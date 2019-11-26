Change on the Schaffner Board of Directors

Luterbach, Switzerland, 26 November 2019 - Suzanne Thoma will step down from the Board of Directors of Schaffner Holding AG at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 14 January 2020.

In view of the short lead time, the Board of Directors has decided not to nominate a new member for election. The Board will propose to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 14 January 2020 to re-elect the remaining four members for the term until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Suzanne Thoma has been a member of Schaffner's Board of Directors since 2012. The Board would like to express its warm thanks for her valuable and good teamwork and wishes her all the best for the future.

Contact Marc Aeschlimann Chief Executive Officer T +41 32 681 66 01 marc.aeschlimann@schaffner.com Christian Herren Chief Financial Officer T +41 32 681 66 01 christian.herren@schaffner.com