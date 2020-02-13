Schaffer : Half Year Investor Presentation 0 02/13/2020 | 11:29pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 14 February 2020 ASX Market Announcements ASX Limited 4th Floor, 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 Dear Sir/Madam, SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED (ASX:SFC) INVESTOR PRESENTATION - HY20 RESULTS Please find attached SFC's Investor Presentation for the first half of the 2020 financial year. The Board has authorised the document to be released to the ASX. For further information, please contact: Mr John Schaffer Mr Jason Cantwell Chairman Group Financial Controller & Company Secretary Schaffer Corporation Ltd Schaffer Corporation Ltd +61 8 9483 1201 +61 8 9483 1202 Yours sincerely Jason Cantwell Company Secretary Head Office: 1305 Hay Street, West Perth WA 6005 Postal Address: PO Box 770, West Perth WA 6872 Telephone: +61 8 9483 1222 Facsimile: +61 8 9481 0439 Website: www.schaffer.com.au Schaffer Corporation Limited ABN 73 008 675 689 Half-Year Results Presentation December 2019 Creating long-term shareholder value through the efficient operation and growth of our core businesses and investments Organisation Chart (Core Businesses) SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED Manufacturing Group Investments Automotive Leather (83% Owned) SFC (100%), Gosh Capital (83%) • Finishing Company Owned Property − Kosicé - Slovakia • Jandakot Rd, Jandakot, WA − Thomastown - Victoria, Australia • Campersic Rd, Herne Hill, WA (Delta) • Cutting • Hay Street, West Perth, WA (Head Office) • Bennett Ave, North Coogee (via Gosh) − Kosicé - Slovakia • Dixon Road, Rockingham (via Gosh) − Shanghai - China • Sales Offices Syndicated Investment Property − Australia / Slovakia / China / Japan / Germany • Partnership Syndicates • Unit Trust Syndicates • US LLC Investments Delta Equities • Precast Concrete - Herne Hill, WA 2 Group Consolidated Financial Performance Half-Year Ending Dec-2019 Dec-2018 Revenue ($m) $92.7 $106.4 NPAT1 ($m) $13.9 $12.7 101.6 EPS (cents per share) 91.6 Ordinary dividends (fully franked) $0.45 $0.30 Profit up 10% including unrealised non-cash net gains for the Group's non-property investment portfolio of $3.2m after tax (H1 F19: $0.2m)

non-cash net gains for the Group's non-property investment portfolio of $3.2m after tax (H1 F19: $0.2m) FY20 fully franked interim dividend up 50% on previous corresponding period

Group investments at market value 3 increased to $147.2m from $134.4m at 30 June 2019 Movements during the half-year • New investments $15.1m • Unrealised gains (equities) $4.6m • Unrealised gains (property) $0.8m • Share buy-back ($2.3m) • SFC dividends ($5.5m) Net debt 2 increase of $20.0m to fund $15.1m of investments ($9.3m property, $5.8m equities) and $2.3m of share buy-back

increase of $20.0m to fund $15.1m of investments ($9.3m property, $5.8m equities) and $2.3m of share buy-back Net profit after tax and minority interests. Net Debt excludes interest-bearing liabilities for operating leases recognised under AASB 16 from 1 July 2019 (refer to page 19). Market value refers to pre-tax net equity value

3 Cash Flow Half-Year Ending ($m) Dec-2019 Jun-2019 Dec-2018 (current) (pcp) NPAT 13.9 10.2 12.7 Unrealised gains - Group investments (4.7) (0.6) (0.4) 3.6 Depreciation and other non-cash items 2.4 2.2 Profit on sale of businesses and assets - (0.1) (0.2) - Non-cash impairment of assets 1.2 - Add minority interests 2.2 2.2 2.6 Change in tax provisions (2.4) (0.8) (6.2) Change in Howe trade working capital (2.8) 2.3 - Other changes in working capital - 8.4 (2.0) Total operating cash generated 9.8 24.4 8.7 Proceeds from divestments 2.4 0.2 1.6 Capital expenditure (5.5) (2.2) (3.1) Group investments (15.1) (13.7) (3.9) Capital raised / (share buy-back) (2.1) (0.3) (0.2) (7.7) Dividends paid (6.3) (8.2) Lease payments1 (1.7) - - Net debt2 (increase)/reduction (20.0) 11.9 (14.9) Capital expenditure included: ~$4.1m for Automotive Leather

