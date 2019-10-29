Schaffner wins multiple large-scale orders from the automobile industry

Luterbach, 29 October 2019 - In October, Schaffner achieved the largest order volume in the Group's history with new contracts signed in the Automotive Division totaling more than CHF 55 million.

The new orders primarily relate to latest-generation antennas for keyless authentication systems in new model platforms of various well-known global automobile manufacturers. The order volume covers the entire duration of the new models.

Once the production lines have been set up, Schaffner expects an impact on earnings that will increase from fiscal 2020/21 year onwards.

Contact Marc Aeschlimann Chief Executive Officer T +41 32 681 66 01 marc.aeschlimann@schaffner.com Christian Herren Chief Financial Officer T +41 32 681 66 01 christian.herren@schaffner.com

