MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Schaffner Holding AG

SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG

(SAHN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 10/28 12:31:30 pm
191 CHF   -1.04%
01:05aSchaffner wins multiple large-scale orders from the automobile industry
TE
09/23SCHAFFNER : in Switzerland is expanding...
PU
09/02SCHAFFNER : has moved into a new head office...
PU
Schaffner wins multiple large-scale orders from the automobile industry

0
10/29/2019 | 01:05am EDT

Media Release

Schaffner wins multiple large-scale orders from the automobile industry

Luterbach, 29 October 2019 - In October, Schaffner achieved the largest order volume in the Group's history with new contracts signed in the Automotive Division totaling more than CHF 55 million.

The new orders primarily relate to latest-generation antennas for keyless authentication systems in new model platforms of various well-known global automobile manufacturers. The order volume covers the entire duration of the new models.

Once the production lines have been set up, Schaffner expects an impact on earnings that will increase from fiscal 2020/21 year onwards.

Contact

Marc Aeschlimann

Chief Executive Officer

T +41 32 681 66 01

marc.aeschlimann@schaffner.com

Christian Herren

Chief Financial Officer

T +41 32 681 66 01

christian.herren@schaffner.com

Financial calendar

5 December 2019

14 January 2020

7 May 2020

8 December 2020

12 January 2021

Publication of annual result 2018/19

24th Annual General Meeting

Publication of half-year result 2019/20

Publication of annual result 2019/20

25th Annual General Meeting




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 212 M
EBIT 2019 12,5 M
Net income 2019 8,63 M
Debt 2019 22,0 M
Yield 2019 3,40%
P/E ratio 2019 14,0x
P/E ratio 2020 8,66x
EV / Sales2019 0,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 121 M
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Daniel Aeschlimann Chief Executive Officer
Urs Kaufmann Chairman
Max Bänziger Chief Operating Officer
Christian Herren Chief Financial Officer
Suzanne Alice Thoma Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHAFFNER HOLDING AG-25.19%125
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-57.97%34 365
TE CONNECTIVITY24.42%31 538
CATCHER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.--.--%6 519
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.31.74%4 613
YAGEO CORPORATION--.--%4 388
