 2 to 3 storey single residences:-
~50 dwellings
3 to 5 storey apartments developments:-
~110 dwellings
Group Investments
Half-Year Ending ($m's)
Dec-2019Dec-2018
Revenue
4.1
3.8
4.4
Segment NPAT*
1.4
NPAT excludes 16.83% minority interests for Gosh Capital investments
Unrealised gains from the revaluation of equity investments - $3.2m after tax (H1 FY19 - $0.2m)
Cash plus term deposits (short-term) at 31 December 2019 - $16.7m
New Investments
6 months to
Group Investments
Entity
Dec-2019
($m)
Equities
2 x direct interest in Australian listed companies (SM8; PWG)
SFC
5.0
1 x direct interest in an Australian public unlisted company
SFC
0.5
1 x direct interest in an Australian property asset management company
SFC
0.3
Property
1 x US Syndicated Property Investments (hotel refurbishment)
SFC US
1.4
5 Australian Syndicated Property Trusts
SFC
4.9
1 Australian Property Loan Trusts (1st mortgage)
SFC
0.5
Previous investment commitments
SFC
2.1
SFC US
0.3
Gosh
0.1
TOTAL
15.1
Schaffer Building Materials
16
Building Materials
Half-Year Ending ($m's)
Dec-2019
Dec-2018
Revenue
10.1
11.6
Segment NPAT
(0.1)
0.3
Delta (precast concrete) remained close to break even.
Project schedule delays reduced the quantity of work and impacted profit performance.
Management is focused on maintaining efficient cost structures relative to the quantity of work but this is made difficult by continual project delays which have become usual in the construction industry.
Outlook
Delta is expected to have similar revenue and profit performance relative to the first half of FY20.
The quantity of upcoming industry projects is improving but will not impact current year results.
Group Outlook - FY20
FY20 Group profit is expected to be similar to FY19, subject to the risk factors mentioned below.
SFC expects the Automotive Leather second half profit to be similar to the first half.
Investments, other than directly held property, are revalued each period which could lead to profit volatility.
Risk factors
Significant uncertainty continues to be created by;
Unknown impact of coronavirus on global economies.
Trade war between China and the US
Unknown impact from Brexit
Currency fluctuations
Economic slowdown in Europe and China continues to impact the automotive industry sales
Equity market volatility
Non-IFRS Financial Information
Net Debt excluding interest-bearing liabilities for leases previously classified as operating leases ($000's)
As at
Dec-2019Jun-2019
Interest-bearing liabilities
78,026
38,242
less interest-bearing liabilities relating to leases previously classified as operating leases
(26,614)
-
Gross Debt excluding interest-bearing liabilities relating to leases previoulsy classified as operating leases
51,412
38,242
less cash and cash equivalents
(23,577)
(17,371)
less short-term term deposits (terms 90 days or greater)
(3,515)
(16,515)
Net Debt excluding interest-bearing liabillities for leases previously classified as operating leases prior to the
adoption of AASB 16 on 1 July 2019.
24,320
4,356
Schaffer Corporation Limited results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The Company discloses certain non- IFRS financial measures. The non-IFRS measures should only be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.
On 1 July 2019, SFC adopted AASB 16 using the modified retrospective approach for which comparative information has not been restated . Net Debt excluding interest-bearing liabilities for leases previously classified as operating leases prior to the adoption of AASB on 1 July 2019 is a non-IFRS measure that is determined to present, in the opinion of Directors, information that assists the understanding of the actual movements in Net Debt for the period.
Disclaimer
This presentation has been prepared by Schaffer Corporation Limited ACN 008 675 689 for information purposes only. The presentation may contain forward looking statements or statements of opinion. No representation or warranty is made regarding the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the forward looking statements or opinion, or the assumptions on which either is based. All such information is, by its nature, subject to significant uncertainties outside of the control of the Company. To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company and its officers do not accept any liability for any loss arising from the use of the information contained in this presentation. The information included in this presentation is not investment or financial product advice. Before making any investment decision, you should seek appropriate financial advice, which may take into account your particular investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.
