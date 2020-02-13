Schaffer : Half Year Report December 2019 and Accounts

Log in
02/13/2020 | 10:59pm EST

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

APPENDIX 4D

This Half-Year Report is provided to the

Australian Stock Exchange (ASX)

Under ASX Listing Rule 4.2A.3

Name of entity

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED

ACN

Financial period ended ('current period')

008 675 689

31 DECEMBER 2019

Previous corresponding period

31 DECEMBER 2018

For announcement to the market

$'000

Revenues from continuing operations

Down

13%

to

92,711

Net profit for the period attributable to members

Up

10%

to

13,942

(statutory profit)

DIVIDENDS

Amount per security

Franked amount

per security

Final dividend

-

-

Interim period

45¢

45¢

Date the dividend is payable

13 March 2020

Record date to determine entitlements to the

dividend (i.e. on the basis of security holding

6 March 2020

balances established by 5:00pm or such later time

permitted by SCH Business Rules - securities are

CHESS approved)

NET TANGIBLE ASSET BACKING

Consolidated Entity

2019

2018

Net tangible assets1 $'000 (book value)

110,583

98,556

Fully paid ordinary shares on issue at balance date

13,673,310

13,835,596

Net tangible asset backing per issued ordinary

$8.09

$7.12

share as at balance date (book value)

1Net tangible assets include right-of-use assets and the corresponding lease liabilities arising from application of AASB 16 from 1 July 2019 for leases previously classified as operating leases

STATUS OF AUDIT

The Half-Year Report is based on accounts that have been reviewed.

1

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

ACN 008 675 689

FINANCIAL REPORT

FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED

31 DECEMBER 2019

2

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

FINANCIAL REPORT

For the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2019

Directors' Report.......................................................................................................................

4

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income..............................................................

6

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position........................................................................

7

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity.......................................................................

8

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ..................................................................................

9

Notes to the Half-Year Financial Report................................................................................

10

Directors' Declaration.............................................................................................................

26

Auditor's Independence Declaration .....................................................................................

27

Independent Review Report...................................................................................................

28

3

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Your Directors submit their report for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 made in accordance with a resolution of the Directors.

DIRECTORS

Details of the Directors of the company during the financial half-year and at the date of this report are:

J M SCHAFFER AM

Mr John Schaffer AM joined the company in 1972. Mr Schaffer

B. Com (Hons.) FCPA

has held the position of Managing Director since 1987 and

Managing Director

Chairman since 1988.

Executive Director since 06/09/1972

D E BLAIN AM

Mrs Danielle Blain AM joined the company in 1987. Mrs Blain

BA

served as Managing Director of Gosh Leather Pty. Ltd. from

Non-executive Director

1993 to 2001. Mrs Blain has diverse experience serving on

Appointed 05/06/1987

several government and not-for-profit boards and is also a past

Pro Chancellor of Edith Cowan University.

A K MAYER

Mr Anton Mayer is the Executive Director of Howe Automotive

Executive Director

Leather Limited. Mr Mayer has over 50 years of international

Appointed 21/11/2001

leather experience, broad business skills and a global business

perspective.

D J SCHWARTZ

Mr David Schwartz joined the Board as an independent

Non-executive Director

Director in June 1999.

He has over 25 years' experience

Appointed 29/06/1999

negotiating acquisitions and overseeing the development of

property. Mr Schwartz also has many years' experience in

different businesses including retail, manufacturing and

distribution. Mr Schwartz also serves as Director of the

following listed company:

Primewest Group Ltd

8/11/2019 - current

M D PERROTT AM

BCom, FAIM, FAICD

Non-executive Director

Appointed 23/02/2005

Mr Michael Perrott AM joined the Board as an independent Director in February 2005. Mr Perrott has been involved in the construction, contracting, mining and developments industries since 1969. During the past 3 years, Mr Perrott has also served as a Director of the following other listed company:

GME Resources Ltd

21/11/1996 - 17/03/2017

Directors were in office for the entire period unless otherwise stated.

4

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

ATTENDANCE AT BOARD MEETINGS

During the half-year four Directors' meetings were held. The number of meetings attended by each Director is as follows:

Meetings eligible to attend

Meetings attended

J M Schaffer AM

4

4

D E Blain AM

4

4

D J Schwartz

4

4

A K Mayer

4

4

M D Perrott AM

4

4

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The consolidated entity has an Audit Committee, which operates to oversee the external audit functions of the consolidated entity. During the half-year, one audit committee meeting was held which all members of the audit committee were eligible to attend. The meeting was attended by Mr D J Schwartz, Mr M D Perrott AM and Mrs D E Blain AM.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

The consolidated entity's revenue from continuing operations decreased by 13% from $106,447,000 for the comparative period to $92,711,000 this half-year.

The net after tax consolidated profit attributable to members of the parent entity increased by 10% from $12,674,000 for the comparative period to $13,942,000. The Group has applied AASB 16 using the modified retrospective approach (refer note 2(b)). Under this method, comparative information has not been restated for adoption of AASB 16.

ROUNDING

The amounts contained in this report and in the half-year financial statements have been rounded to the nearest $1,000 (where rounding is applicable) under the option available to the company under ASIC Corporations (Rounding in Financial/Directors' Report) Instrument 2016/191. The company is an entity to which this Legislative Instrument applies.

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION

We have obtained an independence declaration from our auditors, Ernst & Young, as presented on page 27 of this half-year financial report.

Signed in accordance with a resolution of the Directors.

