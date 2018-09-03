Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Schaffner Holding AG    SAHN   CH0009062099

SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG (SAHN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Schaffner appoints new Head of Power Magnetics division

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 06:05am CEST

Media Release

Schaffner appoints new Head of Power Magnetics division

Luterbach, 3 September 2018 - The Board of Directors of Schaffner Holding AG appointed Daniel G. Zeidler as Head of Power Magnetics division and member of the Executive Committee. He will take up his duties at Schaffner no later than 1 March 2019. With the appointment of Daniel Zeidler, the Executive Committee of the Schaffner Group will be complete again, consisting of the CEO, CFO and COO as well as one Executive Vice President each for the three divisions.

Daniel Zeidler (46) holds a master degree in Industrial Management and Manufacturing from ETH Zürich and an Executive MBA from the University of St. Gallen. He spent most of his career in various positions at ABB, including General Manager of Generator Circuit-Breaker systems from 2011 to 2016. Daniel Zeidler currently heads Trasfor SA, an ABB Group company that manufactures dry-type transformers and reactors for low and medium voltage applications in the drive systems and rail technology, marine and renewable energy markets.

With the handover to Daniel Zeidler, the mandate of Patrick Jung, the interim Head of Power Magnetics division, who has successfully expedited the turnaround of the division in recent months, will end.

Contacts

Marc Aeschlimann

Chief Executive Officer

T +41 32 681 66 06

marc.aeschlimann@schaffner.com

Kurt Ledermann

Chief Financial Officer

T +41 32 681 66 08

kurt.ledermann@schaffner.com

Schaffner - Shaping Electrical Power

The Schaffner Group is a global leader in solutions that ensure the efficient and reliable operation of power electronic systems by shaping electrical power. The company's portfolio includes EMC filters, power magnetic components, power quality filters and the related services. For the automotive industry, Schaffner develops and manufactures antennas used in keyless entry systems for cars, and filters for hybrid and electric vehicles and their charging infrastructure. Schaffner components are deployed in electronic motor controls, in wind power and photovoltaic systems, rail technology applications, machine tools and robots, electrical infrastructure, and in power supplies for electronic devices. Headquartered in Switzerland, Schaffner serves its customers globally through its engineering and manufacturing centers in Asia, Europe and North America.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
06:05aSchaffner appoints new Head of Power Magnetics division
TE
06:02aSCHAFFNER : appoints new Head of Power Magnetics division
AQ
07/23GRINDWELL NORTON : Flat Type Buffing Wheel with Arbor Holes and Bush
AQ
06/28SCHAFFNER : coils
AQ
06/12SCHAFFNER : Common Mode Choke Initiative – New...
PU
05/31Schaffner appoints new Head of Automotive division
TE
05/31SCHAFFNER : appoints new Head of Automotive division
AQ
05/09Schaffner posts significant growth in sales and operating profit
TE
05/09SCHAFFNER : posts significant growth in sales and operating profit
AQ
05/04SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 217 M
EBIT 2018 15,7 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 11,7 M
Yield 2018 2,20%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,98x
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 202 M
Chart SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Schaffner Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Daniel Aeschlimann Chief Executive Officer
Urs Kaufmann Chairman
Max Bänziger Chief Operating Officer
Kurt Ledermann Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Daniel Hirschi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG1.92%209
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.24.58%38 884
TE CONNECTIVITY-3.54%31 947
YAGEO CORPORATION--.--%9 653
IPG PHOTONICS CORPORATION-18.05%9 434
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.-21.40%5 945
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.