Schaltbau Holding AG: Investor intends to acquire key assets of Spanish subsidiary Sepsa in the course of liquidation proceedings and to secure the continuation of the operative business

Offer by a strategic investor for the acquisition of Sepsa's key assets available



Acquisition needs to be effected out of liquidation proceedings; Sepsa's management is expected to file for liquidation within short time



As a result of the intended continuation of the operative business, the negative financial effects for Schaltbau expected by the management board will probably be lower than the amount of approximately EUR 8 million expected in the event of liquidation Munich (Germany), 8 April 2019. After Schaltbau Holding AG (WKN: A2NBTL2; ISIN: DE000A2NBTL2) ('Schaltbau') had put its Spanish subsidiary Albatros S.L.U. ('Sepsa') up for sale already in November 2017, there is now an offer from a strategic investor with industry proximity for the acquisition of Sepsa's key assets. Since the current financial situation of Sepsa requires the initiation of liquidation proceedings, Sepsa's management will file a corresponding application within short time. The investor then plans to acquire the relevant assets from the liquidation mass. The support of the transaction by Sepsa's employees is a condition for the acquisition. Furthermore, the liquidation court must approve such acquisition. Schaltbau assumes that the employees will support the transaction and the court approval will be granted. Sepsa's business operations are to be continued during the liquidation proceedings and following the acquisition of the assets by the investor. Schaltbau has issued various intra-group guarantees and bank guarantees for the benefit of customers, banks and suppliers of Sepsa amounting to a maximum of approximately EUR 8 million. As the agreement with the investor enables the continuation of Sepsa's operative business, Schaltbau does not assume that these guarantees will be utilised in full. It is not yet possible to make a precise estimate of the extent of the drawdowns. Contact:

Wolfgang Güssgen

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Schaltbau Holding AG

Hollerithstrasse 5

81829 Munich

Germany

T +49 89 93005-209

guessgen@schaltbau.de

www.schaltbaugroup.com