$2.1m for Thomastown Finishing plant upgrade $2.0m for Slovakian plant and machinery, including 2 CNC machines

~$1.0m for improvements to 39 Dixon Road, Rockingham to accommodate a new national tenant. Group investments included: 5 local syndicate property investments ($4.9m)

1 US syndicate property investment ($1.4m)

4 direct equity investments ($5.8m)

1 fixed income investment ($0.5m)

Balances paid on prior investment commitments ($2.5m) Payments for leases previous classified as operating leases prior to the adoption of AASB 16 on 1 July 2019. Net Debt presented excludes interest-bearing liabilities for leases previously classified as operating leases prior to the adoption of AASB 16 on 1 July 2019. 4 Group Net Debt Net Debt1 increased $20.0m during the half with investments increasing by $15.1m. Syndicated Total Total Automotive SFC Investment Gosh 31 Dec 30 June All amounts in $m's Leather Investments Properties Capital 2019 2019 Type of Debt: Bank debt (15.7) - (21.4) (6.1) (43.2) (29.2) Equipment finance (8.2) - - - (8.2) (9.0) Gross Debt1 (23.9) - (21.4) (6.1) (51.4) (38.2) Cash and term deposits 9.4 16.7 1.0 - 27.1 33.9 Net (Debt)/Cash1 (14.5) 16.7 (20.4) (6.1) (24.3) (4.3) % debt recourse to SFC 0% 11% 0% The Net Debt increase of $20.0m includes: • Automotive Leather increased net debt: $13.1m • SFC Investments decreased cash: $4.4m • Balance of FY19 dividends - ($18.4m) • New investments - ($15.1m) • CAPEX - ($4.1m) • Share buy-back - ($2.3m) • Operating cash flow - +$9.4m • SFC Dividends - ($5.5m) • Howe FY19 dividends received - $16.8m • Divestments - $2.0m 1. Gross Debt and Net Debt presented excludes $26.6m of interest-bearing liabilities for leases previously classified as operating leases prior to the adoption of AASB 16 on 1 July 2019 (refer to reconciliation on page 19) 5 Dividends The Board has declared an interim dividend of 45¢ per share fully franked which is a 50% increase compared to the prior corresponding period, payable on 13 March 2020. 6 Automotive Leather 7 Automotive Leather Half-Year Ending ($m's) Dec-2019 Dec-2018 Revenue 78.5 91.0 Segment NPAT* 11.0 12.2 NPAT excludes 16.83% minority interests.

Volumes decreased - tougher global automotive conditions

Margins were positively impacted by cost management and continued improved process efficiencies. Outlook Full year FY20 profit is expected to be similar to FY19.

Unknown impact of coronavirus on China and global economies.

