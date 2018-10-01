Log in
SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
Schaffner : New series of RFI filters with IEC Inlet C14 or...

10/01/2018

The dual-stage high-performance FN 9255 filter series are an addition to the market proven FN 92XX filter families and have been developed for high frequency applications, above 30MHz.

The FN 9255 is the first power inlet designed by Schaffner to operate up to 300MHz. The only difference from a standard Schaffner IEC inlet is a slightly increased length, which means the FN 9222, FN 9233, FN 9244 and recently introduced FN 9255 all are fit in the same cut out, allowing designers exchange inlet filters if the system requires higher performance than one of the basic models. The new series offers a high number of variants of approximately 100 different filter types. Included in the range are versions designed for medical applications, one with and one without an earth line choke.

Another new feature of the series is a rear mount version, which includes a press-in nut to allow a reliable assembly without adding complexity to the system chassis. The very wide variant diversity and comprehensive attenuation properties means the FN 9255 series offers an filtered power inlet solution for a wide range of applications including the latest household appliances, audio, video and also medical devices.

Disclaimer

Schaffner Holding AG published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 08:56:01 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 217 M
EBIT 2018 15,7 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 11,7 M
Yield 2018 2,04%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,06x
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
Capitalization 218 M
Technical analysis trends SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Daniel Aeschlimann Chief Executive Officer
Urs Kaufmann Chairman
Max Bänziger Chief Operating Officer
Kurt Ledermann Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Suzanne Alice Thoma Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG9.94%222
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.13.41%34 611
TE CONNECTIVITY-7.48%30 696
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION-27.11%8 538
YAGEO CORPORATION--.--%6 395
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-22.47%5 832
