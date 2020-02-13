Schaffer : Half Year Report December 2019 and Accounts 0 02/13/2020 | 10:59pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report APPENDIX 4D This Half-Year Report is provided to the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) Under ASX Listing Rule 4.2A.3 Name of entity SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED ACN Financial period ended ('current period') 008 675 689 31 DECEMBER 2019 Previous corresponding period 31 DECEMBER 2018 For announcement to the market $'000 Revenues from continuing operations Down 13% to 92,711 Net profit for the period attributable to members Up 10% to 13,942 (statutory profit) DIVIDENDS Amount per security Franked amount per security Final dividend - - Interim period 45¢ 45¢ Date the dividend is payable 13 March 2020 Record date to determine entitlements to the dividend (i.e. on the basis of security holding 6 March 2020 balances established by 5:00pm or such later time permitted by SCH Business Rules - securities are CHESS approved) NET TANGIBLE ASSET BACKING Consolidated Entity 2019 2018 Net tangible assets1 $'000 (book value) 110,583 98,556 Fully paid ordinary shares on issue at balance date 13,673,310 13,835,596 Net tangible asset backing per issued ordinary $8.09 $7.12 share as at balance date (book value) 1Net tangible assets include right-of-use assets and the corresponding lease liabilities arising from application of AASB 16 from 1 July 2019 for leases previously classified as operating leases STATUS OF AUDIT The Half-Year Report is based on accounts that have been reviewed. 1 SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report ACN 008 675 689 FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 2 SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report FINANCIAL REPORT For the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2019 Directors' Report....................................................................................................................... 4 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income.............................................................. 6 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position........................................................................ 7 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity....................................................................... 8 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows .................................................................................. 9 Notes to the Half-Year Financial Report................................................................................ 10 Directors' Declaration............................................................................................................. 26 Auditor's Independence Declaration ..................................................................................... 27 Independent Review Report................................................................................................... 28 3 SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT DIRECTORS' REPORT Your Directors submit their report for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 made in accordance with a resolution of the Directors. DIRECTORS Details of the Directors of the company during the financial half-year and at the date of this report are: J M SCHAFFER AM Mr John Schaffer AM joined the company in 1972. Mr Schaffer B. Com (Hons.) FCPA has held the position of Managing Director since 1987 and Managing Director Chairman since 1988. Executive Director since 06/09/1972 D E BLAIN AM Mrs Danielle Blain AM joined the company in 1987. Mrs Blain BA served as Managing Director of Gosh Leather Pty. Ltd. from Non-executive Director 1993 to 2001. Mrs Blain has diverse experience serving on Appointed 05/06/1987 several government and not-for-profit boards and is also a past Pro Chancellor of Edith Cowan University. A K MAYER Mr Anton Mayer is the Executive Director of Howe Automotive Executive Director Leather Limited. Mr Mayer has over 50 years of international Appointed 21/11/2001 leather experience, broad business skills and a global business perspective. D J SCHWARTZ Mr David Schwartz joined the Board as an independent Non-executive Director Director in June 1999. He has over 25 years' experience Appointed 29/06/1999 negotiating acquisitions and overseeing the development of property. Mr Schwartz also has many years' experience in different businesses including retail, manufacturing and distribution. Mr Schwartz also serves as Director of the following listed company: Primewest Group Ltd 8/11/2019 - current M D PERROTT AM BCom, FAIM, FAICD Non-executive Director Appointed 23/02/2005 Mr Michael Perrott AM joined the Board as an independent Director in February 2005. Mr Perrott has been involved in the construction, contracting, mining and developments industries since 1969. During the past 3 years, Mr Perrott has also served as a Director of the following other listed company: GME Resources Ltd 21/11/1996 - 17/03/2017 Directors were in office for the entire period unless otherwise stated. 4 SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report ATTENDANCE AT BOARD MEETINGS During the half-year four Directors' meetings were held. The number of meetings attended by each Director is as follows: Meetings eligible to attend Meetings attended J M Schaffer AM 4 4 D E Blain AM 4 4 D J Schwartz 4 4 A K Mayer 4 4 M D Perrott AM 4 4 AUDIT COMMITTEE The consolidated entity has an Audit Committee, which operates to oversee the external audit functions of the consolidated entity. During the half-year, one audit committee meeting was held which all members of the audit committee were eligible to attend. The meeting was attended by Mr D J Schwartz, Mr M D Perrott AM and Mrs D E Blain AM. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS The consolidated entity's revenue from continuing operations decreased by 13% from $106,447,000 for the comparative period to $92,711,000 this half-year. The net after tax consolidated profit attributable to members of the parent entity increased by 10% from $12,674,000 for the comparative period to $13,942,000. The Group has applied AASB 16 using the modified retrospective approach (refer note 2(b)). Under this method, comparative information has not been restated for adoption of AASB 16. ROUNDING The amounts contained in this report and in the half-year financial statements have been rounded to the nearest $1,000 (where rounding is applicable) under the option available to the company under ASIC Corporations (Rounding in Financial/Directors' Report) Instrument 2016/191. The company is an entity to which this Legislative Instrument applies. AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION We have obtained an independence declaration from our auditors, Ernst & Young, as presented on page 27 of this half-year financial report. Signed in accordance with a resolution of the Directors. John Schaffer Managing Director Perth, 14 February 2020 5 SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 Dec 2019 Dec 2018 Revenue from continuing operations Note $'000 $'000 89,029 Revenue from contracts with customers 3 103,039 Rental income 4(a) 2,832 2,825 Finance income 4(b) 293 311 Distribution revenue 557 272 Total revenue 92,711 106,447 Cost of sales and services rendered (64,309) (75,202) Gross profit 28,402 31,245 Other income 4(c) 4,939 578 Marketing expenses (315) (307) Administrative expenses (9,199) (9,654) Profit before tax and finance costs 23,827 21,862 Finance costs 4(b) (1,166) (1,092) Profit before income tax from continuing operations 22,661 20,770 Income tax expense 10 (6,496) (5,523) Net profit for the period 16,165 15,247 Other comprehensive income: Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss (94) Foreign currency translation gain/(loss) attributable to parent 608 Items that may not be reclassified subsequently to profit or (94) 608 loss Foreign currency translation (loss)/gain attributable to non- (20) controlling interest 95 Other comprehensive income for the period net of tax (114) 703 Total comprehensive income for the period 16,051 15,950 Profit for the period is attributable to: 2,223 Non-controlling interest 2,573 Owners of the parent 13,942 12,674 Total comprehensive income for the period is attributable to: 16,165 15,247 2,203 Non-controlling interest 2,668 Owners of the parent 13,848 13,282 Earnings per share (EPS) 16,051 15,950 101.6¢ Basic EPS 91.6¢ Diluted EPS 100.8¢ 90.8¢ The Group has applied AASB 16 using the modified retrospective approach (refer note 2(b)). Under this method, comparative information has not been restated for adoption of AASB 16. The Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. 6 SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 Dec 2019 Jun 2019 Assets Note $'000 $'000 Current Assets 23,577 Cash and cash equivalents 5 17,371 Trade and other receivables 30,127 29,310 Inventories 39,652 40,062 Contract assets 2,533 3,553 Prepayments and deposits 4,904 4,976 Derivative financial instruments 369 131 Other financial assets 6 4,515 19,336 Total Current Assets 105,677 114,739 Non-Current Assets 15,480 Property, plant and equipment 26,766 Investment properties 12 30,413 29,576 Right-of-use assets 7 39,035 - Deferred income tax asset 6,683 7,552 Goodwill 13 1,299 1,299 Other financial assets 14 48,474 28,278 Total Non-Current Assets 141,384 93,471 Total Assets 247,061 208,210 Liabilities Current Liabilities 23,947 Trade and other payables 27,000 Contract liabilities 577 415 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 8 19,373 18,330 Income tax payable 1,564 4,827 Provisions 9 7,953 8,895 Derivative financial instruments 14 454 711 Total Current Liabilities 53,868 60,178 Non-Current Liabilities 58,653 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 8 19,912 Deferred income tax liabilities 2,087 2,107 Provisions 9 11,346 9,969 Total Non-Current Liabilities 72,086 31,988 Total Liabilities 125,954 92,166 Net Assets 121,107 116,044 Equity Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 11,884 Issued capital 15 13,991 Reserves 2,928 2,978 Retained earnings 16 97,070 88,643 Total parent entity interest in equity 111,882 105,612 Non-controlling interests 9,225 10,432 Total Equity 121,107 116,044 The Group has applied AASB 16 using the modified retrospective approach (refer note 2(b)). Under this method, comparative information has not been restated for adoption of AASB 16. The Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. 7 SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 As at 1 July 2019 Profit for the half-year Other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income for the half-year Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners: Shares acquired under buy-back scheme Employee share options exercised Share-based payments Equity dividends At 31 December 2019 At 1 July 2018 Reclassification on adoption of AASB 9 As at 1 July 2018 (restated) Profit for the half-year Other comprehensive income Total comprehensive income for the half-year Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners: Share-based payments Change in estimated settlement of EPUs Equity dividends At 31 December 2018 Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent Issued Retained Capital Earnings Reserves Total Net Foreign Non- Asset Share based unrealised currency controlling Total equity re-valuation payments gains/(losses) translation interest $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 13,991 88,643 2,585 (882) - 1,275 105,612 10,432 116,044 - 13,942 - - - - 13,942 2,223 16,165 - - - - - (94) (94) (20) (114) - 13,942 - - - (94) 13,848 2,203 16,051 (2,333) - - - - - (2,333) - (2,333) 226 - - - - - 226 - 226 - - - 44 - - 44 - 44 - (5,515) - - - - (5,515) (3,410) (8,925) 11,884 97,070 2,585 (838) - 1,181 111,882 9,225 121,107 14,540 72,101 2,585 (950) 1,942 644 90,862 11,724 102,586 - 1,942 - - (1,942) - - - - 14,540 74,043 2,585 (950) - 644 90,862 11,724 102,586 - 12,674 - - - - 12,674 2,573 15,247 - - - - - 608 608 95 703 - 12,674 - - - 608 13,282 2,668 15,950 (302) - - - - - (302) - (302) 132 - - - - - 132 132 - - - 32 - - 32 - 32 14,370 82,566 2,585 (918) - 1,252 99,855 9,843 109,698 The Group has applied AASSB using the modified retrospective approach (refer note 2(b)). Under this method comparative information has not been restated for adoption of AASB 16. The Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. 