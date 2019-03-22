Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Schaffner Holding AG    SAHN   CH0009062099

SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG

(SAHN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 03/21 12:30:22 pm
261 CHF   --.--%
01:05aSchaffner Group aligns expectations for the current fiscal year
TE
03/01Christian Herren to become new CFO of Schaffner Group
TE
01/30Change in the management of Schaffner Group
TE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Schaffner Group aligns expectations for the current fiscal year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Media Release

Schaffner Group aligns expectations for the current fiscal year

Weak automotive sector and slowdown in China's economic growth dampen momentum

Luterbach, 22 March 2019 - The Schaffner Group expects net sales for the current fiscal year to be below last year's level, due to the changed economic environment. Furthermore, the medium-term target range for the Group's EBIT margin of 8 to 10% is unlikely to be achieved already in the current fiscal year.

The adjustment is mainly due to lower sales in the Automotive division due to the present weakness of the global automotive market and the overall slowdown in economic growth in China.

Schaffner will explain the current business development in detail when presenting the half-year results on 7 May 2019.

Contact

Marc Aeschlimann

Chief Executive Officer

T +41 32 681 66 01

marc.aeschlimann@schaffner.com

Financial calendar

7 May 2019

5 December 2019

14 January 2020

Publication of half-year report 2018/19

Publication of annual report 2018/19

24th Annual General Meeting

Schaffner - Shaping Electrical Power

The Schaffner Group is a global leader in solutions that ensure the efficient and reliable operation of power electronic systems by shaping electrical power. The Group's portfolio includes EMC filters, power magnetic components, power quality filters and the related services. For the automobile industry, Schaffner develops and manufactures components for antennas for keyless entry systems, and filter solutions for hybrid and electric vehicles and their charging infrastructure. Schaffner components are also deployed in electronic motor controls, rail technology applications, machine tools and robots, electrical infrastructure, power supplies for electronic devices, and wind power and photovoltaic systems. Headquartered in Switzerland, Schaffner serves its customers globally through its engineering and manufacturing centers in Asia, Europe and North America.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
01:05aSchaffner Group aligns expectations for the current fiscal year
TE
03/01Christian Herren to become new CFO of Schaffner Group
TE
01/30Change in the management of Schaffner Group
TE
01/17SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/15SCHAFFNER : 23 rd Annual General Meeting endorses all...
PU
01/1523rd Annual General Meeting endorses all proposals of the Board of Directors ..
TE
2018SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG : Agenda for the Annual General Meeting on 15 January 2019
TE
2018SCHAFFNER : LCL filter for regen drives and active infeed...
PU
2018Schaffner delivers record sales in fiscal 2017/18
TE
2018SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 234 M
EBIT 2019 21,3 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 8,82 M
Yield 2019 2,68%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
Capitalization 166 M
Chart SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Schaffner Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Daniel Aeschlimann Chief Executive Officer
Urs Kaufmann Chairman
Max Bänziger Chief Operating Officer
Kurt Ledermann Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Suzanne Alice Thoma Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG1.16%167
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.18.11%33 843
TE CONNECTIVITY10.90%28 003
IPG PHOTONICS35.12%7 820
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.38.90%6 281
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%5 819
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.