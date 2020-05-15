Log in
Schaltbau Holding AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/15/2020 | 04:40am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.05.2020 / 10:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Brandes

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Schaltbau Holding AG

b) LEI
52990099LIMD4VYT3175 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBTL2

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
24.60 EUR 4551.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
24.60 EUR 4551.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-05-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA Frankfurt
MIC: XETR


15.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaltbau Holding AG
Hollerithstraße 5
81829 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.schaltbaugroup.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

59757  15.05.2020 


© EQS 2020