Global risks include, Brexit, US/China trade war, currency volatility and European emission regulations. 8 Group Investments Company Owned Property Lots 701, 702 & 703 Jandakot Rd, Jandakot, WA Bennett Avenue, North Coogee, WA Syndicated Property Industrial Hotels Commercial 9 Group Investments Net Net Equity Equity Value Value Pre- Net Book Market Pre- Tax2 Equity Cost1 Value Value Tax2 Per Value3 ($m) ($m) ($m) ($m) share ($m) Property Used by SFC Operations $6.5 $6.5 $11.4 $11.4 $0.83 $9.9 Rental Properties $37.0 $36.5 $73.2 $47.7 $3.49 $37.0 Development Sites $10.1 $10.0 $43.2 $42.2 $3.09 $32.3 Total Property $53.6 $53.0 $127.8 $101.3 $7.41 $79.2 Equities $19.5 $27.7 $27.7 $27.7 $2.02 $25.3 Fixed Income $1.5 $1.5 $1.5 $1.5 $0.11 $1.5 Investment Assets $74.6 $82.2 $157.0 $130.5 $9.54 $106.0 Cash and Term Deposits $16.7 $16.7 $16.7 $16.7 $1.22 $16.7 Total $91.3 $89.9 $173.7 $147.2 $10.76 $122.7 All values represent SFC's share, i.e. 83.17% for Gosh Capital and other subsidiary held assets Depreciated cost applicable for directly owned property Market value less debt Market value less debt and tax on capital gain or loss 10 Group Investments - Property Portfolio SFC SFC SFC Tax on Net Current SFC Share of Share of Share of Capital Equity Ownership Land Lettable Area Ownership Book Value Market Value Debt Gain Value Address Description Structure Size (sqm) (sqm) % ($m) ($m) ($m) ($m) ($m) PROPERTY USED BY SFC OPERATIONS 218 Campersic Road, Herne Hill, WA Delta SFC Direct 134,305 - 100% 5.8 9.5 - (1.1) 8.4 1305 Hay Street, West Perth, WA Head Office SFC Direct 413 - 100% 0.7 1.9 - (0.4) 1.5 6.5 11.4 - (1.5) 9.9 RENTAL PROPERTIES Hometown, 1480 Albany Hwy, Cannington, WA Bulky Goods Syndicate 59,319 20,637 25% 5.3 16.5 (9.4) (3.4) 3.7 39 Dixon Rd, Rockingham, Western Australia Bulky Goods Gosh Direct 12,047 5,434 83% 7.3 7.3 (5.0) 0.3 2.6 Tamworth Homespace, Tamworth, NSW Bulky Goods Syndicate 31,160 13,050 25% 2.2 2.2 - - 2.2 Auburn Megamall, 265 Parramatta Road, NSW Bulky Goods Gosh Syndicate 24,690 32,348 2% 1.2 1.2 - (0.2) 1.0 IBM Centre, 1060 Hay Street, West Perth, WA Commercial Syndicate 5,797 8,466 22% 1.1 13.2 (7.2) (3.6) 2.4 Buller Street, Port Macquarie, NSW Commercial Syndicate 5,042 6,214 5% 1.0 1.0 - - 1.0 Fairfield Road, Brisbane, QLD Commercial Syndicate 3,600 4,198 5% 1.0 1.0 - - 1.0 Faulding Street, Symonston, ACT Commercial Syndicate 7,360 3,479 6% 0.4 0.4 - - 0.4 Doubletree Hotel, Burlington, Vermont, USA Hotel SFC US Syndicate 64,600 309 rooms 6% 1.5 1.5 - - 1.5 Marriott Hotel , Yonkers, New York, USA Hotel SFC US Syndicate 17,100 4% 1.4 1.4 - - 1.4 Pacific Brisbane Hotel, Brisbane, QLD Hotel SFC Direct 2,899 7,759 4% 1.0 1.0 - - 1.0 Pacific Suites, Canberra, ACT Hotel Gosh Syndicate - 16,045 2% 0.9 0.9 - - 0.9 Embassy Suites, Portland, Maine, USA Hotel SFC US Syndicate 11,250 11,250 7% 0.7 0.7 - - 0.7 Seasons Hotel, Newman, WA Hotel Syndicate 29,000 82 rooms 5% 0.4 0.4 - - 0.4 Coral Cat Resort, Mackay, QLD Hotel Syndicate 9,148 82 rooms 5% 0.3 0.3 - - 0.3 Lot 701 Jandakot Road, Jandakot, WA Industrial SFC Direct 62,097 - 100% 3.2 11.2 - (2.4) 8.8 Willung Rd, Rosedale, Victoria Industrial/Rural Subsidiary Direct 510,530 9,854 83% 2.0 2.4 - - 2.4 Shaw Road, Townsville Industrial Syndicate 14,650 4,728 10% 1.0 1.0 - - 1.0 Magnesium Drive, Crestmead, QLD Industrial Syndicate 16,800 8,800 12% 1.0 1.0 - - 1.0 Cope Logistics - 7 properties nationwide Industrial Gosh Syndicate 78,042 23,575 3% 0.3 0.3 - - 0.3 Pier 5350 Apartments, Jacksonville, Florida, USA Residential SFC US Syndicate 89,000 43,200 7% 1.3 1.4 - - 1.4 Parks Shopping Centre, Bunbury, WA Retail Syndicate 30,804 10,622 17% 2.0 6.9 (3.8) (1.5) 1.6 36.5 73.2 (25.4) (10.8) 37.0 11 * All values represent SFC's share, i.e. 83.17% for Gosh Capital and other subsidiary held assets Group Investments - Property Portfolio (continued) SFC SFC SFC Tax on Net Current SFC Share of Share of Share of Capital Equity Ownership Land Lettable Area Ownership Book Value Market Value Debt Gain Value Address Description Structure Size (sqm) (sqm) % ($m) ($m) ($m) ($m) ($m) DEVELOPMENT SITES Lot 702 Jandakot Road, Jandakot, WA Commercial SFC Direct 32,442 500 100% 1.2 6.5 - (1.6) 4.9 Lot 561 Paris Road, Australind, WA Commercial Gosh - Unit Trust 12,000 - 4% 0.4 0.4 - - 0.4 Lot 703 Jandakot Road, Jandakot, WA Industrial SFC Direct 449,639 - 100% 3.1 19.5 - (4.9) 14.6 170 Flynn Drive, Neerabup, WA Industrial Syndicate 260,000 - 20% 1.5 3.3 (1.0) (0.6) 1.7 62 Cosgrove Road, Enfield, NSW Industrial Syndicate 23,267 - 6% 1.0 1.0 - - 1.0 10 Bennett Avenue, North Coogee, WA Residential Gosh Direct 21,035 - 83% 1.6 11.3 - (2.9) 8.4 South Ocean Real Estate Fund Residential SFC US 1% 1.0 1.0 - - 1.0 Part Lot 602 Yanchep Beach Road, WA Residential Gosh - Unit Trust 42,600 - 3% 0.2 0.2 - 0.1 0.3 10.0 43.2 (1.0) (9.9) 32.3 TOTAL SFC PROPERTY VALUE 53.0 127.8 (24.1) (21.8) 79.2 12 * All values represent SFC's share, i.e. 83.17% for Gosh Capital and Howe held assets Lots 701, 702 & 703 Jandakot Road A strategic 54.4ha property asset located between two freeways and 15 minutes south of the Perth CBD. 38.8ha - A Scheme Amendment increased the scope of Additional Uses to allow Warehouses, Showrooms, Storage, Masonry Production and Nurseries. This Additional Use area includes the 6.2 ha currently leased to Austral Masonry Holdings (Lot 701).

