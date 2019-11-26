Log in
Change on the Schaffner Board of Directors

11/26/2019 | 12:05am EST

Media Release

Change on the Schaffner Board of Directors

Luterbach, Switzerland, 26 November 2019 - Suzanne Thoma will step down from the Board of Directors of Schaffner Holding AG at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 14 January 2020.

In view of the short lead time, the Board of Directors has decided not to nominate a new member for election. The Board will propose to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 14 January 2020 to re-elect the remaining four members for the term until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

Suzanne Thoma has been a member of Schaffner's Board of Directors since 2012. The Board would like to express its warm thanks for her valuable and good teamwork and wishes her all the best for the future.

Contact

Marc Aeschlimann

Chief Executive Officer

T +41 32 681 66 01

marc.aeschlimann@schaffner.com

Christian Herren

Chief Financial Officer

T +41 32 681 66 01

christian.herren@schaffner.com

Financial calendar

5 December 2019

14 January 2020

7 May 2020

8 December 2020

12 January 2021

Publication of annual results 2018/19

24th Annual General Meeting

Publication of half-year results 2019/20

Publication of annual results 2019/20

25th Annual General Meeting