8 SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 Dec 2019 Dec 2018 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Note $'000 $'000 89,717 Receipts from customers 108,793 Payments to suppliers and employees (72,785) (91,202) Interest received 293 313 Distributions received 279 140 Rental income 2,832 2,825 Other revenue - 18 Interest paid (1,166) (1,091) Income taxes paid (8,910) (11,622) Goods and services tax paid (283) (153) Proceeds from exercise of employee share options 226 132 Net Cash Flows From Operating Activities 10,203 8,153 Cash Flows From Investing Activities (6,000) Investment in term deposits (8,515) Proceeds on maturity of term deposits 19,000 6,000 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (4,297) (2,924) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 226 258 Acquisition/improvements to investment properties (1,250) (129) Acquisition of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (15,071) (13,734) Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at fair value 2,030 1,300 Capital distribution from financial assets at fair value through 113 profit or loss - Net Cash Flows Used In Investing Activities (5,249) (17,744) Cash Flows From Financing Activities (3,417) Lease principal payments (1,135) Lease principal receipts 840 866 Dividends paid 11(a) (7,731) (8,220) Proceeds from borrowings 21,194 16,832 Repayment of borrowings (7,187) (614) Shares acquired under share buy-back scheme (2,333) (302) Net Cash Flows From Financing Activities 1,366 7,427 Net Increase/(Decrease) In Cash and Cash Equivalents 6,320 (2,164) Net foreign exchange differences (114) 703 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 17,371 25,938 Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of the Period 5(a) 23,577 24,477 The Group has applied AASB 16 using the modified retrospective approach (refer note 2(b)). Under this method, comparative information has not been restated for adoption of AASB 16. The Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes. 9 SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report NOTES TO THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 1. CORPORATE INFORMATION The financial report of Schaffer Corporation Limited and its controlled entities ("the Group or Consolidated Entity") for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 was authorised for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Directors on 14 February 2020. Schaffer Corporation Limited ("the Company") is a for profit company incorporated in Australia and limited by shares, which are publicly traded on the Australian Stock Exchange. 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of preparation The financial report for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 is a condensed general purpose financial report which has been prepared in accordance with AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Act 2001. The half-year financial report does not include all notes of the type normally included within the annual financial report and therefore cannot be expected to provide as full an understanding of the financial performance, financial position and financing and investing activities of the consolidated entity as the full financial report. It is recommended that the half-year financial report be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2019 and considered together with any public announcements made by Schaffer Corporation Limited during the half-year ended 31 December 2019 in accordance with the continuous disclosure obligations of the ASX listing rules. Except as disclosed below, the accounting policies are the same as those adopted in the most recent annual financial report. Adoption of new and revised accounting standards and interpretations The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the half-year report are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019, except as noted below. The Group adopted all the new standards and interpretations that were effective 1 July 2019 and they did not have an impact or amend the accounting policies of the Group except for AASB 16. AASB 16 Leases AASB 16 supersedes AASB 117 Leases, AASB Interpretation 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease, UIG Interpretation 115 Operating Leases-Incentives and UIG Interpretation 127 Evaluating the Substance of Transactions Involving the Legal Form of a Lease. The standard sets out the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases and requires lessees to account for all leases under a single on-balance sheet model. Lessor accounting under AASB 16 is substantially unchanged under AASB 117. Lessors will continue to classify leases as either operating or finance leases using similar principles as in AASB 117. Therefore, AASB 16 did not have an impact for leases where the Group is the lessor. The Group adopted AASB 16 using the modified retrospective method of adoption with the date of initial application of 1 July 2019. Under this method, the standard is applied retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initially applying the standard recognised at the date of initial application and the comparative information has therefore not been restated for adoption of AASB 16. The Group elected to use the transition practical expedient allowing the standard to be applied only to contracts that were previously identified as leases applying AASB 117 and AASB Interpretation 4 at the date of initial application. The Group also elected to use the recognition exemptions for lease contracts that, at the commencement date, have a lease term of 12 months or less and do not contain a purchase option ('short- term leases'), and lease contracts for which the underlying asset is of low value ('low-value assets'). 10 SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report The effect of adopting AASB 16 as at 1 July 2019 (increase/(decrease)) is as follows: Assets $'000 Right-of-use assets 41,041 Property, plant and equipment (13,374) Prepayments (393) Total assets 27,274 Liabilities Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 28,354 Trade and other payables (1,080) Total liabilities 27,274 Nature of the effect of adoption of AASB 16 The Group has lease contracts for factory and office buildings and various items of plant, machinery, vehicles and other equipment. Before the adoption of AASB 16, the Group classified each of its leases (as lessee) at the inception date as either a finance lease or an operating lease. A lease was classified as a finance lease if it transferred substantially all of the risks and rewards incidental to ownership of the leased asset to the Group; otherwise it was classified as an operating lease. Finance leases were capitalised at the commencement of the lease at the inception date fair value of the leased property or, if lower, at the present value of the minimum lease payments. Lease payments were apportioned between interest (recognised as finance costs) and reduction of the lease liability. In an operating lease, the leased property was not capitalised and the lease payments were recognised as rent expense in profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Any prepaid rent and accrued rent were recognised under Prepayments and Trade and other payables, respectively. Upon adoption of AASB 16, the Group applied a single recognition and measurement approach for all leases, except for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets. The standard provides specific transition requirements and practical expedients, which have been applied by the Group. Leases previously classified as finance leases

