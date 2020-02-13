Schaffer : Half Year Report December 2019 and Accounts

Your Directors submit their report for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 made in accordance with a resolution of the Directors.
DIRECTORS
Details of the Directors of the company during the financial half-year and at the date of this report are:
J M SCHAFFER AM
Mr John Schaffer AM joined the company in 1972. Mr Schaffer
B. Com (Hons.) FCPA
has held the position of Managing Director since 1987 and
Managing Director
Chairman since 1988.
Executive Director since 06/09/1972
D E BLAIN AM
Mrs Danielle Blain AM joined the company in 1987. Mrs Blain
BA
served as Managing Director of Gosh Leather Pty. Ltd. from
Non-executive Director
1993 to 2001. Mrs Blain has diverse experience serving on
Appointed 05/06/1987
several government and not-for-profit boards and is also a past
Pro Chancellor of Edith Cowan University.
A K MAYER
Mr Anton Mayer is the Executive Director of Howe Automotive
Executive Director
Leather Limited. Mr Mayer has over 50 years of international
Appointed 21/11/2001
leather experience, broad business skills and a global business
perspective.
D J SCHWARTZ
Mr David Schwartz joined the Board as an independent
Non-executive Director
Director in June 1999.
He has over 25 years' experience
Appointed 29/06/1999
negotiating acquisitions and overseeing the development of
property. Mr Schwartz also has many years' experience in
different businesses including retail, manufacturing and
distribution. Mr Schwartz also serves as Director of the
following listed company:
Primewest Group Ltd
8/11/2019 - current
M D PERROTT AM
BCom, FAIM, FAICD
Non-executive Director
Appointed 23/02/2005
Mr Michael Perrott AM joined the Board as an independent Director in February 2005. Mr Perrott has been involved in the construction, contracting, mining and developments industries since 1969. During the past 3 years, Mr Perrott has also served as a Director of the following other listed company:
GME Resources Ltd
21/11/1996 - 17/03/2017
Directors were in office for the entire period unless otherwise stated.
SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report
ATTENDANCE AT BOARD MEETINGS
During the half-year four Directors' meetings were held. The number of meetings attended by each Director is as follows:
Meetings eligible to attend
Meetings attended
J M Schaffer AM
4
4
D E Blain AM
4
4
D J Schwartz
4
4
A K Mayer
4
4
M D Perrott AM
4
4
AUDIT COMMITTEE
The consolidated entity has an Audit Committee, which operates to oversee the external audit functions of the consolidated entity. During the half-year, one audit committee meeting was held which all members of the audit committee were eligible to attend. The meeting was attended by Mr D J Schwartz, Mr M D Perrott AM and Mrs D E Blain AM.
REVIEW OF OPERATIONS
The consolidated entity's revenue from continuing operations decreased by 13% from $106,447,000 for the comparative period to $92,711,000 this half-year.
The net after tax consolidated profit attributable to members of the parent entity increased by 10% from $12,674,000 for the comparative period to $13,942,000. The Group has applied AASB 16 using the modified retrospective approach (refer note 2(b)). Under this method, comparative information has not been restated for adoption of AASB 16.
ROUNDING
The amounts contained in this report and in the half-year financial statements have been rounded to the nearest $1,000 (where rounding is applicable) under the option available to the company under ASIC Corporations (Rounding in Financial/Directors' Report) Instrument 2016/191. The company is an entity to which this Legislative Instrument applies.
AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION
We have obtained an independence declaration from our auditors, Ernst & Young, as presented on page 27 of this half-year financial report.
Signed in accordance with a resolution of the Directors.
John Schaffer
Managing Director
Perth, 14 February 2020
SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
Dec 2019
Dec 2018
Revenue from continuing operations
Note
$'000
$'000
89,029
Revenue from contracts with customers
3
103,039
Rental income
4(a)
2,832
2,825
Finance income
4(b)
293
311
Distribution revenue
557
272
Total revenue
92,711
106,447
Cost of sales and services rendered
(64,309)
(75,202)
Gross profit
28,402
31,245
Other income
4(c)
4,939
578
Marketing expenses
(315)
(307)
Administrative expenses
(9,199)
(9,654)
Profit before tax and finance costs
23,827
21,862
Finance costs
4(b)
(1,166)
(1,092)
Profit before income tax from continuing operations
22,661
20,770
Income tax expense
10
(6,496)
(5,523)
Net profit for the period
16,165
15,247
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
(94)
Foreign currency translation gain/(loss) attributable to parent
608
Items that may not be reclassified subsequently to profit or
(94)
608
loss
Foreign currency translation (loss)/gain attributable to non-
(20)
controlling interest
95
Other comprehensive income for the period net of tax
(114)
703
Total comprehensive income for the period
16,051
15,950
Profit for the period is attributable to:
2,223
Non-controlling interest
2,573
Owners of the parent
13,942
12,674
Total comprehensive income for the period is attributable to:
16,165
15,247
2,203
Non-controlling interest
2,668
Owners of the parent
13,848
13,282
Earnings per share (EPS)
16,051
15,950
101.6¢
Basic EPS
91.6¢
Diluted EPS
100.8¢
90.8¢
The Group has applied AASB 16 using the modified retrospective approach (refer note 2(b)). Under this method, comparative information has not been restated for adoption of AASB 16.
The Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019
Dec 2019
Jun 2019
Assets
Note
$'000
$'000
Current Assets
23,577
Cash and cash equivalents
5
17,371
Trade and other receivables
30,127
29,310
Inventories
39,652
40,062
Contract assets
2,533
3,553
Prepayments and deposits
4,904
4,976
Derivative financial instruments
369
131
Other financial assets
6
4,515
19,336
Total Current Assets
105,677
114,739
Non-Current Assets
15,480
Property, plant and equipment
26,766
Investment properties
12
30,413
29,576
Right-of-use assets
7
39,035
-
Deferred income tax asset
6,683
7,552
Goodwill
13
1,299
1,299
Other financial assets
14
48,474
28,278
Total Non-Current Assets
141,384
93,471
Total Assets
247,061
208,210
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
23,947
Trade and other payables
27,000
Contract liabilities
577
415
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
8
19,373
18,330
Income tax payable
1,564
4,827
Provisions
9
7,953
8,895
Derivative financial instruments
14
454
711
Total Current Liabilities
53,868
60,178
Non-Current Liabilities
58,653
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
8
19,912
Deferred income tax liabilities
2,087
2,107
Provisions
9
11,346
9,969
Total Non-Current Liabilities
72,086
31,988
Total Liabilities
125,954
92,166
Net Assets
121,107
116,044
Equity
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
11,884
Issued capital
15
13,991
Reserves
2,928
2,978
Retained earnings
16
97,070
88,643
Total parent entity interest in equity
111,882
105,612
Non-controlling interests
9,225
10,432
Total Equity
121,107
116,044
The Group has applied AASB 16 using the modified retrospective approach (refer note 2(b)). Under this method, comparative information has not been restated for adoption of AASB 16.
The Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
As at 1 July 2019
Profit for the half-year
Other comprehensive income
Total comprehensive income for the half-year
Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners:
Reclassification on adoption of AASB 9 As at 1 July 2018 (restated)
Profit for the half-year
Other comprehensive income
Total comprehensive income for the half-year
Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners:
Share-based payments
Change in estimated settlement of EPUs Equity dividends
At 31 December 2018
Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent
Issued
Retained
Capital
Earnings
Reserves
Total
Net
Foreign
Non-
Asset
Share based
unrealised
currency
controlling
Total equity
re-valuation
payments
gains/(losses)
translation
interest
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
13,991
88,643
2,585
(882)
-
1,275
105,612
10,432
116,044
-
13,942
-
-
-
-
13,942
2,223
16,165
-
-
-
-
-
(94)
(94)
(20)
(114)
-
13,942
-
-
-
(94)
13,848
2,203
16,051
(2,333)
-
-
-
-
-
(2,333)
-
(2,333)
226
-
-
-
-
-
226
-
226
-
-
-
44
-
-
44
-
44
-
(5,515)
-
-
-
-
(5,515)
(3,410)
(8,925)
11,884
97,070
2,585
(838)
-
1,181
111,882
9,225
121,107
14,540
72,101
2,585
(950)
1,942
644
90,862
11,724
102,586
-
1,942
-
-
(1,942)
-
-
-
-
14,540
74,043
2,585
(950)
-
644
90,862
11,724
102,586
-
12,674
-
-
-
-
12,674
2,573
15,247
-
-
-
-
-
608
608
95
703
-
12,674
-
-
-
608
13,282
2,668
15,950
(302)
-
-
-
-
-
(302)
-
(302)
132
-
-
-
-
-
132
132
-
-
-
32
-
-
32
-
32
14,370
82,566
2,585
(918)
-
1,252
99,855
9,843
109,698
The Group has applied AASSB using the modified retrospective approach (refer note 2(b)). Under this method comparative information has not been restated for adoption of AASB 16. The Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
Dec 2019
Dec 2018
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Note
$'000
$'000
89,717
Receipts from customers
108,793
Payments to suppliers and employees
(72,785)
(91,202)
Interest received
293
313
Distributions received
279
140
Rental income
2,832
2,825
Other revenue
-
18
Interest paid
(1,166)
(1,091)
Income taxes paid
(8,910)
(11,622)
Goods and services tax paid
(283)
(153)
Proceeds from exercise of employee share options
226
132
Net Cash Flows From Operating Activities
10,203
8,153
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
(6,000)
Investment in term deposits
(8,515)
Proceeds on maturity of term deposits
19,000
6,000
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment
(4,297)
(2,924)
Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment
226
258
Acquisition/improvements to investment properties
(1,250)
(129)
Acquisition of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
(15,071)
(13,734)
Proceeds from disposal of financial assets at fair value
2,030
1,300
Capital distribution from financial assets at fair value through
113
profit or loss
-
Net Cash Flows Used In Investing Activities
(5,249)
(17,744)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
(3,417)
Lease principal payments
(1,135)
Lease principal receipts
840
866
Dividends paid
11(a)
(7,731)
(8,220)
Proceeds from borrowings
21,194
16,832
Repayment of borrowings
(7,187)
(614)
Shares acquired under share buy-back scheme
(2,333)
(302)
Net Cash Flows From Financing Activities
1,366
7,427
Net Increase/(Decrease) In Cash and Cash Equivalents
6,320
(2,164)
Net foreign exchange differences
(114)
703
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
17,371
25,938
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of the Period
5(a)
23,577
24,477
The Group has applied AASB 16 using the modified retrospective approach (refer note 2(b)). Under this method, comparative information has not been restated for adoption of AASB 16.
The Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report
NOTES TO THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
FOR THE HALF-YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
1. CORPORATE INFORMATION
The financial report of Schaffer Corporation Limited and its controlled entities ("the Group or Consolidated Entity") for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 was authorised for issue in accordance with a resolution of the Directors on 14 February 2020. Schaffer Corporation Limited ("the Company") is a for profit company incorporated in Australia and limited by shares, which are publicly traded on the Australian Stock Exchange.
2. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Basis of preparation
The financial report for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 is a condensed general purpose financial report which has been prepared in accordance with AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Act 2001.
The half-year financial report does not include all notes of the type normally included within the annual financial report and therefore cannot be expected to provide as full an understanding of the financial performance, financial position and financing and investing activities of the consolidated entity as the full financial report.
It is recommended that the half-year financial report be read in conjunction with the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2019 and considered together with any public announcements made by Schaffer Corporation Limited during the half-year ended 31 December 2019 in accordance with the continuous disclosure obligations of the ASX listing rules.
Except as disclosed below, the accounting policies are the same as those adopted in the most recent annual financial report.
Adoption of new and revised accounting standards and interpretations
The accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the half-year report are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019, except as noted below.
The Group adopted all the new standards and interpretations that were effective 1 July 2019 and they did not have an impact or amend the accounting policies of the Group except for AASB 16.
AASB 16 Leases
AASB 16 supersedes AASB 117 Leases, AASB Interpretation 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease, UIG Interpretation 115 OperatingLeases-Incentives and UIG Interpretation 127 Evaluating the Substance of Transactions Involving the Legal Form of a Lease. The standard sets out the principles for the recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of leases and requires lessees to account for all leases under a single on-balance sheet model.
Lessor accounting under AASB 16 is substantially unchanged under AASB 117. Lessors will continue to classify leases as either operating or finance leases using similar principles as in AASB 117. Therefore, AASB 16 did not have an impact for leases where the Group is the lessor.
The Group adopted AASB 16 using the modified retrospective method of adoption with the date of initial application of 1 July 2019. Under this method, the standard is applied retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initially applying the standard recognised at the date of initial application and the comparative information has therefore not been restated for adoption of AASB 16.
The Group elected to use the transition practical expedient allowing the standard to be applied only to contracts that were previously identified as leases applying AASB 117 and AASB Interpretation 4 at the date of initial application. The Group also elected to use the recognition exemptions for lease contracts that, at the commencement date, have a lease term of 12 months or less and do not contain a purchase option ('short- term leases'), and lease contracts for which the underlying asset is of low value ('low-value assets').
10
SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report
The effect of adopting AASB 16 as at 1 July 2019 (increase/(decrease)) is as follows:
Assets
$'000
Right-of-use assets
41,041
Property, plant and equipment
(13,374)
Prepayments
(393)
Total assets
27,274
Liabilities
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings
28,354
Trade and other payables
(1,080)
Total liabilities
27,274
Nature of the effect of adoption of AASB 16
The Group has lease contracts for factory and office buildings and various items of plant, machinery, vehicles and other equipment. Before the adoption of AASB 16, the Group classified each of its leases (as lessee) at the inception date as either a finance lease or an operating lease. A lease was classified as a finance lease if it transferred substantially all of the risks and rewards incidental to ownership of the leased asset to the Group; otherwise it was classified as an operating lease. Finance leases were capitalised at the commencement of the lease at the inception date fair value of the leased property or, if lower, at the present value of the minimum lease payments. Lease payments were apportioned between interest (recognised as finance costs) and reduction of the lease liability.
In an operating lease, the leased property was not capitalised and the lease payments were recognised as rent expense in profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Any prepaid rent and accrued rent were recognised under Prepayments and Trade and other payables, respectively.
Upon adoption of AASB 16, the Group applied a single recognition and measurement approach for all leases, except for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets. The standard provides specific transition requirements and practical expedients, which have been applied by the Group.
Leases previously classified as finance leases
The Group did not change the initial carrying amounts of recognised assets and liabilities at the date of initial application for leases previously classified as finance leases (i.e., the right- of-use assets and lease liabilities equal the lease assets and liabilities recognised under AASB 117). The requirements of AASB 16 were applied on these leases from 1 July 2019.
Leases previously accounted for as operating leases
The Group recognised right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for those leases previously classified as operating leases, except for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets. The right-of-use assets were recognised based on the amount equal to the lease liabilities, adjusted for any related prepaid and
accrued lease payments previously recognised. Lease liabilities were recognised based on the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the incremental borrowing rate at the date of initial application.
The Group also applied the available practical expedients wherein it:
Used a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics
Applied the short-term leases exemptions to leases with a lease term that ends within 12 months at the date of initial application
Relied on its assessment of whether leases are onerous immediately before the date of initial application
Elected not to apply the requirements of the standard for leases of low value.
Elected not to reassess whether existing contracts contain a lease as defined at the date of initial application.
SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report
Based on the foregoing, as at 1 July 2019:
Right-of-useassets of $41,041,000 were recognised and presented separately in the statement of financial position. This includes the lease assets recognised previously under finance leases of $13,374,000 that were reclassified from Property, plant and equipment.
Additional lease liabilities of $28,354,000 (included in Interest bearing loans and borrowings) were recognised.
Prepayments of $393,000 and trade and other payables of $1,080,000 related to previous operating leases were derecognised.
