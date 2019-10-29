Schaffner wins multiple large-scale orders from the automobile industry

Luterbach, 29 October 2019 - In October, Schaffner achieved the largest order volume in the Group's history with new contracts signed in the Automotive Division totaling more than CHF 55 million.
The new orders primarily relate to latest-generation antennas for keyless authentication systems in new model platforms of various well-known global automobile manufacturers. The order volume covers the entire duration of the new models.
Once the production lines have been set up, Schaffner expects an impact on earnings that will increase from fiscal 2020/21 year onwards.
Financial calendar
|
5 December 2019
14 January 2020
7 May 2020
8 December 2020
12 January 2021
|
Publication of annual result 2018/19
24th Annual General Meeting
Publication of half-year result 2019/20
Publication of annual result 2019/20
25th Annual General Meeting