15.6ha - Designated as Bush Forever and wetland.

A subdivision application was approved for 2.5ha to be allocated to the duplication of Jandakot Road and the construction of a round-about entrance to the site. Construction expected to commence in 2020.

round-about entrance to the site. Construction expected to commence in 2020. A further subdivision application is in progress with the Department of Planning, Land and Heritage (DPLH) for the remainder of the site.

Approximate developable lot area ~29ha after allowing for internal and external roads, drainage, buffers and the Bush Forever area.

Currently valued at $37.2 million on an "as is" basis. Schaffer Site Jandakot Airport 13 Bennett Avenue, North Coogee A 2.1 hectare property that has been zoned high density residential from industrial. • Residential subdivision plans produced. Consulting with local government and planning authorities to implement planning guidelines that permit residential products relevant to the current market. Current plans include a mix of:

medium density 2 to 3 storey single residences:-

~50 dwellings 3 to 5 storey apartments developments:-

~110 dwellings

14 Group Investments Half-Year Ending ($m's) Dec-2019Dec-2018 Revenue 4.1 3.8 4.4 Segment NPAT* 1.4 NPAT excludes 16.83% minority interests for Gosh Capital investments

Unrealised gains from the revaluation of equity investments - $3.2m after tax (H1 FY19 - $0.2m)

