Change in the management of Schaffner Group

01/30/2019 | 12:20am EST

Media Release

Change in the management of Schaffner Group

Luterbach, 30 January 2019 - Kurt Ledermann has decided to leave the Schaffner Group after more than ten years as Chief Financial Officer to take up a new challenge. He will remain a member of Group Management until his departure, which will take place by the end of May 2019 at the latest.

The Board of Directors and the Management wish to express their gratitude to Kurt Ledermann for his valuable commitment to the Schaffner Group, in particular also for his successful efforts as interim CEO from mid-2016 to August 2017, and wish him all the best for the future.

Schaffner will provide information about succession arrangements in due course.

Contacts

Marc Aeschlimann

Chief Executive Officer

T +41 32 681 66 01

marc.aeschlimann@schaffner.com

Financial calendar

7 May 2019

5 December 2019

14 January 2020

Publication of half-year report 2018/19

Publication of annual report 2018/19

24th Annual General Meeting




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
