Schaffner Group adjusts expectations for the current fiscal year

Luterbach, 26 August 2019 - Due to the significant slowdown in momentum in key submarkets, the still weak automotive economy and the current exchange rate situation, the Schaffner Group adjusts its expectations for fiscal 2018/19, ending 30 September. From today's perspective, Schaffner expects a sequential sales decline in the mid-single-digit percentage range in the second half of 2018/19 compared to the first half of fiscal 2018/19 and expects an EBIT margin of around 5% for the full fiscal year 2018/19.

Strategic projects are developing according to plan, and investments in new products and markets are being consistently continued. Schaffner is thus strengthening the basis for specifically driving the Group's growth. The mid-term goal remains an organic sales increase of around 5% per annum on average and an EBIT margin within the target range of 8 to 10%.

