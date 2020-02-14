Schaffer : Half Year Results December 2019 Letter to Shareholders

SCHAFFER RAISES DIVIDEND 50%; INCREASES PROFIT

14 February 2020

Dear Shareholder

Schaffer Corporation Limited (ASX: SFC) today reported a 10% increase in statutory net profit after

tax (NPAT*) to $13.9 million for the first half of the 2020 financial year (H1 FY19: $12.7 million).

The Board has declared an interim ordinary dividend of $0.45 per share (fully franked). That dividend is 50% higher than the interim dividend from last year.

Half-Year to 31-Dec-19 31-Dec-18 Revenue ($m) 92.7 106.4 NPAT* ($m) 13.9 12.7 Earnings per share $1.02 $0.92 Ordinary dividends per share $0.45 $0.30

* Net Profit after tax and minority interests.

The NPAT result included a non-cash unrealised gain on the Group's non-property investments of $3.2 million after tax (H1 FY19: $0.2 million).

Investments at market value increased during the half to pre-tax net equity value of $147.2 million (June 2019: $134.4 million) after investing $15.1 million in new opportunities and paying $5.5 million in SFC dividends and buying back $2.3 million of SFC shares.

AUTOMOTIVE LEATHER

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Half-Year to SUMMARY 31-Dec-19 31-Dec-18 Revenue ($m) 78.5 91.0 Segment NPAT* ($m) 11.0 12.2

* Net Profit after tax and 16.83% minority interests.

Automotive Leather's revenue decreased by 14% compared to the previous corresponding period.

The decrease in revenue resulted from lower sales volumes in both European and Asian markets. Global automotive sales continued to be impacted by slowing demand in Europe and ongoing trade issues between the US and China.

The division's management has actively managed the cost base. It has implemented changes to mitigate the profit impact of the lower sales volumes. The management team and employees continue to focus on operational efficiencies, and are constantly assessing and implementing new processes and technology. The division continues to invest in Computer Numerical Controlled (CNC) cutting machines.

Automotive Leather anticipates profit in the second half to be similar to the first half, subject to the continuing uncertainties including the potential impact of the emerging Coronavirus epidemic on China and the global economy, Brexit, the US/China trade war and currency fluctuations.

