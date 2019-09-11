Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Schaltbau Holding AG    SLT   DE000A2NBTL2

SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG

(SLT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Schaltbau Holding AG: Brose and Schaltbau subsidiary Bode to jointly develop boarding systems for automated minibuses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 09:32am EDT

11.09.2019 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Coburg/Munich, Germany (11 September 2019). People movers, i. e. autonomous shuttle busses for up to 15 passengers navigating intelligently, are to form tomorrow's passenger traffic. In order to help drive this trend, suppliers Brose and Bode jointly develop innovative boarding systems for these new mobility concepts. The companies signed a corresponding cooperation agreement today.

This is what the future could look like: A few minutes after ticket purchase via app, an autonomous minibus comes by. A door sensor system recognises the passenger and provides access, and the journey can start - without driver, but instead with other passengers travelling in the same direction.

Ulrich Schrickel, Executive Vice President of the door business division at Brose, explained: 'The global demand for automated and electrified minibuses will increase significantly over the next couple of years, particularly in cities. With the development of innovative boarding systems for these people movers, Bode and Brose jointly want to assume a pioneering role. Our jointly developed system will digitally manage vehicle access, and at the same time detect any obstacles to the doors and react accordingly. With this, we support the vehicle manufacturers to establish new mobility services.'

Under the agreement, Brose contributes its global market leader competence in developing mechatronic systems for passenger car doors, comprising mechanics and electrics as well as sensors and electronics. Bode, a Schaltbau Group company, contributes its in-depth knowledge for bus and train boarding systems.

Dr Albrecht Köhler, Spokesman of the Executive Board of Bode's parent company Schaltbau Holding AG, commented: 'The cooperation opens an interesting growth market for us. With the growing use of digitisation, new mobility concepts gain in importance. Pooling the competencies of Brose and Bode enables us to develop a boarding system with new digital functionalities. This way, we increase passenger convenience and contribute to road traffic safety.'

From 19 to 23 October 2019, Bode and Brose will jointly present a first study of this innovative boarding system at the major trade fair Busworld in Brussels, Belgium.

About Brose
Brose is the fourth-largest family-owned automotive supplier worldwide. The company develops and manufactures mechatronic systems for vehicle doors and seats as well as electric motors and electronics for applications that include steering, brake systems, transmissions and engine cooling. Brose employs around 26,000 people at 63 locations in 23 countries to generate annual sales of EUR 6.3 billion. Every second new car worldwide is equipped with at least one Brose product.

About Schaltbau
With annual sales in the region of EUR 500 million and around 3,000 employees, the Schaltbau Group is an internationally leading supplier of components and systems in the field of transportation technology and the capital goods industry. With Schaltbau, Bode and Pintsch as their core brands, Schaltbau Group companies develop a wide range of high-quality technologies and customer-specific solutions for rolling stock, rail infrastructure, road vehicles and a range of other industrial applications.

Press contact:
Katja Herrmann
Press Officer Business and Daily Media Germany
Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG
Max-Brose-Strasse 1
96450 Coburg
Germany
Phone: +49 9561 21 3430
E-mail: Katja.Herrmann@brose.com

Wolfgang Güssgen
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Schaltbau Holding AG
Hollerithstrasse 5
81829 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 93005-209
E-mail: guessgen@schaltbau.de

11.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Disclaimer

Schaltbau Holding AG published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 13:31:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG
09:32aSCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Brose and Schaltbau subsidiary Bode to jointly develop bo..
PU
09:05aSCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Brose and Schaltbau subsidiary Bode to jointly develop bo..
EQ
08/27SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
EQ
07/31SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Schaltbau makes further operating progress in Q2 2019, re..
PU
07/31SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Schaltbau makes further operating progress in Q2 2019, re..
EQ
07/17SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
EQ
06/17SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
EQ
06/17SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Correction of a release from 11/05/2017 according to Arti..
EQ
06/17SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Schaltbau concludes new syndicated financing arrangements..
EQ
06/13SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Schaltbau subsidiary Bode to supply Volkswagen exclusivel..
EQ
More news
Chart SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Schaltbau Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Albrecht Kohler Chief Executive Officer
Hans W. Fechner Chairman
Thomas Dippold Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Knitter Member-Supervisory Board
Herbert Treutinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG25.25%247
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES32.86%36 828
ATLAS COPCO44.47%36 781
FANUC CORP21.12%34 978
INGERSOLL-RAND32.82%29 272
PARKER HANNIFIN21.56%23 285
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group