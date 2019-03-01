Log in
SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG

(SAHN)
Christian Herren to become new CFO of Schaffner Group

03/01/2019

Media Release

Christian Herren to become new CFO of Schaffner Group

Luterbach, 1 March 2019 - The Board of Directors of Schaffner Holding AG nominated Christian Herren as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the Executive Committee, effective 1 April 2019. He will succeed Kurt Ledermann, who took up a new challenge outside the Schaffner Group.

Christian Herren (43) holds a Master of Arts in Management from the University of Fribourg and has many years of broad experience in finance and controlling. Prior to joining the Schaffner Group in 2007, Christian Herren worked for KPMG and Straumann Group. Since 2009, he has been Head Corporate Finance & Accounting and deputy CFO of the Schaffner Group, between July 2016 and September 2017, he served as interim CFO.

Contact

Marc Aeschlimann

Chief Executive Officer

T +41 32 681 66 01

marc.aeschlimann@schaffner.com

Financial calendar

7 May 2019

Publication of half-year report 2018/19

5 December 2019

Publication of annual report 2018/19

14 January 2020

24th Annual General Meeting

Schaffner - Shaping Electrical Power

The Schaffner Group is a global leader in solutions that ensure the efficient and reliable operation of power electronic systems by shaping electrical power. The Group's portfolio includes EMC filters, power magnetic components, power quality filters and the related services. For the automobile industry, Schaffner develops and manufactures components for antennas for keyless entry systems, and filter solutions for hybrid and electric vehicles and their charging infrastructure. Schaffner components are also deployed in electronic motor controls, rail technology applications, machine tools and robots, electrical infrastructure, power supplies for electronic devices, and wind power and photovoltaic systems. Headquartered in Switzerland, Schaffner serves its customers globally through its engineering and manufacturing centers in Asia, Europe and North America.




Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 234 M
EBIT 2019 21,3 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 8,82 M
Yield 2019 2,73%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Capitalization 163 M
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Daniel Aeschlimann Chief Executive Officer
Urs Kaufmann Chairman
Max Bänziger Chief Operating Officer
Kurt Ledermann Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Suzanne Alice Thoma Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG-0.78%163
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.23.27%35 892
TE CONNECTIVITY9.07%27 952
IPG PHOTONICS39.32%8 356
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.34.89%6 097
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%5 853
