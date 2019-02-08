Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Schaltbau Holding AG    SLT   DE000A2NBTL2

SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG (SLT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Schaltbau Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 10:15am EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Schaltbau Holding AG
Schaltbau Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

08.02.2019 / 16:09
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Schaltbau Holding AG
Street: Hollerithstraße 5
Postal code: 81829
City: Munich
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 52990099LIMD4VYT3175

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Stichting Administratiekantoor Monolith
City of registered office, country: Amsterdam, Netherlands

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Monolith N.V., Luxempart S.A., Hans-Jakob Zimmermann, Elrena GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
02 Feb 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 29.38 % 0 % 29.38 % 8852190
Previous notification 28.90 % 0 % 28.90 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2NBTL2 2600976 % 29.38 %
Total 2600976 29.38 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Stichting Administratiekantoor Monolith % % %
Monolith N.V. 7.20 % % 7.20 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
The voting rights notification is due to an intra-group merger by way of absorption. The shareholder is party to an acting-in-concert (see notification published on 7 Nov 2017). 

Date
08 Feb 2019


08.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaltbau Holding AG
Hollerithstraße 5
81829 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.schaltbau.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

774151  08.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=774151&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG
10:15aSCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [t..
EQ
2018SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Schaltbau Sepsa to supply information and auxiliary power..
EQ
2018SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
2018SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial ..
EQ
2018SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
2018SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Schaltbau makes further progress in Q3 2018
PU
2018SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Schaltbau makes further progress in Q3 2018
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 507 M
EBIT 2018 9,20 M
Net income 2018 -3,70 M
Debt 2018 110 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,91
EV / Sales 2018 0,57x
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
Capitalization 179 M
Chart SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Schaltbau Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 28,1 €
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albrecht Kohler Chief Executive Officer
Hans W. Fechner Chairman
Thomas Dippold Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Knitter Member-Supervisory Board
Herbert Treutinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG0.00%203
FANUC CORP16.92%34 940
ATLAS COPCO13.21%30 912
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES12.47%30 783
INGERSOLL-RAND10.95%24 865
PARKER HANNIFIN11.30%21 482
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.