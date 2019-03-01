Christian Herren to become new CFO of Schaffner Group

Luterbach, 1 March 2019 - The Board of Directors of Schaffner Holding AG nominated Christian Herren as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the Executive Committee, effective 1 April 2019. He will succeed Kurt Ledermann, who took up a new challenge outside the Schaffner Group.

Christian Herren (43) holds a Master of Arts in Management from the University of Fribourg and has many years of broad experience in finance and controlling. Prior to joining the Schaffner Group in 2007, Christian Herren worked for KPMG and Straumann Group. Since 2009, he has been Head Corporate Finance & Accounting and deputy CFO of the Schaffner Group, between July 2016 and September 2017, he served as interim CFO.

