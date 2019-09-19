Schaltbau Holding AG: Gathering new strength with promising growth in power and mobility

19.09.2019 / 07:30

Munich (Germany), 19 September2019. Today, on 19 September 2019, the Schaltbau Group is celebrating its 90th anniversary at the 'Ketterer Kunsthaus' in Munich. In line with its current slogan 'Smart Solutions for Power and Mobility', in its anniversary year the internationally leading provider of components and systems for transportation technology and industry is firmly positioned as an experienced, reliable, innovative partner for key technologies.

In addition to its traditional core business in the railway industry, Schaltbau is also focusing on profitable markets of the future such as electromobility, new energy and the DC industry, and is pursuing a highly promising growth strategy across all its segments. With its core brands Schaltbau, Bode, Pintsch and SBRS, the Schaltbau Group is smoothly on track towards gathering new, sustainable strength.

'We are profiting from dynamic developments in the fields of energy and mobility. Our core markets are currently booming. We are witnessing strong growth in the pace of new topics, as after the energy revolution we are now also experiencing a mobility revolution. This fact is also partially reflected in the willingness of transport operators to invest as well as the increasing use of decentralised energy concepts and energy storage systems,' emphasised Dr Albrecht Köhler, Spokesman of the Executive Board of the parent company Schaltbau Holding AG. 'Policymakers' understanding of the need for forward-looking investment in these two areas is improving, a fact that we thoroughly welcome.'

As part of its 90th anniversary celebrations, in a forward-looking forum the Schaltbau Group will pursue the question of which opportunities and challenges are emerging from the developments in both existing and new markets for society, business and the environment. The experienced live moderator Désirée Duray will be discussing these topics with well-known experts from the worlds of commerce, science and the media, including the environment and transportation expert Dr Axel Friedrich and the head of the Fraunhofer IEE Prof. Kurt Rohrig. At the beginning of the forward-looking forum, the esteemed futurist Matthias Horx will be outlining the mobility and energy concepts likely to determine our lives in the year 2039. In addition, the long-serving EU Commissioner Günther Oettinger will give a welcome speech.

A current example of the Schaltbau Group's forward-thinking strategy is its trendsetting collaboration with the automotive supplier Brose regarding the development of smart boarding systems for self-driving, electrically powered minibuses, so-called people movers, which was concluded only a few days ago on 11 September 2019.

The cornerstone for Schaltbau's impressive corporate history was laid in 1929 as the company was established in Munich as a manufacturer of electrical switches for train heating systems. Today, the Munich-based Schaltbau Group is among the world's leading suppliers of technologies for rolling stock, rail infrastructure, road vehicles and other industrial applications. On the occasion of its 90th anniversary, the Schaltbau Group is celebrating its corporate development with a festive event that will take place after the forward-looking forum at the Ketterer Kunsthaus in Munich.

About Schaltbau

With annual revenue in the region of EUR 500 million and around 3,000 employees, the Schaltbau Group is an internationally leading supplier of components and systems in the field of transportation technology and the capital goods industry. With Schaltbau, Bode, Pintsch and SBRS as their core brands, Schaltbau Group companies develop a wide range of high-quality technologies and customer-specific solutions for rolling stock, rail infrastructure, road vehicles and a range of other industrial applications.