The lease liabilities as at 1 July 2019 can be reconciled to the operating lease commitments as of 30 June
2019 as follows:
Operating lease commitments as at 30 June 2019
$'000
18,272
Weighted average incremental borrowing rate as at 1 July 2019
2.62%
Discounted operating lease commitments at 1 July 2019
17,086
Less:
Commitments relating to short-term leases
(124)
Commitments relating to leases of low-value assets
(8)
Add:
Commitments relating to leases previously classified as finance leases
8,991
Optional extension periods not recognised as at 30 June 2019
11,400
Lease liabilities as at 1 July 2019
37,345
(b) Summary of new accounting policies
Set out below are the new accounting policies of the Group upon adoption of AASB 16, which have been applied from the date of initial application:
Right-of-useassets
The Group recognises right-of-use assets at the commencement date of the lease (i.e. the date the underlying asset is available for use). Right-of-use assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and impairment losses, and adjusted for any remeasurement of lease liabilities. The cost of right-of-use assets includes the amount of lease liabilities recognised, initial direct costs incurred, and lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received. The cost of the right-of-use asset also includes an estimate of costs to be incurred by the lessee in dismantling and removing the underlying asset, restoring the site on which it is located or restoring the underlying asset to the condition required by the terms and conditions of the lease. Unless the Group is reasonably certain to obtain ownership of the leased asset at the end of the lease term, the recognised right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis over the shorter of its estimated useful life and the lease term. Right- of-use assets are subject to impairment.
Lease Liabilities
At the commencement date of the lease, the Group recognises lease liabilities measured at the present value of lease payments to be made over the lease term. The lease payments include fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments) less any lease incentives receivable, variable lease payments that depend on an index or a rate, and amounts expected to be paid under residual value guarantees. The lease payments also include the exercise price of a purchase option reasonably certain to be exercised by the Group and payments of penalties for terminating a lease, if the lease term reflects the Group exercising the option to terminate. The variable lease payments that do not depend on an index or a rate are recognised as expense in the period on which the event or condition that triggers the payment occurs.
In calculating the present value of lease payments, the Group uses the incremental borrowing rate at the lease commencement date if the interest rate implicit in the lease is not readily determinable. After the commencement date, the amount of lease liabilities is increased to reflect the accretion of interest and reduced for the lease payments made. In addition, the carrying amount of lease liabilities is remeasured if there is a modification, a change in the lease term, a change in the in-substance fixed lease payments or a change in the assessment to purchase the underlying asset.
SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report
Short-termleases and leases of low-value assets
The Group applies the short-term lease recognition exemption to its short-term leases of machinery and equipment (i.e., those leases that have a lease term of 12 months or less from the commencement date and do not contain a purchase option). It also applies the lease of low-value assets recognition exemption to leases of office equipment that are considered of low value. Lease payments on short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised as expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term.
Significant judgement in determining the lease term of contracts with renewal options
The Group determines the lease term as the non-cancellable term of the lease, together with any periods covered by an option to extend the lease if it is reasonably certain to be exercised, or any periods covered by an option to terminate the lease, if it is reasonably certain not to be exercised.
The Group has the option, under some of its leases to lease the assets for additional terms of three to five
years. The Group applies judgement in evaluating whether it is reasonably certain to exercise the option to renew. That is, it considers all relevant factors that create an economic incentive for it to exercise the renewal. After the commencement date, the Group reassesses the lease term if there is a significant event or change in circumstances that is within its control and affects its ability to exercise (or not to exercise) the option to renew (e.g., a change in business strategy).
The Group included the renewal period as part of the lease term for specific factory and office leases due to the significance of these assets to its operations. Any renewal options for plant, equipment and motor vehicles were not included as part of the lease term because these assets are not significant to the operations.
Amounts recognised in the statement of financial position and profit or loss
Set out below, are the carrying amounts of the Group's right-of-use assets and lease liabilities and the movements during the period:
As at 1 July 2019
Re-allocated from property, plant and equipment 1 July 2019
Transfers to property, plant and equipment during the period
The Group recognised rent expense from short-term leases of $103,000 and leases of low-value assets of $3,000 for the six months ended 31 December 2019.
SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report
AASB Interpretation 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatment
The Interpretation addresses the accounting for income taxes when tax treatments involve uncertainty that affects the application of IAS 12 Income Taxes. It does not apply to taxes or levies outside the scope of IAS 12, nor does it specifically include requirements relating to interest and penalties associated with uncertain tax treatments. The Interpretation specifically addresses the following:
Whether an entity considers uncertain tax treatments separately;
The assumptions an entity makes about the examination of tax treatments by taxation authorities;
How an entity determines taxable profit (tax loss), tax bases, unused tax losses, unused tax credits and tax rates;
How an entity considers changes in facts and circumstances.
An entity has to determine whether to consider each uncertain tax treatment separately or together with one or more other uncertain tax treatments. The approach that better predicts the resolution of the uncertainty needs to be followed.
The Group applies significant judgement in identifying uncertainties over income tax treatments. Since the Group operates in a complex multinational environment, it assessed whether the Interpretation had an impact on its consolidated financial statements.
Upon adoption of the Interpretation, the Group considered whether it had any uncertain tax positions, particularly those relating to transfer pricing. The Company's and the subsidiaries' tax filings in different jurisdictions include deductions related to transfer pricing and the taxation authorities may challenge those tax treatments. The Group determined, based on its tax compliance and transfer pricing study, that it is probable that its tax treatments (including those for the subsidiaries) will be accepted by the taxation authorities. The interpretation did not have an impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Group.
SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report
3. REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS
CONSOLIDATED
Dec 2019
Dec 2018
$'000
$'000
Revenue from contracts with customers
89,029
103,039
Total revenue from contracts with customers
89,029
103,039
For the half-year ended 31 December 2019
Segments
Automotive
Building
SFC
Leather
Materials
Investments
Total
Type of goods or service
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Sale of automotive leather components
78,482
-
-
78,482
Construction services
-
7,612
-
7,612
Transport services
-
2,506
-
2,506
Sales of goods - hospitality business
-
-
429
429
Total revenue from contracts with customers
78,482
10,118
429
89,029
Geographical Markets
60,246
-
-
60,246
Europe
Asia
18,236
-
-
18,236
Australia
-
10,118
429
10,547
Total revenue from contracts with customers
78,482
10,118
429
89,029
Timing of revenue recognition
78,482
2,506
429
81,417
Goods transferred at a point in time
Services transferred over time
-
7,612
-
7,612
Total revenue from contracts with customers
78,482
10,118
429
89,029
For the half-year ended 31 December 2018
Segments
Automotive
Building
SFC
Leather
Materials
Investments
Total
Type of goods or service
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
Sale of automotive leather components
91,024
-
-
91,024
Construction services
-
9,350
-
9,350
Transport services
-
2,259
-
2,259
Sales of goods - hospitality business
-
-
406
406
Total revenue from contracts with customers
91,024
11,609
406
103,039
Geographical Markets
Europe
68,393
-
-
68,393
Asia
22,631
-
-
22,631
Australia
-
11,609
406
12,015
Total revenue from contracts with customers
91,024
11,609
406
103,039
Timing of revenue recognition
Goods transferred at a point in time
91,024
2,259
406
93,689
Services transferred over time
-
9,350
-
9,350
Total revenue from contracts with customers
91,024
11,609
406
103,039
SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report
3. REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS (continued)
The Group recognised impairment losses on receivables and contract assets arising from contracts with customers, included under Administrative expenses in the Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income amounting to $nil for the half-year ended 31 December 2019 (31 December 2018: $nil).
4. SIGNIFICANT OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES
Profit before income tax from continuing operations includes the following revenues and expenses where disclosure is relevant in explaining the performance of the Group:
CONSOLIDATED
Dec 2019
Dec 2018
(a)
Net rental income
$'000
$'000
2,832
Rental property income
2,825
Rental property expenses
(1,629)
(1,388)
Net rental income
1,203
1,437
(b)
Finance (costs)/income
(744)
Bank and other loans and overdrafts - interest
(1,014)
Finance charges payable under lease agreements
(422)
(78)
Total finance costs
(1,166)
(1,092)
Bank interest received
293
311
Total finance income
293
311
(c)
Other income/(losses)
46
Gain on sale of property, plant & equipment
53
Net gain on derivatives
605
507
Foreign currency losses
(1,091)
(1,776)
Foreign currency gains
728
1,221
Realised gains on other financial assets at fair value
6
through profit or loss
201
Unrealised gains on other financial assets at fair value
4,652
through profit or loss
354
Share of net loss of associates accounted for using the equity method
(7)
-
Other
-
18
4,939
578
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment included in Statement of Comprehensive Income
Depreciation and amortisation included in:
1,963
Cost of sales
1,901
Rental property expenses
290
290
Marketing and administrative expenses
1,626
44
3,879
2,235
16
SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report
4. SIGNIFICANT OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES (continued)
CONSOLIDATED
Dec 2019
Dec 2018
(e) Employee benefit expense
$'000
$'000
18,651
Wages, salaries and bonuses
20,157
Post-employment benefit provision
1,423
1,737
Long service leave provisions
93
8
Worker's compensation costs
166
147
Superannuation costs
507
500
Expense of share-based payments
44
32
20,884
22,581
5. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
Reconciliation of cash
For the purpose of the half-year cash flow statement, cash and cash equivalents are comprised of the following:
CONSOLIDATED
Dec 2019
Dec 2018
$'000
$'000
Cash at bank and in hand
23,577
17,477
Short term deposits (term 90 days or less)
-
7,000
23,577
24,477
Non-cashfinancing and investing activities
There were no non-cash financing or investing activities in the current or prior period.
Financing facilities available
At balance date the Group has bank facilities available to the extent of $76,198,000, (June 2019: $67,045,000). The value of unutilised facilities for the Group at balance date was $19,573,000 (June 2019:
$23,672,000).
6. OTHER FINANCIAL ASSETS - CURRENT
CONSOLIDATED
Dec 2019
Jun 2019
$'000
$'000
Investments at amortised cost
3,515
Short-term deposits (term 90 days or greater)
16,515
Investments at fair value
1,000
Units in unlisted loan trusts
2,821
4,515
19,336
7. RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
CONSOLIDATED
Dec 2019
Jun 2019
$'000
$'000
Right-of-use assets
39,035
-
Upon adoption of AASB 16 at 1 July 2019, right-of-use assets of $27,668,000 were recognised for leases previously classified as operating leases. $13,374,000 was transferred to right-of-use assets from property, plant and equipment for assets previously classified as being subject to finance leases. Refer note 2(c).
SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report
8. INTEREST BEARING LOANS AND BORROWINGS
CONSOLIDATED
Dec 2019
Jun 2019
$'000
$'000
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings - current
19,373
18,330
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings - non-current
58,653
19,912
78,026
38,242
Upon adoption of AASB 16 at 1 July 2019, interest-bearing loans and borrowings was increased by $28,354,000 for the initial recognition of liabilities for leases previously classified as operating leases.