John Schaffer

Managing Director

Perth, 14 February 2020

5

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

Revenue from continuing operations

Note

$'000

$'000

89,029

Revenue from contracts with customers

3

103,039

Rental income

4(a)

2,832

2,825

Finance income

4(b)

293

311

Distribution revenue

557

272

Total revenue

92,711

106,447

Cost of sales and services rendered

(64,309)

(75,202)

Gross profit

28,402

31,245

Other income

4(c)

4,939

578

Marketing expenses

(315)

(307)

Administrative expenses

(9,199)

(9,654)

Profit before tax and finance costs

23,827

21,862

Finance costs

4(b)

(1,166)

(1,092)

Profit before income tax from continuing operations

22,661

20,770

Income tax expense

10

(6,496)

(5,523)

Net profit for the period

16,165

15,247

Other comprehensive income:

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

(94)

Foreign currency translation gain/(loss) attributable to parent

608

Items that may not be reclassified subsequently to profit or

(94)

608

loss

Foreign currency translation (loss)/gain attributable to non-

(20)

controlling interest

95

Other comprehensive income for the period net of tax

(114)

703

Total comprehensive income for the period

16,051

15,950

Profit for the period is attributable to:

2,223

Non-controlling interest

2,573

Owners of the parent

13,942

12,674

Total comprehensive income for the period is attributable to:

16,165

15,247

2,203

Non-controlling interest

2,668

Owners of the parent

13,848

13,282

Earnings per share (EPS)

16,051

15,950

101.6¢

Basic EPS

91.6¢

Diluted EPS

100.8¢

90.8¢

The Group has applied AASB 16 using the modified retrospective approach (refer note 2(b)). Under this method, comparative information has not been restated for adoption of AASB 16.

The Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

6

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

Assets

Note

$'000

$'000

Current Assets

23,577

Cash and cash equivalents

5

17,371

Trade and other receivables

30,127

29,310

Inventories

39,652

40,062

Contract assets

2,533

3,553

Prepayments and deposits

4,904

4,976

Derivative financial instruments

369

131

Other financial assets

6

4,515

19,336

Total Current Assets

105,677

114,739

Non-Current Assets

15,480

Property, plant and equipment

26,766

Investment properties

12

30,413

29,576

Right-of-use assets

7

39,035

-

Deferred income tax asset

6,683

7,552

Goodwill

13

1,299

1,299

Other financial assets

14

48,474

28,278

Total Non-Current Assets

141,384

93,471

Total Assets

247,061

208,210

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

23,947

Trade and other payables

27,000

Contract liabilities

577

415

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

8

19,373

18,330

Income tax payable

1,564

4,827

Provisions

9

7,953

8,895

Derivative financial instruments

14

454

711

Total Current Liabilities

53,868

60,178

Non-Current Liabilities

58,653

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

8

19,912

Deferred income tax liabilities

2,087

2,107

Provisions

9

11,346

9,969

Total Non-Current Liabilities

72,086

31,988

Total Liabilities

125,954

92,166

Net Assets

121,107

116,044

Equity

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

11,884

Issued capital

15

13,991

Reserves

2,928

2,978

Retained earnings

16

97,070

88,643

Total parent entity interest in equity

111,882

105,612

Non-controlling interests

9,225

10,432

Total Equity

121,107

116,044

The Group has applied AASB 16 using the modified retrospective approach (refer note 2(b)). Under this method, comparative information has not been restated for adoption of AASB 16.

The Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

7

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

As at 1 July 2019

Profit for the half-year

Other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income for the half-year

Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners:

Shares acquired under buy-back scheme Employee share options exercised Share-based payments

Equity dividends

At 31 December 2019

At 1 July 2018

Reclassification on adoption of AASB 9 As at 1 July 2018 (restated)

Profit for the half-year

Other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income for the half-year

Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners:

Share-based payments

Change in estimated settlement of EPUs Equity dividends

At 31 December 2018

Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent

Issued

Retained

Capital

Earnings

Reserves

Total

Net

Foreign

Non-

Asset

Share based

unrealised

currency

controlling

Total equity

re-valuation

payments

gains/(losses)

translation

interest

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

13,991

88,643

2,585

(882)

-

1,275

105,612

10,432

116,044

-

13,942

-

-

-

-

13,942

2,223

16,165

-

-

-

-

-

(94)

(94)

(20)

(114)

-

13,942

-

-

-

(94)

13,848

2,203

16,051

(2,333)

-

-

-

-

-

(2,333)

-

(2,333)

226

-

-

-

-

-

226

-

226

-

-

-

44

-

-

44

-

44

-

(5,515)

-

-

-

-

(5,515)

(3,410)

(8,925)

11,884

97,070

2,585

(838)

-

1,181

111,882

9,225

121,107

14,540

72,101

2,585

(950)

1,942

644

90,862

11,724

102,586

-

1,942

-

-

(1,942)

-

-

-

-

14,540

74,043

2,585

(950)

-

644

90,862

11,724

102,586

-

12,674

-

-

-

-

12,674

2,573

15,247

-

-

-

-

-

608

608

95

703

-

12,674

-

-

-

608

13,282

2,668

15,950

(302)

-

-

-

-

-

(302)

-

(302)

132

-

-

-

-

-

132

132

-

-

-

32

-

-

32

-

32

14,370

82,566

2,585

(918)

-

1,252

99,855

9,843

109,698

The Group has applied AASSB using the modified retrospective approach (refer note 2(b)). Under this method comparative information has not been restated for adoption of AASB 16. The Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

8

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

Cash Flows From Operating Activities

Note

$'000

$'000

89,717

Receipts from customers

108,793

Payments to suppliers and employees

(72,785)

(91,202)

Interest received

293

313

Distributions received

279

140

Rental income

2,832

2,825

Other revenue

-

18

Interest paid

(1,166)