The Group did not change the initial carrying amounts of recognised assets and liabilities at the date of initial application for leases previously classified as finance leases (i.e., the right- of-use assets and lease liabilities equal the lease assets and liabilities recognised under AASB 117). The requirements of AASB 16 were applied on these leases from 1 July 2019.

The Group did not change the initial carrying amounts of recognised assets and liabilities at the date of initial application for leases previously classified as finance leases (i.e., the right- of-use assets and lease liabilities equal the lease assets and liabilities recognised under AASB 117). The requirements of AASB 16 were applied on these leases from 1 July 2019. Leases previously accounted for as operating leases

The Group recognised right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for those leases previously classified as operating leases, except for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets. The right-of-use assets were recognised based on the amount equal to the lease liabilities, adjusted for any related prepaid and accrued lease payments previously recognised. Lease liabilities were recognised based on the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial application. The Group also applied the available practical expedients wherein it: Used a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics

Applied the short-term leases exemptions to leases with a lease term that ends within 12 months at the date of initial application

short-term leases exemptions to leases with a lease term that ends within 12 months at the date of initial application Relied on its assessment of whether leases are onerous immediately before the date of initial application

Elected not to apply the requirements of the standard for leases of low value.

Elected not to reassess whether existing contracts contain a lease as defined at the date of initial application. 11 SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report Based on the foregoing, as at 1 July 2019: Right-of-use assets of $41,041,000 were recognised and presented separately in the statement of financial position. This includes the lease assets recognised previously under finance leases of $13,374,000 that were reclassified from Property, plant and equipment.

assets of $41,041,000 were recognised and presented separately in the statement of financial position. This includes the lease assets recognised previously under finance leases of $13,374,000 that were reclassified from Property, plant and equipment. Additional lease liabilities of $28,354,000 (included in Interest bearing loans and borrowings) were recognised.

Prepayments of $393,000 and trade and other payables of $1,080,000 related to previous operating leases were derecognised. The lease liabilities as at 1 July 2019 can be reconciled to the operating lease commitments as of 30 June 2019 as follows: Operating lease commitments as at 30 June 2019 $'000 18,272 Weighted average incremental borrowing rate as at 1 July 2019 2.62% Discounted operating lease commitments at 1 July 2019 17,086 Less: Commitments relating to short-term leases (124) Commitments relating to leases of low-value assets (8) Add: Commitments relating to leases previously classified as finance leases 8,991 Optional extension periods not recognised as at 30 June 2019 11,400 Lease liabilities as at 1 July 2019 37,345 (b) Summary of new accounting policies Set out below are the new accounting policies of the Group upon adoption of AASB 16, which have been applied from the date of initial application: Right-of-use assets The Group recognises right-of-use assets at the commencement date of the lease (i.e. the date the underlying asset is available for use). Right-of-use assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, and adjusted for any remeasurement of lease liabilities. The cost of right-of-use assets includes the amount of lease liabilities recognised, initial direct costs incurred, and lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received. The cost of the right-of-use asset also includes an estimate of costs to be incurred by the lessee in dismantling and removing the underlying asset, restoring the site on which it is located or restoring the underlying asset to the condition required by the terms and conditions of the lease. Unless the Group is reasonably certain to obtain ownership of the leased asset at the end of the lease term, the recognised right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the shorter of its estimated useful life and the lease term. Right- of-use assets are subject to impairment. Lease Liabilities At the commencement date of the lease, the Group recognises lease liabilities measured at the present value of lease payments to be made over the lease term. The lease payments include fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments) less any lease incentives receivable, variable lease payments that depend on an index or a rate, and amounts expected to be paid under residual value guarantees. The lease payments also include the exercise price of a purchase option reasonably certain to be exercised by the Group and payments of penalties for terminating a lease, if the lease term reflects the Group exercising the option to terminate. The variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or a rate are recognised as expense in the period on which the event or condition that triggers the payment occurs. In calculating the present value of lease payments, the Group uses the incremental borrowing rate at the lease commencement date if the interest rate implicit in the lease is not readily determinable. After the commencement date, the amount of lease liabilities is increased to reflect the accretion of interest and reduced for the lease payments made. In addition, the carrying amount of lease liabilities is remeasured if there is a modification, a change in the lease term, a change in the in-substance fixed lease payments or a change in the assessment to purchase the underlying asset. 12 SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report Short-term leases and leases of low-value assets

The Group applies the short-term lease recognition exemption to its short-term leases of machinery and equipment (i.e., those leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less from the commencement date and do not contain a purchase option). It also applies the lease of low-value assets recognition exemption to leases of office equipment that are considered of low value. Lease payments on short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised as expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term.

leases and leases of low-value assets The Group applies the short-term lease recognition exemption to its short-term leases of machinery and equipment (i.e., those leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less from the commencement date and do not contain a purchase option). It also applies the lease of low-value assets recognition exemption to leases of office equipment that are considered of low value. Lease payments on short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised as expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Significant judgement in determining the lease term of contracts with renewal options

The Group determines the lease term as the non-cancellable term of the lease, together with any periods covered by an option to extend the lease if it is reasonably certain to be exercised, or any periods covered by an option to terminate the lease, if it is reasonably certain not to be exercised.

The Group has the option, under some of its leases to lease the assets for additional terms of three to five years. The Group applies judgement in evaluating whether it is reasonably certain to exercise the option to renew. That is, it considers all relevant factors that create an economic incentive for it to exercise the renewal. After the commencement date, the Group reassesses the lease term if there is a significant event or change in circumstances that is within its control and affects its ability to exercise (or not to exercise) the option to renew (e.g., a change in business strategy). The Group included the renewal period as part of the lease term for specific factory and office leases due to the significance of these assets to its operations. Any renewal options for plant, equipment and motor vehicles were not included as part of the lease term because these assets are not significant to the operations. Amounts recognised in the statement of financial position and profit or loss

Set out below, are the carrying amounts of the Group's right-of-use assets and lease liabilities and the movements during the period: As at 1 July 2019 Re-allocated from property, plant and equipment 1 July 2019 Transfers to property, plant and equipment during the period Additions Lease modifications Depreciation expense Interest expense Payments FX translation Right-of-use Assets Buildings Plant & Total Lease Equipment Liabilities $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 27,250 418 27,668 37,345 - 13,374 13,374 - - (32) (32) - - 933 933 840 (34) - (34) (34) (1,435) (950) (2,385) - - - - 470 - - - (3,417) (300) (189) (489) (436) As at 31 December 2019 25,481 13,554 39,035 34,768 The Group recognised rent expense from short-term leases of $103,000 and leases of low-value assets of $3,000 for the six months ended 31 December 2019. 13 SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report AASB Interpretation 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatment The Interpretation addresses the accounting for income taxes when tax treatments involve uncertainty that affects the application of IAS 12 Income Taxes. It does not apply to taxes or levies outside the scope of IAS 12, nor does it specifically include requirements relating to interest and penalties associated with uncertain tax treatments. The Interpretation specifically addresses the following: Whether an entity considers uncertain tax treatments separately;

The assumptions an entity makes about the examination of tax treatments by taxation authorities;

How an entity determines taxable profit (tax loss), tax bases, unused tax losses, unused tax credits and tax rates; How an entity considers changes in facts and circumstances. An entity has to determine whether to consider each uncertain tax treatment separately or together with one or more other uncertain tax treatments. The approach that better predicts the resolution of the uncertainty needs to be followed. The Group applies significant judgement in identifying uncertainties over income tax treatments. Since the Group operates in a complex multinational environment, it assessed whether the Interpretation had an impact on its consolidated financial statements. Upon adoption of the Interpretation, the Group considered whether it had any uncertain tax positions, particularly those relating to transfer pricing. The Company's and the subsidiaries' tax filings in different jurisdictions include deductions related to transfer pricing and the taxation authorities may challenge those tax treatments. The Group determined, based on its tax compliance and transfer pricing study, that it is probable that its tax treatments (including those for the subsidiaries) will be accepted by the taxation authorities. The interpretation did not have an impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Group. 14 SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report 3. REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS CONSOLIDATED Dec 2019 Dec 2018 $'000 $'000 Revenue from contracts with customers 89,029 103,039 Total revenue from contracts with customers 89,029 103,039 For the half-year ended 31 December 2019 Segments Automotive Building SFC Leather Materials Investments Total Type of goods or service $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Sale of automotive leather components 78,482 - - 78,482 Construction services - 7,612 - 7,612 Transport services - 2,506 - 2,506 Sales of goods - hospitality business - - 429 429 Total revenue from contracts with customers 78,482 10,118 429 89,029 Geographical Markets 60,246 - - 60,246 Europe Asia 18,236 - - 18,236 Australia - 10,118 429 10,547 Total revenue from contracts with customers 78,482 10,118 429 89,029 Timing of revenue recognition 78,482 2,506 429 81,417 Goods transferred at a point in time Services transferred over time - 7,612 - 7,612 Total revenue from contracts with customers 78,482 10,118 429 89,029 For the half-year ended 31 December 2018 Segments Automotive Building SFC Leather Materials Investments Total Type of goods or service $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 Sale of automotive leather components 91,024 - - 91,024 Construction services - 9,350 - 9,350 Transport services - 2,259 - 2,259 Sales of goods - hospitality business - - 406 406 Total revenue from contracts with customers 91,024 11,609 406 103,039 Geographical Markets Europe 68,393 - - 68,393 Asia 22,631 - - 22,631 Australia - 11,609 406 12,015 Total revenue from contracts with customers 91,024 11,609 406 103,039 Timing of revenue recognition Goods transferred at a point in time 91,024 2,259 406 93,689 Services transferred over time - 9,350 - 9,350 Total revenue from contracts with customers 91,024 11,609 406 103,039 15 SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report 3. REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS (continued) The Group recognised impairment losses on receivables and contract assets arising from contracts with customers, included under Administrative expenses in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income amounting to $nil for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: $nil). 4. SIGNIFICANT OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES Profit before income tax from continuing operations includes the following revenues and expenses where disclosure is relevant in explaining the performance of the Group: CONSOLIDATED Dec 2019 Dec 2018 (a) Net rental income $'000 $'000 2,832 Rental property income 2,825 Rental property expenses (1,629) (1,388) Net rental income 1,203 1,437 (b) Finance (costs)/income (744) Bank and other loans and overdrafts - interest (1,014) Finance charges payable under lease agreements (422) (78) Total finance costs (1,166) (1,092) Bank interest received 293 311 Total finance income 293 311 (c) Other income/(losses) 46 Gain on sale of property, plant & equipment 53 Net gain on derivatives 605 507 Foreign currency losses (1,091) (1,776) Foreign currency gains 728 1,221 Realised gains on other financial assets at fair value 6 through profit or loss 201 Unrealised gains on other financial assets at fair value 4,652 through profit or loss 354 Share of net loss of associates accounted for using the equity method (7) - Other - 18 4,939 578 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment included in Statement of Comprehensive Income Depreciation and amortisation included in: 1,963 Cost of sales 1,901 Rental property expenses 290 290 Marketing and administrative expenses 1,626 44 3,879 2,235 16 SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report 4. SIGNIFICANT OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES (continued) CONSOLIDATED Dec 2019 Dec 2018 (e) Employee benefit expense $'000 $'000 18,651 Wages, salaries and bonuses 20,157 Post-employment benefit provision 1,423 1,737 Long service leave provisions 93 8 Worker's compensation costs 166 147 Superannuation costs 507 500 Expense of share-based payments 44 32 20,884 22,581 5. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Reconciliation of cash For the purpose of the half-year cash flow statement, cash and cash equivalents are comprised of the following: CONSOLIDATED Dec 2019 Dec 2018 $'000 $'000 Cash at bank and in hand 23,577 17,477 Short term deposits (term 90 days or less) - 7,000 23,577 24,477 Non-cash financing and investing activities There were no non-cash financing or investing activities in the current or prior period. Financing facilities available At balance date the Group has bank facilities available to the extent of $76,198,000, (June 2019: $67,045,000). The value of unutilised facilities for the Group at balance date was $19,573,000 (June 2019: $23,672,000). 6. OTHER FINANCIAL ASSETS - CURRENT CONSOLIDATED Dec 2019 Jun 2019 $'000 $'000 Investments at amortised cost 3,515 Short-term deposits (term 90 days or greater) 16,515 Investments at fair value 1,000 Units in unlisted loan trusts 2,821 4,515 19,336 7. RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS CONSOLIDATED Dec 2019 Jun 2019 $'000 $'000 Right-of-use assets 39,035 - Upon adoption of AASB 16 at 1 July 2019, right-of-use assets of $27,668,000 were recognised for leases previously classified as operating leases. $13,374,000 was transferred to right-of-use assets from property, plant and equipment for assets previously classified as being subject to finance leases. Refer note 2(c). 17 SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report 8. INTEREST BEARING LOANS AND BORROWINGS CONSOLIDATED Dec 2019 Jun 2019 $'000 $'000 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings - current 19,373 18,330 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings - non-current 58,653 19,912 78,026 38,242 Upon adoption of AASB 16 at 1 July 2019, interest-bearing loans and borrowings was increased by $28,354,000 for the initial recognition of liabilities for leases previously classified as operating leases. 9. PROVISIONS CONSOLIDATED Dec 2019 Jun 19 $'000 $'000 Provisions - current 7,953 8,895 Provisions - non-current 11,346 9,969 19,299 18,864 10. INCOME TAX The major components of income tax expense for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018 are: CONSOLIDATED Dec 2019 Dec 2018 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income $'000 $'000 Current income tax 5,697 Current income tax charge 6,611 Adjustments in respect of current income tax of previous years (50) (372) Deferred income tax 849 Relating to origination and reversal of temporary differences (716) Total income tax expense for continuing operations 6,496 5,523 Income tax on items of other comprehensive income - - Income tax expense reported in the Statement of Comprehensive 6,496 Income 5,523 11. DIVIDENDS PAID OR PROPOSED CONSOLIDATED Dec 2019 Dec 2018 (a) Dividends declared and paid during the half-year on $'000 $'000 ordinary shares: Final franked dividend for the financial year 30 June 5,515 2019: 40¢ (2018: 30¢) 4,151 Fully franked dividends paid by the parent 5,515 4,151 Dividend paid by controlling entity to minority 2,216 shareholder fully franked 4,069 Total fully franked dividends paid 7,731 8,220 Fully franked dividend payable to minority shareholder 1,194 at period end 479 Total fully franked dividends declared and paid 8,925 8,699 Dividends proposed and not yet recognised as a liability: Interim franked dividend for the half-year 31 December 6,153 2019: 45¢ (2018: 30¢) 4,151 18 SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report 12. INVESTMENT PROPERTIES CONSOLIDATED Dec 2019 Jun 2019 $'000 $'000 Investment Properties at cost 30,413 29,576 (a) Movement of Investment Properties 29,576 Carrying amount at the beginning of the financial period 28,678 Reclassification to investment property - 2,445 Improvements to wholly owned property 728 212 Improvements to property in which the Group is a tenant in common 522 182 Depreciation expense (413) (720) Impairment write down - (1,221) Balance at end of the financial period 30,413 29,576 13. GOODWILL Goodwill at cost 1,299 1,299 The Group tests goodwill annually for impairment or more frequently if there are indications that goodwill might be impaired. The majority of the goodwill relates to the Automotive Leather division. The recoverable amount of the Automotive Leather division has been determined based on a value in use calculation using historical performance and cash flow projections based on financial budgets. 14. FINANCIAL ASSETS AND FINANCIAL LIABILITIES Set out below, is an overview of financial assets, other than cash and short-term deposits, held by the Group at 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2019: CONSOLIDATED Dec 2019 Jun 2019 $'000 $'000 Financial assets at amortised cost 3,515 Short-term deposits (terms over 90 days) 16,515 Trade and other receivables 30,127 29,310 Contract assets 2,533 3,553 Interest-bearing loan receivable 541 - Financial assets at fair value through profit or Ioss 18,877 Unlisted investments in property unit trusts and LLCs 10,443 Unlisted units in managed equity funds 6,492 6,418 Listed equity shares 6,523 1,761 Unlisted equity shares 16,041 9,656 Unlisted units in loan trust 1,000 2,821 Derivatives not designated as hedging instruments 369 Forward exchange contracts 131 Total 86,018 80,608 Total current 37,544 52,330 Total non-current 48,474 28,278 86,018 80,608 19 SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report 14. FINANCIAL ASSETS AND FINANCIAL LIABILITIES (continued) Set out below, is an overview of financial liabilities held by the Group at 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2019: CONSOLIDATED Dec 2019 Jun 2019 $'000 $'000 Financial liabilities at amortised cost 23,947 Trade and other payables 27,000 Contract liabilities 577 415 Current interest-bearing loans and borrowings - Commercial bills 6,060 Revolving loan facility - 1,083 Bank loan 13,265 8,112 Non-currentinterest-bearing loans and borrowings 15,750 Revolving loan facility 2,977 Bank loan 14,243 11,019 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or Ioss Derivatives not designated as hedging instruments - Forward exchange contracts 228 Interest rate swaps 454 483 Total 68,236 57,377 Total current 38,243 43,381 Total non-current 29,993 13,996 68,236 57,377 Fair value hierarchy All financial instruments for which fair value is recognised or disclosed are categorised within the fair value hierarchy, based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole, as follows: Level 1 - Quoted (unadjusted) market prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. Level 2 - Valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is directly or indirectly observable Level 3 - Valuation techniques for which the lowest level that is significant to the fair value measurement is unobservable. For assets and liabilities that are recognised at fair value on a recurring basis, the Group determines whether transfers have occurred between levels in the hierarchy by re-assessing categorisation (based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole) at the end of each reporting period. Valuation processes The fair value of the listed equity investments is based on quoted market prices. Quoted market price represents the fair value determined based on quoted prices on active markets as at the reporting date without any deduction for transaction costs. For unlisted unit in managed equity funds the fair value is determined based on published unit prices provided by investment managers. For unlisted equity share investments the valuation is based on the most recent observable transaction price. 20 SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report 14. FINANCIAL ASSETS AND FINANCIAL LIABILITIES (continued) For unquoted unit investments the fair value is determined by the calculation of the Group's percentage ownership in unquoted unit trusts multiplied by the total net assets of the unit trusts at fair value. The effect of these reassessments of fair value on other comprehensive income for the period is nil (December 2018: nil). The fair value of the financial instruments carried at fair value, as well as the methods used to estimate the fair value, are summarised in the table below: Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 At 31 December 2019 Consolidated Financial Assets at fair value 6,523 - - 6,523 Listed investments Unlisted investments 6,492 - 35,918 42,410 Derivative instruments - 369 - 369 Foreign exchange contracts 13,015 369 35,918 49,302 Financial Liabilities at fair value Derivative instruments - 454 - 454 Interest rate swaps - 454 - 454 At 30 June 2019 Consolidated Financial Assets at fair value Listed investments 1,761 - - 1,761 Unlisted investments 6,418 - 22,920 29,338 Derivative instruments Foreign exchange contracts - 131 - 131 8,179 131 22,920 31,230 Financial liabilities at fair value Derivative instruments Foreign exchange contracts - 228 - 228 Interest rate swaps - 483 - 483 - 711 - 711 Reconciliation of the fair value measurement of Level 3 unlisted investments CONSOLIDATED Dec 2019 Jun 2019 $'000 $'000 Balance at the beginning of the financial period. 22,920 5,635 Delisting of investment in equity shares - 2,850 Purchase of units in unlisted unit trusts and LLC's 11,566 14,889 Profit received from disposal of trust assets - 261 Proceeds from disposal of trust assets (2,075) (1,360) Capital distribution (114) - Foreign currency translation adjustment 53 129 Share of net loss of associates accounted for using the equity method (7) - Remeasurement recognised in profit or loss 3,575 516 Balance at the end of the financial period 35,918 22,920 21 SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report 15. CONTRIBUTED EQUITY CONSOLIDATED Dec 2019 Jun 2019 Ordinary Shares $'000 $'000 13,991 Ordinary Shares at the beginning of the financial period 14,540 Employee share options exercised 226 170 Shares acquired under a share buy-back scheme (2,333) (719) Balance at the end of the financial period 11,884 13,991 All ordinary shares are fully paid and carry one vote per share and carry the right to dividends. Number of Number of Movements in ordinary shares on issue Shares Shares Ordinary shares on issue at the beginning of the financial period 13,809,152 13,840,878 Employee share options exercised 30,000 22,500 Shares acquired under a share buy-back scheme (165,842) (54,226) Ordinary shares on issue at the end of the financial period 13,673,310 13,809,152 16. CONSOLIDATED RETAINED PROFITS CONSOLIDATED Dec 2019 Jun 2019 $'000 $'000 Retained profits at the beginning of the financial period 88,643 72,101 Reclassification on adoption of AASB 9 - 1,942 Net profit attributable to members of the parent entity 13,942 22,899 Dividends and other equity distributions paid or payable (5,515) (8,299) Retained profits at end of financial period 97,070 88,643 17. EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) Details of basic and diluted EPS reported separately are as follows: The following reflects the income and share data used in the calculation of basic and diluted EPS: Dec 2019 Dec 2018 $'000 $'000 Basic Earnings 13,942 12,674 Diluted Earnings 13,942 12,674 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the Number Number 13,718,012 calculation of basic EPS 13,831,584 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the 13,830,295 calculation of diluted EPS 13,954,084 22 SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report 18. SEGMENT INFORMATION Identification of reportable segments The Group has identified its operating segments based on the internal reports that are reviewed and used by the executive management team (the chief operating decision makers) in assessing performance and in determining the allocation of resources. The operating segments are identified by management based on the nature of the product and customer supplied, and services provided and the identity of service line manager. Discrete financial information about each of these operating businesses is reported to the executive management team on a monthly basis. The reportable segments are based on aggregated operating segments determined by the similarity of economic characteristics, the products produced and sold and/or the services provided, as these are the sources of the Group's major risks and have the most effect on the rates of return. The Group comprises the following reportable segments: The Automotive Leather segment is a manufacturer and supplier of leather in the automotive industries. The Building Materials segment comprises Delta Corporation Limited which produces and sells pre-cast and pre-stressed concrete elements. The Group Investments segment includes the Group's share of syndicated property, 100% owned investment property, investments in managed equity funds and direct investment in equity instruments. The activities of the segment include the leasing of office, factory and retail properties, the development and sale of property assets, and general investing. Accounting policies and inter-segment transactions The accounting policies used by the Group in reporting segments internally are the same as those discussed in note 2 to the accounts and in the prior period. There are no inter-segment transactions. Allocation of Assets It is the Group's policy that if items of revenue and expense are not allocated to operating segments, then any associated assets are also not allocated to segments. This is to avoid asymmetrical allocations within segments which management believe would be inconsistent. Basis of segmentation and measurement of segment profit There has been no change in the basis of segmentation or in the basis of measurement of segment profit from those used in the last annual financial statements. 