9.
PROVISIONS
CONSOLIDATED
Dec 2019
Jun 19
$'000
$'000
Provisions - current
7,953
8,895
Provisions - non-current
11,346
9,969
19,299
18,864
10.
INCOME TAX
The
major components of income tax expense for the half-year
ended 31 December 2019 and
31 December 2018 are:
CONSOLIDATED
Dec 2019
Dec 2018
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
$'000
$'000
Current income tax
5,697
Current income tax charge
6,611
Adjustments in respect of current income tax of previous years
(50)
(372)
Deferred income tax
849
Relating to origination and reversal of temporary differences
(716)
Total income tax expense for continuing operations
6,496
5,523
Income tax on items of other comprehensive income
-
-
Income tax expense reported in the Statement of Comprehensive
6,496
Income
5,523
11. DIVIDENDS PAID OR PROPOSED
CONSOLIDATED
Dec 2019
Dec 2018
(a)
Dividends declared and paid during the half-year on
$'000
$'000
ordinary shares:
Final franked dividend for the financial year 30 June
5,515
2019: 40¢ (2018: 30¢)
4,151
Fully franked dividends paid by the parent
5,515
4,151
Dividend paid by controlling entity to minority
2,216
shareholder fully franked
4,069
Total fully franked dividends paid
7,731
8,220
Fully franked dividend payable to minority shareholder
1,194
at period end
479
Total fully franked dividends declared and paid
8,925
8,699
Dividends proposed and not yet recognised as a liability:
Interim franked dividend for the half-year 31 December
6,153
2019: 45¢ (2018: 30¢)
4,151
SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report
12. INVESTMENT PROPERTIES
CONSOLIDATED
Dec 2019
Jun 2019
$'000
$'000
Investment Properties at cost
30,413
29,576
(a) Movement of Investment Properties
29,576
Carrying amount at the beginning of the financial period
28,678
Reclassification to investment property
-
2,445
Improvements to wholly owned property
728
212
Improvements to property in which the Group is a tenant in common
522
182
Depreciation expense
(413)
(720)
Impairment write down
-
(1,221)
Balance at end of the financial period
30,413
29,576
13. GOODWILL
Goodwill at cost
1,299
1,299
The Group tests goodwill annually for impairment or more frequently if there are indications that goodwill might be impaired. The majority of the goodwill relates to the Automotive Leather division.
The recoverable amount of the Automotive Leather division has been determined based on a value in use calculation using historical performance and cash flow projections based on financial budgets.
14. FINANCIAL ASSETS AND FINANCIAL LIABILITIES
Set out below, is an overview of financial assets, other than cash and short-term deposits, held by the Group at 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2019:
CONSOLIDATED
Dec 2019
Jun 2019
$'000
$'000
Financial assets at amortised cost
3,515
Short-term deposits (terms over 90 days)
16,515
Trade and other receivables
30,127
29,310
Contract assets
2,533
3,553
Interest-bearing loan receivable
541
-
Financial assets at fair value through profit or Ioss
18,877
Unlisted investments in property unit trusts and LLCs
10,443
Unlisted units in managed equity funds
6,492
6,418
Listed equity shares
6,523
1,761
Unlisted equity shares
16,041
9,656
Unlisted units in loan trust
1,000
2,821
Derivatives not designated as hedging instruments
369
Forward exchange contracts
131
Total
86,018
80,608
Total current
37,544
52,330
Total non-current
48,474
28,278
86,018
80,608
SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report
14. FINANCIAL ASSETS AND FINANCIAL LIABILITIES (continued)
Set out below, is an overview of financial liabilities held by the Group at 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2019:
CONSOLIDATED
Dec 2019
Jun 2019
$'000
$'000
Financial liabilities at amortised cost
23,947
Trade and other payables
27,000
Contract liabilities
577
415
Current interest-bearing loans and borrowings
-
Commercial bills
6,060
Revolving loan facility
-
1,083
Bank loan
13,265
8,112
Non-currentinterest-bearing loans and borrowings
15,750
Revolving loan facility
2,977
Bank loan
14,243
11,019
Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or Ioss
Derivatives not designated as hedging instruments
-
Forward exchange contracts
228
Interest rate swaps
454
483
Total
68,236
57,377
Total current
38,243
43,381
Total non-current
29,993
13,996
68,236
57,377
Fair value hierarchy
All financial instruments for which fair value is recognised or disclosed are categorised within the fair value hierarchy, based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole, as follows:
Level 1 - Quoted (unadjusted) market prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities.
Level 2 - Valuation techniques for which the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement is directly or indirectly observable
Level 3 - Valuation techniques for which the lowest level that is significant to the fair value measurement is unobservable.
For assets and liabilities that are recognised at fair value on a recurring basis, the Group determines whether transfers have occurred between levels in the hierarchy by re-assessing categorisation (based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement as a whole) at the end of each reporting period.
Valuation processes
The fair value of the listed equity investments is based on quoted market prices. Quoted market price represents the fair value determined based on quoted prices on active markets as at the reporting date without any deduction for transaction costs.
For unlisted unit in managed equity funds the fair value is determined based on published unit prices provided by investment managers.
For unlisted equity share investments the valuation is based on the most recent observable transaction price.
SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report
14. FINANCIAL ASSETS AND FINANCIAL LIABILITIES (continued)
For unquoted unit investments the fair value is determined by the calculation of the Group's percentage ownership in unquoted unit trusts multiplied by the total net assets of the unit trusts at fair value. The effect of these reassessments of fair value on other comprehensive income for the period is nil (December 2018: nil).
The fair value of the financial instruments carried at fair value, as well as the methods used to estimate the fair value, are summarised in the table below:
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
At 31 December 2019
Consolidated
Financial Assets at fair value
6,523
-
-
6,523
Listed investments
Unlisted investments
6,492
-
35,918
42,410
Derivative instruments
-
369
-
369
Foreign exchange contracts
13,015
369
35,918
49,302
Financial Liabilities at fair value
Derivative instruments
-
454
-
454
Interest rate swaps
-
454
-
454
At 30 June 2019
Consolidated
Financial Assets at fair value
Listed investments
1,761
-
-
1,761
Unlisted investments
6,418
-
22,920
29,338
Derivative instruments
Foreign exchange contracts
-
131
-
131
8,179
131
22,920
31,230
Financial liabilities at fair value
Derivative instruments
Foreign exchange contracts
-
228
-
228
Interest rate swaps
-
483
-
483
-
711
-
711
Reconciliation of the fair value measurement of Level 3 unlisted investments
CONSOLIDATED
Dec 2019
Jun 2019
$'000
$'000
Balance at the beginning of the financial period.
22,920
5,635
Delisting of investment in equity shares
-
2,850
Purchase of units in unlisted unit trusts and LLC's
11,566
14,889
Profit received from disposal of trust assets
-
261
Proceeds from disposal of trust assets
(2,075)
(1,360)
Capital distribution
(114)
-
Foreign currency translation adjustment
53
129
Share of net loss of associates accounted for using the equity method
(7)
-
Remeasurement recognised in profit or loss
3,575
516
Balance at the end of the financial period
35,918
22,920
SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report
15.
CONTRIBUTED EQUITY
CONSOLIDATED
Dec 2019
Jun 2019
Ordinary Shares
$'000
$'000
13,991
Ordinary Shares at the beginning of the financial period
14,540
Employee share options exercised
226
170
Shares acquired under a share buy-back scheme
(2,333)
(719)
Balance at the end of the financial period
11,884
13,991
All ordinary shares are fully paid and carry one vote per share and carry
the right to dividends.
Number of
Number of
Movements in ordinary shares on issue
Shares
Shares
Ordinary shares on issue at the beginning of the financial period
13,809,152
13,840,878
Employee share options exercised
30,000
22,500
Shares acquired under a share buy-back scheme
(165,842)
(54,226)
Ordinary shares on issue at the end of the financial period
13,673,310
13,809,152
16.
CONSOLIDATED RETAINED PROFITS
CONSOLIDATED
Dec 2019
Jun 2019
$'000
$'000
Retained profits at the beginning of the financial period
88,643
72,101
Reclassification on adoption of AASB 9
-
1,942
Net profit attributable to members of the parent entity
13,942
22,899
Dividends and other equity distributions paid or payable
(5,515)
(8,299)
Retained profits at end of financial period
97,070
88,643
17.
EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS)
Details of basic and diluted EPS reported separately are as follows:
The following reflects the income and share data used in the calculation of basic and diluted EPS:
Dec 2019
Dec 2018
$'000
$'000
Basic Earnings
13,942
12,674
Diluted Earnings
13,942
12,674
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the
Number
Number
13,718,012
calculation of basic EPS
13,831,584
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the
13,830,295
calculation of diluted EPS
13,954,084
SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report
18. SEGMENT INFORMATION
Identification of reportable segments
The Group has identified its operating segments based on the internal reports that are reviewed and used by the executive management team (the chief operating decision makers) in assessing performance and in determining the allocation of resources.
The operating segments are identified by management based on the nature of the product and customer supplied, and services provided and the identity of service line manager. Discrete financial information about each of these operating businesses is reported to the executive management team on a monthly basis.
The reportable segments are based on aggregated operating segments determined by the similarity of economic characteristics, the products produced and sold and/or the services provided, as these are the sources of the Group's major risks and have the most effect on the rates of return.
The Group comprises the following reportable segments:
The Automotive Leather segment is a manufacturer and supplier of leather in the automotive industries.
The Building Materials segment comprises Delta Corporation Limited which produces and sells pre-cast and pre-stressed concrete elements.
The Group Investments segment includes the Group's share of syndicated property, 100% owned investment property, investments in managed equity funds and direct investment in equity instruments. The activities of the segment include the leasing of office, factory and retail properties, the development and sale of property assets, and general investing.
Accounting policies and inter-segment transactions
The accounting policies used by the Group in reporting segments internally are the same as those discussed in note 2 to the accounts and in the prior period. There are no inter-segment transactions.
Allocation of Assets
It is the Group's policy that if items of revenue and expense are not allocated to operating segments, then any associated assets are also not allocated to segments. This is to avoid asymmetrical allocations within segments which management believe would be inconsistent.
Basis of segmentation and measurement of segment profit
There has been no change in the basis of segmentation or in the basis of measurement of segment profit from those used in the last annual financial statements.
SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report
18. SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued)
The following table presents assets, revenue and
profit information regarding segments for the
half-year
periods ended
31 December 2019 and
31 December 2018.
Automotive Leather
Group Investments
Building Materials
Consolidated
Dec 2019
Dec 2018
Dec 2019
Dec 2018
Dec 2019
Dec 2018
Dec 2019
Dec 2018
Revenue from contracts with customers
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
78,482
91,024
429
406
10,118
11,609
89,029
103,039
Other revenue
3
-
3,676
3,403
3
5
3,682
3,408
Total revenue
92,711
106,447
Net Profit after tax
13,222
14,700
4,433
1,496
(165)
330
17,490
16,762
Less profit attributable to non-controlling interests
(2,225)
(2,474)
2
(99)
-
-
(2,223)
(2,573)
Profit attributable to owners of the parent
10,997
12,226
4,435
1,397
(165)
330
15,267
13,953
Unallocated items:
(23)
Finance costs
(128)
Corporate overheads
(2,027)
(1,815)
Share of equity accounted associate
(8)
-
Income tax benefit/(expense)
725
664
Net profit for the period
13,942
12,674
Dec 2019
Jun 2019
Dec 2019
Jun 2019
Dec 2019
Jun 2019
Dec 2019
Jun 2019
Segment Assets
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
$'000
130,801
104,219
97,763
83,798
15,707
16,411
244,271
204,428
Unallocated items(i):
752
Property, plant and equipment
752
Other financial assets
293
-
Prepayments
157
452
Receivables
113
88
Deferred income tax assets
1,475
2,490
Total segment assets
247,061
208,210
Unallocated items comprise mainly corporate assets and head office expenses.
SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report
19. COMMITMENT AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
At 31 December 2019, the Group had capital commitment of $1,135,000 (31 December 2018: $2,506,000) in
respect of the purchase of plant and equipment and $2,873,000 (31 December 2018: $1,513,000) in respect of investment commitments.
Other than the above, the Group had no material changes to commitments or contingent liabilities from those disclosed in the last annual report.
20. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
During the period, the Group invested $3,000,000 in Primewest Group Limited (ASX:PWG). Mr David Schwartz is a director of Primewest Group Limited.
21. SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
Subsequent to the end of the half-year the Group declared a dividend of 45¢ per share totalling $6,153,000 payable on 8 March 2020.
On 7 January 2020, the Group refinanced the $6,060,000 commercial bills facility secured by the property at 39 Dixon Road, Rockingham with a $6,560,000 commercial advance facility. The new facility has a term of three years with an interest rate of BBSY plus margin.
There has not been any other matter or circumstance in the interval between the end of the half-year and the date of this report that has significantly affected or may significantly affect the operations of the Group, the results of those operations or the state of affairs of the Group in subsequent financial periods.
SCHAFFER CORPORATION LIMITED 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report
DIRECTORS' DECLARATION
In accordance with a resolution of the Directors of Schaffer Corporation Limited, I state that:
In the opinion of the Directors:
The financial statements and notes of the Group are in accordance with theCorporations Act 2001, including:
Giving a true and fair view of the financial position as at 31 December 2019 and the performance for the half-year ended on that date of the Group; and
Complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134:Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001; and
There are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable.
On behalf of the Board
John Schaffer AM
Managing Director
Perth, 14 February 2020
Ernst & Young
Tel: +61 8 9429 2222
11 Mounts Bay Road
Fax: +61 8 9429 2436
Perth WA 6000 Australia
ey.com/au
GPO Box M939 Perth WA 6843
Auditor's Independence Declaration to the Directors of Schaffer Corporation Limited
As lead auditor for the review of Schaffer Corporation Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2019, I declare to the best of my knowledge and belief, there have been:
no contraventions of the auditor independence requirements of theCorporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and
no contraventions of any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review.
This declaration is in respect of Schaffer Corporation Limited and the entities it controlled during the financial period.
Ernst & Young
Philip Teale
Partner
14 February 2020
Ernst & Young
Tel: +61 8 9429 2222
11 Mounts Bay Road
Fax: +61 8 9429 2436
Perth WA 6000 Australia
ey.com/au
GPO Box M939 Perth WA 6843
Independent auditor's review report to the members of Schaffer Corporation Limited
Report on the half-year financial report
Conclusion
We have reviewed the accompanying half-year financial report of Schaffer Corporation Limited (the Company) and its subsidiaries (collectively the Group), which comprises the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019, the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated statement of cash flows for the half-year ended on that date, notes comprising a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, and the directors' declaration.
Based on our review, which is not an audit, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the half-year financial report of the Group is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001, including:
giving a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2019 and of its consolidated financial performance for the half-year ended on that date; and
complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001.
Directors' responsibility for the half-year financial report
The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation of the half-year financial report that gives a true and fair view in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards and the Corporations Act 2001 and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of the half-year financial report that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
Auditor's responsibility
Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the half-year financial report based on our review. We conducted our review in accordance with Auditing Standard on Review Engagements ASRE 2410 Review of a Financial Report Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, in order to state whether, on the basis of the procedures described, anything has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the half-year financial report is not in accordance with the Corporations Act 2001 including: giving a true and fair view of the Group's consolidated financial position as at 31 December 2019 and its consolidated financial performance for the half-year ended on that date; and complying with Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting and the Corporations Regulations 2001. As the auditor of the Group, ASRE 2410 requires that we comply with the ethical requirements relevant to the audit of the annual financial report.
A review of a half-year financial report consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Australian Auditing Standards and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Independence
In conducting our review, we have complied with the independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.
Ernst & Young
Philip Teale
Partner
Perth
14 February 2020
