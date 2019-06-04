Schaffner : The newest low leakage current EMI filter from...

EMC filter solutions for 3 phase applications are key elements to contribute significantly to the compliance with the EMC directive and to improve the customer's system reliability and stability. The offering of the new FN 3287 and FN 3288 series has been extended with low leakage current versions. The user has now the choice of EMI filter with leakage currents from 12 to 0.1 mA. This next generation product has an optimized packaging which is based upon the newest component and design technology. Along with appropriately sized EMC filters, the design of machines and installations can be optimized to meet the EMC standards in case the EMC filters are being considered already during the start of the design-in phase. In addition, the early stage of considering EMI aspects saves resources, time and costs. The new EMI filters are based on a new design structure resulting in a significant footprint reduction and allowing to integrate the connection terminals within the filter cubical. With the new FN 3287 and FN 3288 product series, Schaffner can provide very compact and widely usable solutions from 10 to 160 A to accomplish standard- or high demanding attenuation performance requirements as well as low leakage current fulfilment.