0
02/08/2019 | 10:15am EST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Schaltbau Holding AG
Schaltbau Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
08.02.2019 / 16:09
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Schaltbau Holding AG
Street:
Hollerithstraße 5
Postal code:
81829
City:
Munich Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
52990099LIMD4VYT3175
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Stichting Administratiekantoor Monolith City of registered office, country: Amsterdam, Netherlands
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.