(1,091)

Income taxes paid

(8,910)

(11,622)

Goods and services tax paid

(283)

(153)

Proceeds from exercise of employee share options

226

132

Net Cash Flows From Operating Activities

10,203

8,153

Cash Flows From Investing Activities

(6,000)

Investment in term deposits

(8,515)

Proceeds on maturity of term deposits

19,000

6,000

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(4,297)

(2,924)

Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment

226

258

Acquisition/improvements to investment properties

(1,250)

(129)

Acquisition of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

(15,071)

(13,734)

Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at fair value

2,030

1,300

Capital distribution from financial assets at fair value through

113

profit or loss

-

Net Cash Flows Used In Investing Activities

(5,249)

(17,744)

Cash Flows From Financing Activities

(3,417)

Lease principal payments

(1,135)

Lease principal receipts

840

866

Dividends paid

11(a)

(7,731)

(8,220)

Proceeds from borrowings

21,194

16,832

Repayment of borrowings

(7,187)

(614)

Shares acquired under share buy-back scheme

(2,333)

(302)

Net Cash Flows From Financing Activities

1,366

7,427

Net Increase/(Decrease) In Cash and Cash Equivalents

6,320

(2,164)

Net foreign exchange differences

(114)

703

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

17,371

25,938

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of the Period

5(a)

23,577

24,477

The Group has applied AASB 16 using the modified retrospective approach (refer note 2(b)). Under this method, comparative information has not been restated for adoption of AASB 16.

The Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

9

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

NOTES TO THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

1. CORPORATE INFORMATION

The financial report of Schaffer Corporation Limited and its controlled entities ("the Group or Consolidated Entity") for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 was authorised for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Directors on 14 February 2020. Schaffer Corporation Limited ("the Company") is a for profit company incorporated in Australia and limited by shares, which are publicly traded on the Australian Stock Exchange.

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND ACCOUNTING POLICIES

  1. Basis of preparation

The financial report for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 is a condensed general purpose financial report which has been prepared in accordance with AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Act 2001.

The half-year financial report does not include all notes of the type normally included within the annual financial report and therefore cannot be expected to provide as full an understanding of the financial performance, financial position and financing and investing activities of the consolidated entity as the full financial report.

It is recommended that the half-year financial report be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2019 and considered together with any public announcements made by Schaffer Corporation Limited during the half-year ended 31 December 2019 in accordance with the continuous disclosure obligations of the ASX listing rules.

Except as disclosed below, the accounting policies are the same as those adopted in the most recent annual financial report.

  1. Adoption of new and revised accounting standards and interpretations

The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the half-year report are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019, except as noted below.

The Group adopted all the new standards and interpretations that were effective 1 July 2019 and they did not have an impact or amend the accounting policies of the Group except for AASB 16.

AASB 16 Leases

AASB 16 supersedes AASB 117 Leases, AASB Interpretation 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease, UIG Interpretation 115 Operating Leases-Incentives and UIG Interpretation 127 Evaluating the Substance of Transactions Involving the Legal Form of a Lease. The standard sets out the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases and requires lessees to account for all leases under a single on-balance sheet model.

Lessor accounting under AASB 16 is substantially unchanged under AASB 117. Lessors will continue to classify leases as either operating or finance leases using similar principles as in AASB 117. Therefore, AASB 16 did not have an impact for leases where the Group is the lessor.

The Group adopted AASB 16 using the modified retrospective method of adoption with the date of initial application of 1 July 2019. Under this method, the standard is applied retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initially applying the standard recognised at the date of initial application and the comparative information has therefore not been restated for adoption of AASB 16.

The Group elected to use the transition practical expedient allowing the standard to be applied only to contracts that were previously identified as leases applying AASB 117 and AASB Interpretation 4 at the date of initial application. The Group also elected to use the recognition exemptions for lease contracts that, at the commencement date, have a lease term of 12 months or less and do not contain a purchase option ('short- term leases'), and lease contracts for which the underlying asset is of low value ('low-value assets').

10

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

The effect of adopting AASB 16 as at 1 July 2019 (increase/(decrease)) is as follows:

Assets

$'000

Right-of-use assets

41,041

Property, plant and equipment

(13,374)

Prepayments

(393)

Total assets

27,274

Liabilities

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings

28,354

Trade and other payables

(1,080)

Total liabilities

27,274

  1. Nature of the effect of adoption of AASB 16

The Group has lease contracts for factory and office buildings and various items of plant, machinery, vehicles and other equipment. Before the adoption of AASB 16, the Group classified each of its leases (as lessee) at the inception date as either a finance lease or an operating lease. A lease was classified as a finance lease if it transferred substantially all of the risks and rewards incidental to ownership of the leased asset to the Group; otherwise it was classified as an operating lease. Finance leases were capitalised at the commencement of the lease at the inception date fair value of the leased property or, if lower, at the present value of the minimum lease payments. Lease payments were apportioned between interest (recognised as finance costs) and reduction of the lease liability.

In an operating lease, the leased property was not capitalised and the lease payments were recognised as rent expense in profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Any prepaid rent and accrued rent were recognised under Prepayments and Trade and other payables, respectively.

Upon adoption of AASB 16, the Group applied a single recognition and measurement approach for all leases, except for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets. The standard provides specific transition requirements and practical expedients, which have been applied by the Group.