Cash plus term deposits (short-term) at 31 December 2019 - $16.7m New Investments 6 months to Group Investments Entity Dec-2019 ($m) Equities 2 x direct interest in Australian listed companies (SM8; PWG) SFC 5.0 1 x direct interest in an Australian public unlisted company SFC 0.5 1 x direct interest in an Australian property asset management company SFC 0.3 Property 1 x US Syndicated Property Investments (hotel refurbishment) SFC US 1.4 5 Australian Syndicated Property Trusts SFC 4.9 1 Australian Property Loan Trusts (1st mortgage) SFC 0.5 Previous investment commitments SFC 2.1 SFC US 0.3 Gosh 0.1 TOTAL 15.1 15 Schaffer Building Materials 16 Building Materials Half-Year Ending ($m's) Dec-2019 Dec-2018 Revenue 10.1 11.6 Segment NPAT (0.1) 0.3 Delta (precast concrete) remained close to break even.

Project schedule delays reduced the quantity of work and impacted profit performance. Management is focused on maintaining efficient cost structures relative to the quantity of work but this is made difficult by continual project delays which have become usual in the construction industry.

Outlook Delta is expected to have similar revenue and profit performance relative to the first half of FY20.

The quantity of upcoming industry projects is improving but will not impact current year results. 17 Group Outlook - FY20 FY20 Group profit is expected to be similar to FY19, subject to the risk factors mentioned below.

SFC expects the Automotive Leather second half profit to be similar to the first half.

Investments, other than directly held property, are revalued each period which could lead to profit volatility. Risk factors Significant uncertainty continues to be created by;

Unknown impact of coronavirus on global economies. Trade war between China and the US Unknown impact from Brexit Currency fluctuations Economic slowdown in Europe and China continues to impact the automotive industry sales Equity market volatility

18 Non-IFRS Financial Information Net Debt excluding interest-bearing liabilities for leases previously classified as operating leases ($000's) As at Dec-2019Jun-2019 Interest-bearing liabilities 78,026 38,242 less interest-bearing liabilities relating to leases previously classified as operating leases (26,614) - Gross Debt excluding interest-bearing liabilities relating to leases previoulsy classified as operating leases 51,412 38,242 less cash and cash equivalents (23,577) (17,371) less short-term term deposits (terms 90 days or greater) (3,515) (16,515) Net Debt excluding interest-bearing liabillities for leases previously classified as operating leases prior to the adoption of AASB 16 on 1 July 2019. 24,320 4,356 Schaffer Corporation Limited results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. The Company discloses certain non- IFRS financial measures. The non-IFRS measures should only be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. On 1 July 2019, SFC adopted AASB 16 using the modified retrospective approach for which comparative information has not been restated . Net Debt excluding interest-bearing liabilities for leases previously classified as operating leases prior to the adoption of AASB on 1 July 2019 is a non-IFRS measure that is determined to present, in the opinion of Directors, information that assists the understanding of the actual movements in Net Debt for the period. 19 Disclaimer This presentation has been prepared by Schaffer Corporation Limited ACN 008 675 689 for information purposes only. The presentation may contain forward looking statements or statements of opinion. No representation or warranty is made regarding the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the forward looking statements or opinion, or the assumptions on which either is based. All such information is, by its nature, subject to significant uncertainties outside of the control of the Company. To the maximum extent permitted by law, the Company and its officers do not accept any liability for any loss arising from the use of the information contained in this presentation. The information included in this presentation is not investment or financial product advice. Before making any investment decision, you should seek appropriate financial advice, which may take into account your particular investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. 20 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Schaffer Corporation Limited published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 04:28:04 UTC 0 Latest news on SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMIT 12:15a SCHAFFER : Half Year Results December 2019 Letter to Shareholders PU 02/13 SCHAFFER : Half Year Investor Presentation PU 02/13 SCHAFFER : Half Year Report December 2019 and Accounts PU 02/13 SCHAFFER : Half Year Results December 2019 Press Release PU 02/04 EXCLUSIVE : First Petrobras employee flips in Brazil commodity traders probe RE 01/06 SCHAFFER : Investor Update – H1 FY20 expected profit upgrade PU 2019 SCHAFFER : 2019 Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form PU 2019 China's COFCO says soy exports from Brazil to slump on African swine fever cr.. RE 2019 SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2019 SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA