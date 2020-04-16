Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Schaffner Holding AG    SAHN   CH0009062099

SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG

(SAHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schaffner expects to remain in the profit zone despite a significant sales decline in the first half of fiscal 2019/20

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 12:05am EDT

Media Release

Schaffner expects to remain in the profit zone despite a significant sales decline in the first half of fiscal 2019/20

Luterbach, 16 April 2020 - Affected by a slowdown in momentum in important end markets in the first quarter and the negative impact of the corona pandemic from the second quarter onwards, net sales of the Schaffner Group fell by 15% to CHF 86.0 million in the first half of fiscal 2019/20 (prior-year period: CHF 101.4 million). Despite this significant decline in sales, the Group expects both a positive operating result (EBIT) and a net profit for the period.

The corona pandemic affects global value chains and demand worldwide. With a comprehensive program, Schaffner has been able to ensure the health of its employees and maintain its supply capability at all times. Measures such as short-time work, structural and capacity adjustments in overheads and production plants, the postponement of replacement investments and rigorous cost management help to contain the negative effects. In addition, the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee are waiving a part of their fixed compensation.

On 7 May 2020, the Schaffner management will give an overview of the business development in a webcast at the presentation of the half-year results 2019/20.

Contact

Marc Aeschlimann

Chief Executive Officer

T +41 32 681 66 01

marc.aeschlimann@schaffner.com

Christian Herren

Chief Financial Officer

T +41 32 681 66 01

christian.herren@schaffner.com

Financial calendar

7 May 2020

8 December 2020

12 January 2021

Publication of half-year results 2019/20

Publication of annual results 2019/20

25th Annual General Meeting




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
12:05aSchaffner expects to remain in the profit zone despite a significant sales de..
TE
03/24SCHAFFNER : introduces ecosine® max series...
PU
01/31EXPLAINER : Rapid spread of China coronavirus fuels global alarm
RE
01/16SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/16SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/14SCHAFFNER : 24 th Annual General Meeting endorses all...
PU
01/1424th Annual General Meeting endorses all proposals of the Board of Directors
TE
2019Change in the Executive Committee of Schaffner Group
TE
2019SCHAFFNER : Agenda for the 24 th Annual General Meeting of Schaffner Holding AG
PU
2019Agenda for the 24th Annual General Meeting of Schaffner Holding AG
TE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 204 M
EBIT 2020 16,3 M
Net income 2020 11,7 M
Debt 2020 6,96 M
Yield 2020 4,49%
P/E ratio 2020 8,47x
P/E ratio 2021 7,63x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
EV / Sales2021 0,44x
Capitalization 98,7 M
Chart SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Schaffner Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 156,00  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Daniel Aeschlimann Chief Executive Officer
Urs Kaufmann Chairman
Christian Herren Chief Financial Officer
Suzanne Alice Thoma Independent Non-Executive Director
Georg Wechsler Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG-28.60%102
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.0.99%34 063
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.-26.99%23 380
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.1.50%5 199
YAGEO CORPORATION0.60%4 801
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.1.18%3 766
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group