  • Leases previously classified as finance leases
    The Group did not change the initial carrying amounts of recognised assets and liabilities at the date of initial application for leases previously classified as finance leases (i.e., the right- of-use assets and lease liabilities equal the lease assets and liabilities recognised under AASB 117). The requirements of AASB 16 were applied on these leases from 1 July 2019.
  • Leases previously accounted for as operating leases
    The Group recognised right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for those leases previously classified as operating leases, except for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets. The right-of-use assets were recognised based on the amount equal to the lease liabilities, adjusted for any related prepaid and

accrued lease payments previously recognised. Lease liabilities were recognised based on the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial application.

The Group also applied the available practical expedients wherein it:

  • Used a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics
  • Applied the short-term leases exemptions to leases with a lease term that ends within 12 months at the date of initial application
  • Relied on its assessment of whether leases are onerous immediately before the date of initial application
  • Elected not to apply the requirements of the standard for leases of low value.
  • Elected not to reassess whether existing contracts contain a lease as defined at the date of initial application.

11

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

Based on the foregoing, as at 1 July 2019:

  • Right-of-useassets of $41,041,000 were recognised and presented separately in the statement of financial position. This includes the lease assets recognised previously under finance leases of $13,374,000 that were reclassified from Property, plant and equipment.
  • Additional lease liabilities of $28,354,000 (included in Interest bearing loans and borrowings) were recognised.
  • Prepayments of $393,000 and trade and other payables of $1,080,000 related to previous operating leases were derecognised.

The lease liabilities as at 1 July 2019 can be reconciled to the operating lease commitments as of 30 June

2019 as follows:

Operating lease commitments as at 30 June 2019

$'000

18,272

Weighted average incremental borrowing rate as at 1 July 2019

2.62%

Discounted operating lease commitments at 1 July 2019

17,086

Less:

Commitments relating to short-term leases

(124)

Commitments relating to leases of low-value assets

(8)

Add:

Commitments relating to leases previously classified as finance leases

8,991

Optional extension periods not recognised as at 30 June 2019

11,400

Lease liabilities as at 1 July 2019

37,345

(b) Summary of new accounting policies

Set out below are the new accounting policies of the Group upon adoption of AASB 16, which have been applied from the date of initial application:

  • Right-of-useassets

The Group recognises right-of-use assets at the commencement date of the lease (i.e. the date the underlying asset is available for use). Right-of-use assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, and adjusted for any remeasurement of lease liabilities. The cost of right-of-use assets includes the amount of lease liabilities recognised, initial direct costs incurred, and lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received. The cost of the right-of-use asset also includes an estimate of costs to be incurred by the lessee in dismantling and removing the underlying asset, restoring the site on which it is located or restoring the underlying asset to the condition required by the terms and conditions of the lease. Unless the Group is reasonably certain to obtain ownership of the leased asset at the end of the lease term, the recognised right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the shorter of its estimated useful life and the lease term. Right- of-use assets are subject to impairment.

  • Lease Liabilities

At the commencement date of the lease, the Group recognises lease liabilities measured at the present value of lease payments to be made over the lease term. The lease payments include fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments) less any lease incentives receivable, variable lease payments that depend on an index or a rate, and amounts expected to be paid under residual value guarantees. The lease payments also include the exercise price of a purchase option reasonably certain to be exercised by the Group and payments of penalties for terminating a lease, if the lease term reflects the Group exercising the option to terminate. The variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or a rate are recognised as expense in the period on which the event or condition that triggers the payment occurs.

In calculating the present value of lease payments, the Group uses the incremental borrowing rate at the lease commencement date if the interest rate implicit in the lease is not readily determinable. After the commencement date, the amount of lease liabilities is increased to reflect the accretion of interest and reduced for the lease payments made. In addition, the carrying amount of lease liabilities is remeasured if there is a modification, a change in the lease term, a change in the in-substance fixed lease payments or a change in the assessment to purchase the underlying asset.

12

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

  • Short-termleases and leases of low-value assets
    The Group applies the short-term lease recognition exemption to its short-term leases of machinery and equipment (i.e., those leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less from the commencement date and do not contain a purchase option). It also applies the lease of low-value assets recognition exemption to leases of office equipment that are considered of low value. Lease payments on short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised as expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term.
  • Significant judgement in determining the lease term of contracts with renewal options
    The Group determines the lease term as the non-cancellable term of the lease, together with any periods covered by an option to extend the lease if it is reasonably certain to be exercised, or any periods covered by an option to terminate the lease, if it is reasonably certain not to be exercised.
    The Group has the option, under some of its leases to lease the assets for additional terms of three to five

years. The Group applies judgement in evaluating whether it is reasonably certain to exercise the option to renew. That is, it considers all relevant factors that create an economic incentive for it to exercise the renewal. After the commencement date, the Group reassesses the lease term if there is a significant event or change in circumstances that is within its control and affects its ability to exercise (or not to exercise) the option to renew (e.g., a change in business strategy).

The Group included the renewal period as part of the lease term for specific factory and office leases due to the significance of these assets to its operations. Any renewal options for plant, equipment and motor vehicles were not included as part of the lease term because these assets are not significant to the operations.

  1. Amounts recognised in the statement of financial position and profit or loss
    Set out below, are the carrying amounts of the Group's right-of-use assets and lease liabilities and the movements during the period:

As at 1 July 2019

Re-allocated from property, plant and equipment 1 July 2019

Transfers to property, plant and equipment during the period

Additions

Lease modifications Depreciation expense Interest expense Payments

FX translation

Right-of-use Assets

Buildings

Plant &

Total

Lease

Equipment

Liabilities

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

27,250

418

27,668

37,345

-

13,374

13,374

-

-

(32)

(32)

-

-

933

933

840

(34)

-

(34)

(34)

(1,435)

(950)

(2,385)

-

-

-

-

470

-

-

-

(3,417)

(300)

(189)

(489)

(436)

As at 31 December 2019

25,481

13,554

39,035

34,768

The Group recognised rent expense from short-term leases of $103,000 and leases of low-value assets of $3,000 for the six months ended 31 December 2019.

