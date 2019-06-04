Schaffner : The newest low leakage current EMI filter from...

Schaffner, the international leader in the fields of electromagnetic compatibility and power quality, introduces the new FN 3287 and FN 3288 series designed for motor drives, power drive systems and many other power converter applications. These innovative filters are not only optimized to best serve the requirements of machine tool and machinery equipment.
|
EMC filter solutions for 3 phase applications are key elements to contribute significantly to the compliance with the EMC directive and to improve the customer's system reliability and stability. The offering of the new FN 3287 and FN 3288 series has been extended with low leakage current versions. The user has now the choice of EMI filter with leakage currents from 12 to 0.1 mA. This next generation product has an optimized packaging which is based upon the newest component and design technology.
Along with appropriately sized EMC filters, the design of machines and installations can be optimized to meet the EMC standards in case the EMC filters are being considered already during the start of the design-in phase. In addition, the early stage of considering EMI aspects saves resources, time and costs. The new EMI filters are based on a new design structure resulting in a significant footprint reduction and allowing to integrate the connection terminals within the filter cubical.
With the new FN 3287 and FN 3288 product series, Schaffner can provide very compact and widely usable solutions from 10 to 160 A to accomplish standard- or high demanding attenuation performance requirements as well as low leakage current fulfilment.
|
The FN 3287 (480 VAC) and FN 3288 (480 VAC or 690 VAC) series are available with 11 current ratings from 10 to 160 A and special versions of low leakage currents can enable dedicated solutions with RCD's. The FN 3288 series includes also a suitable version for 480 VAC or 690 VAC IT network applications.
All models are CE, UL and ENEC approved and RoHS compliant.
For further information, please visit www.schaffner.com or get in touch with your local Schaffner sales point or Schaffner partner for individual support.
Luterbach, 4th of June 2019
Press Release (Word)
Disclaimer
Schaffner Holding AG published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 23:12:01 UTC