23 SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report 18. SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) The following table presents assets, revenue and profit information regarding segments for the half-year periods ended 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2018. Automotive Leather Group Investments Building Materials Consolidated Dec 2019 Dec 2018 Dec 2019 Dec 2018 Dec 2019 Dec 2018 Dec 2019 Dec 2018 Revenue from contracts with customers $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 78,482 91,024 429 406 10,118 11,609 89,029 103,039 Other revenue 3 - 3,676 3,403 3 5 3,682 3,408 Total revenue 92,711 106,447 Net Profit after tax 13,222 14,700 4,433 1,496 (165) 330 17,490 16,762 Less profit attributable to non-controlling interests (2,225) (2,474) 2 (99) - - (2,223) (2,573) Profit attributable to owners of the parent 10,997 12,226 4,435 1,397 (165) 330 15,267 13,953 Unallocated items: (23) Finance costs (128) Corporate overheads (2,027) (1,815) Share of equity accounted associate (8) - Income tax benefit/(expense) 725 664 Net profit for the period 13,942 12,674 Dec 2019 Jun 2019 Dec 2019 Jun 2019 Dec 2019 Jun 2019 Dec 2019 Jun 2019 Segment Assets $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 $'000 130,801 104,219 97,763 83,798 15,707 16,411 244,271 204,428 Unallocated items(i): 752 Property, plant and equipment 752 Other financial assets 293 - Prepayments 157 452 Receivables 113 88 Deferred income tax assets 1,475 2,490 Total segment assets 247,061 208,210 Unallocated items comprise mainly corporate assets and head office expenses. 24 SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report 19. COMMITMENT AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES At 31 December 2019, the Group had capital commitment of $1,135,000 (31 December 2018: $2,506,000) in respect of the purchase of plant and equipment and $2,873,000 (31 December 2018: $1,513,000) in respect of investment commitments. Other than the above, the Group had no material changes to commitments or contingent liabilities from those disclosed in the last annual report. 20. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS During the period, the Group invested $3,000,000 in Primewest Group Limited (ASX:PWG). Mr David Schwartz is a director of Primewest Group Limited. 21. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS Subsequent to the end of the half-year the Group declared a dividend of 45¢ per share totalling $6,153,000 payable on 8 March 2020. On 7 January 2020, the Group refinanced the $6,060,000 commercial bills facility secured by the property at 39 Dixon Road, Rockingham with a $6,560,000 commercial advance facility. The new facility has a term of three years with an interest rate of BBSY plus margin. There has not been any other matter or circumstance in the interval between the end of the half-year and the date of this report that has significantly affected or may significantly affect the operations of the Group, the results of those operations or the state of affairs of the Group in subsequent financial periods. 25 SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report DIRECTORS' DECLARATION In accordance with a resolution of the Directors of Schaffer Corporation Limited, I state that: In the opinion of the Directors: The financial statements and notes of the Group are in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including: Giving a true and fair view of the financial position as at 31 December 2019 and the performance for the half-year ended on that date of the Group; and Complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134: Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001; and There are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable. On behalf of the Board John Schaffer AM Managing Director Perth, 14 February 2020 26 Ernst & Young Tel: +61 8 9429 2222 11 Mounts Bay Road Fax: +61 8 9429 2436 Perth WA 6000 Australia ey.com/au GPO Box M939 Perth WA 6843 Auditor's Independence Declaration to the Directors of Schaffer Corporation Limited As lead auditor for the review of Schaffer Corporation Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2019, I declare to the best of my knowledge and belief, there have been: no contraventions of the auditor independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and no contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review. This declaration is in respect of Schaffer Corporation Limited and the entities it controlled during the financial period. Ernst & Young Philip Teale Partner 14 February 2020 27 A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation Ernst & Young Tel: +61 8 9429 2222 11 Mounts Bay Road Fax: +61 8 9429 2436 Perth WA 6000 Australia ey.com/au GPO Box M939 Perth WA 6843 Independent auditor's review report to the members of Schaffer Corporation Limited Report on the half-year financial report Conclusion We have reviewed the accompanying half-year financial report of Schaffer Corporation Limited (the Company) and its subsidiaries (collectively the Group), which comprises the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019, the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the half-year ended on that date, notes comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, and the directors' declaration. Based on our review, which is not an audit, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the half-year financial report of the Group is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including: giving a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2019 and of its consolidated financial performance for the half-year ended on that date; and complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001 . Directors' responsibility for the half-year financial report The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation of the half-year financial report that gives a true and fair view in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and the Corporations Act 2001 and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of the half-year financial report that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. Auditor's responsibility Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the half-year financial report based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with Auditing Standard on Review Engagements ASRE 2410 Review of a Financial Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, in order to state whether, on the basis of the procedures described, anything has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the half-year financial report is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 including: giving a true and fair view of the Group's consolidated financial position as at 31 December 2019 and its consolidated financial performance for the half-year ended on that date; and complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001. As the auditor of the Group, ASRE 2410 requires that we comply with the ethical requirements relevant to the audit of the annual financial report. 28 A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation A review of a half-year financial report consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Australian Auditing Standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. Independence In conducting our review, we have complied with the independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001. Ernst & Young Philip Teale Partner Perth 14 February 2020 A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited 29 Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation Attachments Original document