13

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

AASB Interpretation 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatment

The Interpretation addresses the accounting for income taxes when tax treatments involve uncertainty that affects the application of IAS 12 Income Taxes. It does not apply to taxes or levies outside the scope of IAS 12, nor does it specifically include requirements relating to interest and penalties associated with uncertain tax treatments. The Interpretation specifically addresses the following:

  • Whether an entity considers uncertain tax treatments separately;
  • The assumptions an entity makes about the examination of tax treatments by taxation authorities;
  • How an entity determines taxable profit (tax loss), tax bases, unused tax losses, unused tax credits and tax rates;

How an entity considers changes in facts and circumstances.

An entity has to determine whether to consider each uncertain tax treatment separately or together with one or more other uncertain tax treatments. The approach that better predicts the resolution of the uncertainty needs to be followed.

The Group applies significant judgement in identifying uncertainties over income tax treatments. Since the Group operates in a complex multinational environment, it assessed whether the Interpretation had an impact on its consolidated financial statements.

Upon adoption of the Interpretation, the Group considered whether it had any uncertain tax positions, particularly those relating to transfer pricing. The Company's and the subsidiaries' tax filings in different jurisdictions include deductions related to transfer pricing and the taxation authorities may challenge those tax treatments. The Group determined, based on its tax compliance and transfer pricing study, that it is probable that its tax treatments (including those for the subsidiaries) will be accepted by the taxation authorities. The interpretation did not have an impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Group.

14

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

3. REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS

CONSOLIDATED

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

$'000

$'000

Revenue from contracts with customers

89,029

103,039

Total revenue from contracts with customers

89,029

103,039

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019

Segments

Automotive

Building

SFC

Leather

Materials

Investments

Total

Type of goods or service

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Sale of automotive leather components

78,482

-

-

78,482

Construction services

-

7,612

-

7,612

Transport services

-

2,506

-

2,506

Sales of goods - hospitality business

-

-

429

429

Total revenue from contracts with customers

78,482

10,118

429

89,029

Geographical Markets

60,246

-

-

60,246

Europe

Asia

18,236

-

-

18,236

Australia

-

10,118

429

10,547

Total revenue from contracts with customers

78,482

10,118

429

89,029

Timing of revenue recognition

78,482

2,506

429

81,417

Goods transferred at a point in time

Services transferred over time

-

7,612

-

7,612

Total revenue from contracts with customers

78,482

10,118

429

89,029

For the half-year ended 31 December 2018

Segments

Automotive

Building

SFC

Leather

Materials

Investments

Total

Type of goods or service

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

Sale of automotive leather components

91,024

-

-

91,024

Construction services

-

9,350

-

9,350

Transport services

-

2,259

-

2,259

Sales of goods - hospitality business

-

-

406

406

Total revenue from contracts with customers

91,024

11,609

406

103,039

Geographical Markets

Europe

68,393

-

-

68,393

Asia

22,631

-

-

22,631

Australia

-

11,609

406

12,015

Total revenue from contracts with customers

91,024

11,609

406

103,039

Timing of revenue recognition

Goods transferred at a point in time

91,024

2,259

406

93,689

Services transferred over time

-

9,350

-

9,350

Total revenue from contracts with customers

91,024

11,609

406

103,039

15

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

3. REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS (continued)

The Group recognised impairment losses on receivables and contract assets arising from contracts with customers, included under Administrative expenses in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income amounting to $nil for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: $nil).

4. SIGNIFICANT OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES

Profit before income tax from continuing operations includes the following revenues and expenses where disclosure is relevant in explaining the performance of the Group:

CONSOLIDATED

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

(a)

Net rental income

$'000

$'000

2,832

Rental property income

2,825

Rental property expenses

(1,629)

(1,388)

Net rental income

1,203

1,437

(b)

Finance (costs)/income

(744)

Bank and other loans and overdrafts - interest

(1,014)

Finance charges payable under lease agreements

(422)

(78)

Total finance costs

(1,166)

(1,092)

Bank interest received

293

311

Total finance income

293

311

(c)

Other income/(losses)

46

Gain on sale of property, plant & equipment

53

Net gain on derivatives

605

507

Foreign currency losses

(1,091)

(1,776)

Foreign currency gains

728

1,221

Realised gains on other financial assets at fair value

6

through profit or loss

201

Unrealised gains on other financial assets at fair value

4,652

through profit or loss

354

Share of net loss of associates accounted for using the equity method

(7)

-

Other

-

18

4,939

578

  1. Depreciation, amortisation and impairment included in Statement of Comprehensive Income

Depreciation and amortisation included in:

1,963

Cost of sales

1,901

Rental property expenses

290

290

Marketing and administrative expenses

1,626

44

3,879

2,235

16

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

4. SIGNIFICANT OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES (continued)

CONSOLIDATED

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

(e) Employee benefit expense

$'000

$'000

18,651

Wages, salaries and bonuses

20,157

Post-employment benefit provision

1,423

1,737

Long service leave provisions

93

8

Worker's compensation costs

166

147

Superannuation costs

507

500

Expense of share-based payments

44

32

20,884

22,581

5. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

  1. Reconciliation of cash

For the purpose of the half-year cash flow statement, cash and cash equivalents are comprised of the following:

CONSOLIDATED

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

$'000

$'000

Cash at bank and in hand

23,577

17,477

Short term deposits (term 90 days or less)

-

7,000

23,577

24,477

  1. Non-cashfinancing and investing activities

There were no non-cash financing or investing activities in the current or prior period.

