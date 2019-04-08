Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Schaltbau Holding AG    SLT   DE000A2NBTL2

SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG

(SLT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Schaltbau Holding AG: Investor intends to acquire key assets of Spanish subsidiary Sepsa in the course of liquidation proceedings and to secure the continuation of the operative business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 07:23am EDT
Back to Ad Hoc Releases

Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Investment
Schaltbau Holding AG: Investor intends to acquire key assets of Spanish subsidiary Sepsa in the course of liquidation proceedings and to secure the continuation of the operative business

08-Apr-2019 / 12:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Offer by a strategic investor for the acquisition of Sepsa's key assets available
  • Acquisition needs to be effected out of liquidation proceedings; Sepsa's management is expected to file for liquidation within short time
  • As a result of the intended continuation of the operative business, the negative financial effects for Schaltbau expected by the management board will probably be lower than the amount of approximately EUR 8 million expected in the event of liquidation

Munich (Germany), 8 April 2019. After Schaltbau Holding AG (WKN: A2NBTL2; ISIN: DE000A2NBTL2) ('Schaltbau') had put its Spanish subsidiary Albatros S.L.U. ('Sepsa') up for sale already in November 2017, there is now an offer from a strategic investor with industry proximity for the acquisition of Sepsa's key assets. Since the current financial situation of Sepsa requires the initiation of liquidation proceedings, Sepsa's management will file a corresponding application within short time. The investor then plans to acquire the relevant assets from the liquidation mass. The support of the transaction by Sepsa's employees is a condition for the acquisition. Furthermore, the liquidation court must approve such acquisition. Schaltbau assumes that the employees will support the transaction and the court approval will be granted. Sepsa's business operations are to be continued during the liquidation proceedings and following the acquisition of the assets by the investor.

Schaltbau has issued various intra-group guarantees and bank guarantees for the benefit of customers, banks and suppliers of Sepsa amounting to a maximum of approximately EUR 8 million. As the agreement with the investor enables the continuation of Sepsa's operative business, Schaltbau does not assume that these guarantees will be utilised in full. It is not yet possible to make a precise estimate of the extent of the drawdowns.

Contact:
Wolfgang Güssgen
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Schaltbau Holding AG
Hollerithstrasse 5
81829 Munich
Germany
T +49 89 93005-209
guessgen@schaltbau.de
www.schaltbaugroup.com

08-Apr-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Back to Ad Hoc Releases

Disclaimer

Schaltbau Holding AG published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 11:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG
07:23aSCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Investor intends to acquire key assets of Spanish subsidi..
PU
07:00aSCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Investor intends to acquire key assets of Spanish subsidi..
EQ
04/02SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Schaltbau finishes fiscal year 2018 as expected with good..
PU
04/02SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Schaltbau finishes fiscal year 2018 as expected with good..
EQ
03/29SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Schaltbau Executive Board scales down again following goo..
PU
03/29SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Schaltbau Executive Board scales down again following goo..
EQ
03/28SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
03/06SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
EQ
02/20SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : After making good progress in 2018, a further tangible im..
EQ
02/18SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Schaltbau puts Alte Technologies S.L.U. up for sale
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 491 M
EBIT 2019 24,3 M
Net income 2019 13,1 M
Debt 2019 95,7 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,90
P/E ratio 2020 18,13
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capitalization 232 M
Chart SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Schaltbau Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 31,1 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albrecht Kohler Chief Executive Officer
Hans W. Fechner Chairman
Thomas Dippold Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Knitter Member-Supervisory Board
Herbert Treutinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG29.70%260
FANUC CORP30.54%38 309
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES29.63%35 795
ATLAS COPCO28.41%34 836
FORTIVE CORPORATION28.19%28 879
INGERSOLL-RAND23.42%27 268
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About