Schaffner : New series of RFI filters with IEC Inlet C14 or...

The dual-stage high-performance FN 9255 filter series are an addition to the market proven FN 92XX filter families and have been developed for high frequency applications, above 30MHz.

The FN 9255 is the first power inlet designed by Schaffner to operate up to 300MHz. The only difference from a standard Schaffner IEC inlet is a slightly increased length, which means the FN 9222, FN 9233, FN 9244 and recently introduced FN 9255 all are fit in the same cut out, allowing designers exchange inlet filters if the system requires higher performance than one of the basic models. The new series offers a high number of variants of approximately 100 different filter types. Included in the range are versions designed for medical applications, one with and one without an earth line choke.

Another new feature of the series is a rear mount version, which includes a press-in nut to allow a reliable assembly without adding complexity to the system chassis. The very wide variant diversity and comprehensive attenuation properties means the FN 9255 series offers an filtered power inlet solution for a wide range of applications including the latest household appliances, audio, video and also medical devices.