  1. Financing facilities available

At balance date the Group has bank facilities available to the extent of $76,198,000, (June 2019: $67,045,000). The value of unutilised facilities for the Group at balance date was $19,573,000 (June 2019:

$23,672,000).

6. OTHER FINANCIAL ASSETS - CURRENT

CONSOLIDATED

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

$'000

$'000

Investments at amortised cost

3,515

Short-term deposits (term 90 days or greater)

16,515

Investments at fair value

1,000

Units in unlisted loan trusts

2,821

4,515

19,336

7. RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

CONSOLIDATED

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

$'000

$'000

Right-of-use assets

39,035

-

Upon adoption of AASB 16 at 1 July 2019, right-of-use assets of $27,668,000 were recognised for leases previously classified as operating leases. $13,374,000 was transferred to right-of-use assets from property, plant and equipment for assets previously classified as being subject to finance leases. Refer note 2(c).

17

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

8. INTEREST BEARING LOANS AND BORROWINGS

CONSOLIDATED

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

$'000

$'000

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings - current

19,373

18,330

Interest-bearing loans and borrowings - non-current

58,653

19,912

78,026

38,242

Upon adoption of AASB 16 at 1 July 2019, interest-bearing loans and borrowings was increased by $28,354,000 for the initial recognition of liabilities for leases previously classified as operating leases.

9.

PROVISIONS

CONSOLIDATED

Dec 2019

Jun 19

$'000

$'000

Provisions - current

7,953

8,895

Provisions - non-current

11,346

9,969

19,299

18,864

10.

INCOME TAX

The

major components of income tax expense for the half-year

ended 31 December 2019 and

31 December 2018 are:

CONSOLIDATED

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

$'000

$'000

Current income tax

5,697

Current income tax charge

6,611

Adjustments in respect of current income tax of previous years

(50)

(372)

Deferred income tax

849

Relating to origination and reversal of temporary differences

(716)

Total income tax expense for continuing operations

6,496

5,523

Income tax on items of other comprehensive income

-

-

Income tax expense reported in the Statement of Comprehensive

6,496

Income

5,523

11. DIVIDENDS PAID OR PROPOSED

CONSOLIDATED

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

(a)

Dividends declared and paid during the half-year on

$'000

$'000

ordinary shares:

Final franked dividend for the financial year 30 June

5,515

2019: 40¢ (2018: 30¢)

4,151

Fully franked dividends paid by the parent

5,515

4,151

Dividend paid by controlling entity to minority

2,216

shareholder fully franked

4,069

Total fully franked dividends paid

7,731

8,220

Fully franked dividend payable to minority shareholder

1,194

at period end

479

Total fully franked dividends declared and paid

8,925

8,699

  1. Dividends proposed and not yet recognised as a liability:

Interim franked dividend for the half-year 31 December

6,153

2019: 45¢ (2018: 30¢)

4,151

18

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

12. INVESTMENT PROPERTIES

CONSOLIDATED

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

$'000

$'000

Investment Properties at cost

30,413

29,576

(a) Movement of Investment Properties

29,576

Carrying amount at the beginning of the financial period

28,678

Reclassification to investment property

-

2,445

Improvements to wholly owned property

728

212

Improvements to property in which the Group is a tenant in common

522

182

Depreciation expense

(413)

(720)

Impairment write down

-

(1,221)

Balance at end of the financial period

30,413

29,576

13. GOODWILL

Goodwill at cost

1,299

1,299

The Group tests goodwill annually for impairment or more frequently if there are indications that goodwill might be impaired. The majority of the goodwill relates to the Automotive Leather division.

The recoverable amount of the Automotive Leather division has been determined based on a value in use calculation using historical performance and cash flow projections based on financial budgets.

14. FINANCIAL ASSETS AND FINANCIAL LIABILITIES

Set out below, is an overview of financial assets, other than cash and short-term deposits, held by the Group at 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2019:

CONSOLIDATED

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

$'000

$'000

Financial assets at amortised cost

3,515

Short-term deposits (terms over 90 days)

16,515

Trade and other receivables

30,127

29,310

Contract assets

2,533

3,553

Interest-bearing loan receivable

541

-

Financial assets at fair value through profit or Ioss

18,877

Unlisted investments in property unit trusts and LLCs

10,443

Unlisted units in managed equity funds

6,492

6,418

Listed equity shares

6,523

1,761

Unlisted equity shares

16,041

9,656

Unlisted units in loan trust

1,000

2,821

Derivatives not designated as hedging instruments

369

Forward exchange contracts

131

Total

86,018

80,608

Total current

37,544

52,330

Total non-current

48,474

28,278

86,018

80,608

19

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

14. FINANCIAL ASSETS AND FINANCIAL LIABILITIES (continued)

Set out below, is an overview of financial liabilities held by the Group at 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2019:

CONSOLIDATED

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

$'000

$'000

Financial liabilities at amortised cost

23,947

Trade and other payables

27,000

Contract liabilities

577

415

Current interest-bearing loans and borrowings

-

Commercial bills

6,060

Revolving loan facility

-

1,083

Bank loan

13,265

8,112

Non-currentinterest-bearing loans and borrowings

15,750

Revolving loan facility

2,977

Bank loan

14,243

11,019

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or Ioss

Derivatives not designated as hedging instruments

-

Forward exchange contracts

228

Interest rate swaps

454

483

Total

68,236

57,377

Total current

38,243

43,381

Total non-current

29,993

13,996

68,236

57,377

Fair value hierarchy

All financial instruments for which fair value is recognised or disclosed are categorised within the fair value hierarchy, based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole, as follows:

Level 1 - Quoted (unadjusted) market prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.

Level 2 - Valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is directly or indirectly observable

Level 3 - Valuation techniques for which the lowest level that is significant to the fair value measurement is unobservable.

For assets and liabilities that are recognised at fair value on a recurring basis, the Group determines whether transfers have occurred between levels in the hierarchy by re-assessing categorisation (based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole) at the end of each reporting period.

Valuation processes

The fair value of the listed equity investments is based on quoted market prices. Quoted market price represents the fair value determined based on quoted prices on active markets as at the reporting date without any deduction for transaction costs.

For unlisted unit in managed equity funds the fair value is determined based on published unit prices provided by investment managers.

For unlisted equity share investments the valuation is based on the most recent observable transaction price.

20

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

14. FINANCIAL ASSETS AND FINANCIAL LIABILITIES (continued)

For unquoted unit investments the fair value is determined by the calculation of the Group's percentage ownership in unquoted unit trusts multiplied by the total net assets of the unit trusts at fair value. The effect of these reassessments of fair value on other comprehensive income for the period is nil (December 2018: nil).

The fair value of the financial instruments carried at fair value, as well as the methods used to estimate the fair value, are summarised in the table below:

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

At 31 December 2019

Consolidated

Financial Assets at fair value

6,523

-

-

6,523

Listed investments

Unlisted investments

6,492

-

35,918

42,410

Derivative instruments

-

369

-

369

Foreign exchange contracts

13,015

369

35,918

49,302

Financial Liabilities at fair value

Derivative instruments

-

454

-

454

Interest rate swaps

-

454

-

454

At 30 June 2019

Consolidated

Financial Assets at fair value

Listed investments

1,761

-

-

1,761

Unlisted investments

6,418

-

22,920

29,338

Derivative instruments

Foreign exchange contracts

-

131

-

131

8,179

131

22,920

31,230

Financial liabilities at fair value

Derivative instruments

Foreign exchange contracts

-

228

-

228

Interest rate swaps

-

483

-

483

-

711

-

711

Reconciliation of the fair value measurement of Level 3 unlisted investments

CONSOLIDATED

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

$'000

$'000

Balance at the beginning of the financial period.

22,920

5,635

Delisting of investment in equity shares

-

2,850

Purchase of units in unlisted unit trusts and LLC's

11,566

14,889

Profit received from disposal of trust assets

-

261

Proceeds from disposal of trust assets

(2,075)

(1,360)

Capital distribution

(114)

-

Foreign currency translation adjustment

53

129

Share of net loss of associates accounted for using the equity method

(7)

-

Remeasurement recognised in profit or loss

3,575

516

Balance at the end of the financial period

35,918

22,920

21

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

15.

CONTRIBUTED EQUITY

CONSOLIDATED

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

Ordinary Shares

$'000

$'000

13,991

Ordinary Shares at the beginning of the financial period

14,540

Employee share options exercised

226

170

Shares acquired under a share buy-back scheme

(2,333)

(719)

Balance at the end of the financial period

11,884

13,991

All ordinary shares are fully paid and carry one vote per share and carry

the right to dividends.

Number of

Number of

Movements in ordinary shares on issue

Shares

Shares

Ordinary shares on issue at the beginning of the financial period

13,809,152

13,840,878

Employee share options exercised

30,000

22,500

Shares acquired under a share buy-back scheme

(165,842)

(54,226)

Ordinary shares on issue at the end of the financial period

13,673,310

13,809,152

16.

CONSOLIDATED RETAINED PROFITS

CONSOLIDATED

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

$'000

$'000

Retained profits at the beginning of the financial period

88,643

72,101

Reclassification on adoption of AASB 9

-

1,942

Net profit attributable to members of the parent entity

13,942

22,899

Dividends and other equity distributions paid or payable

(5,515)

(8,299)

Retained profits at end of financial period

97,070

88,643

17.

EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)

Details of basic and diluted EPS reported separately are as follows:

The following reflects the income and share data used in the calculation of basic and diluted EPS:

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

$'000

$'000

Basic Earnings

13,942

12,674

Diluted Earnings

13,942

12,674

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the

Number

Number

13,718,012

calculation of basic EPS

13,831,584

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the

13,830,295

calculation of diluted EPS

13,954,084

22

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

18. SEGMENT INFORMATION

  1. Identification of reportable segments

The Group has identified its operating segments based on the internal reports that are reviewed and used by the executive management team (the chief operating decision makers) in assessing performance and in determining the allocation of resources.

The operating segments are identified by management based on the nature of the product and customer supplied, and services provided and the identity of service line manager. Discrete financial information about each of these operating businesses is reported to the executive management team on a monthly basis.

The reportable segments are based on aggregated operating segments determined by the similarity of economic characteristics, the products produced and sold and/or the services provided, as these are the sources of the Group's major risks and have the most effect on the rates of return.

The Group comprises the following reportable segments:

The Automotive Leather segment is a manufacturer and supplier of leather in the automotive industries.

The Building Materials segment comprises Delta Corporation Limited which produces and sells pre-cast and pre-stressed concrete elements.

The Group Investments segment includes the Group's share of syndicated property, 100% owned investment property, investments in managed equity funds and direct investment in equity instruments. The activities of the segment include the leasing of office, factory and retail properties, the development and sale of property assets, and general investing.

  1. Accounting policies and inter-segment transactions

The accounting policies used by the Group in reporting segments internally are the same as those discussed in note 2 to the accounts and in the prior period. There are no inter-segment transactions.

  1. Allocation of Assets

It is the Group's policy that if items of revenue and expense are not allocated to operating segments, then any associated assets are also not allocated to segments. This is to avoid asymmetrical allocations within segments which management believe would be inconsistent.

  1. Basis of segmentation and measurement of segment profit

There has been no change in the basis of segmentation or in the basis of measurement of segment profit from those used in the last annual financial statements.

23

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

18. SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued)

The following table presents assets, revenue and

profit information regarding segments for the

half-year

periods ended

31 December 2019 and

31 December 2018.

Automotive Leather

Group Investments

Building Materials

Consolidated

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

Dec 2019

Dec 2018

Revenue from contracts with customers

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

78,482

91,024

429

406

10,118

11,609

89,029

103,039

Other revenue

3

-

3,676

3,403

3

5

3,682

3,408

Total revenue

92,711

106,447

Net Profit after tax

13,222

14,700

4,433

1,496

(165)

330

17,490

16,762

Less profit attributable to non-controlling interests

(2,225)

(2,474)

2

(99)

-

-

(2,223)

(2,573)

Profit attributable to owners of the parent

10,997

12,226

4,435

1,397

(165)

330

15,267

13,953

Unallocated items:

(23)

Finance costs

(128)

Corporate overheads

(2,027)

(1,815)

Share of equity accounted associate

(8)

-

Income tax benefit/(expense)

725

664

Net profit for the period

13,942

12,674

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

Dec 2019

Jun 2019

Segment Assets

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

$'000

130,801

104,219

97,763

83,798

15,707

16,411

244,271

204,428

Unallocated items(i):

752

Property, plant and equipment

752

Other financial assets

293

-

Prepayments

157

452

Receivables

113

88

Deferred income tax assets

1,475

2,490

Total segment assets

247,061

208,210

  1. Unallocated items comprise mainly corporate assets and head office expenses.

24

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

19. COMMITMENT AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

At 31 December 2019, the Group had capital commitment of $1,135,000 (31 December 2018: $2,506,000) in

respect of the purchase of plant and equipment and $2,873,000 (31 December 2018: $1,513,000) in respect of investment commitments.

Other than the above, the Group had no material changes to commitments or contingent liabilities from those disclosed in the last annual report.

20. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the period, the Group invested $3,000,000 in Primewest Group Limited (ASX:PWG). Mr David Schwartz is a director of Primewest Group Limited.

21. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

Subsequent to the end of the half-year the Group declared a dividend of 45¢ per share totalling $6,153,000 payable on 8 March 2020.

On 7 January 2020, the Group refinanced the $6,060,000 commercial bills facility secured by the property at 39 Dixon Road, Rockingham with a $6,560,000 commercial advance facility. The new facility has a term of three years with an interest rate of BBSY plus margin.

There has not been any other matter or circumstance in the interval between the end of the half-year and the date of this report that has significantly affected or may significantly affect the operations of the Group, the results of those operations or the state of affairs of the Group in subsequent financial periods.

25

SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

DIRECTORS' DECLARATION

In accordance with a resolution of the Directors of Schaffer Corporation Limited, I state that:

In the opinion of the Directors:

  1. The financial statements and notes of the Group are in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including:
    1. Giving a true and fair view of the financial position as at 31 December 2019 and the performance for the half-year ended on that date of the Group; and
    2. Complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134: Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001; and
  3. There are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable.

On behalf of the Board

John Schaffer AM

Managing Director

Perth, 14 February 2020

26

Ernst & Young

Tel: +61 8 9429 2222

11 Mounts Bay Road

Fax: +61 8 9429 2436

Perth WA 6000 Australia

ey.com/au

GPO Box M939 Perth WA 6843

Auditor's Independence Declaration to the Directors of Schaffer Corporation Limited

As lead auditor for the review of Schaffer Corporation Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2019, I declare to the best of my knowledge and belief, there have been:

  1. no contraventions of the auditor independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and
  2. no contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review.

This declaration is in respect of Schaffer Corporation Limited and the entities it controlled during the financial period.

Ernst & Young

Philip Teale

Partner

14 February 2020

27

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation

Ernst & Young

Tel: +61 8 9429 2222

11 Mounts Bay Road

Fax: +61 8 9429 2436

Perth WA 6000 Australia

ey.com/au

GPO Box M939 Perth WA 6843

Independent auditor's review report to the members of Schaffer Corporation Limited

Report on the half-year financial report

Conclusion

We have reviewed the accompanying half-year financial report of Schaffer Corporation Limited (the Company) and its subsidiaries (collectively the Group), which comprises the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019, the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the half-year ended on that date, notes comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, and the directors' declaration.

Based on our review, which is not an audit, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the half-year financial report of the Group is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including:

  1. giving a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2019 and of its consolidated financial performance for the half-year ended on that date; and
  2. complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001.

Directors' responsibility for the half-year financial report

The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation of the half-year financial report that gives a true and fair view in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and the Corporations Act 2001 and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of the half-year financial report that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's responsibility

Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the half-year financial report based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with Auditing Standard on Review Engagements ASRE 2410 Review of a Financial Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, in order to state whether, on the basis of the procedures described, anything has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the half-year financial report is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 including: giving a true and fair view of the Group's consolidated financial position as at 31 December 2019 and its consolidated financial performance for the half-year ended on that date; and complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001. As the auditor of the Group, ASRE 2410 requires that we comply with the ethical requirements relevant to the audit of the annual financial report.

28

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation

A review of a half-year financial report consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Australian Auditing Standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Independence

In conducting our review, we have complied with the independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.

Ernst & Young

Philip Teale

Partner

Perth

14 February 2020

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

29

Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation

