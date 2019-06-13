Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Schaltbau Holding AG    SLT   DE000A2NBTL2

SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG

(SLT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Schaltbau Holding AG: Schaltbau subsidiary Bode to supply Volkswagen exclusively with sliding door components for the MOIA ride-sharing vehicle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 04:20am EDT

DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Contract
Schaltbau Holding AG: Schaltbau subsidiary Bode to supply Volkswagen exclusively with sliding door components for the MOIA ride-sharing vehicle

13.06.2019 / 10:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Munich/Kassel (Germany), 13 June 2019. Today, Bode GmbH & Co. KG ("Bode"), a subsidiary of the Schaltbau Group, announced that it has entered into a contract to supply Volkswagen AG ("VW") with electric drive units and other components for the linear sliding door system of VW's MOIA ride-sharing vehicle. Bode has developed the components especially for this vehicle, leveraging the benefit of its long experience in designing and manufacturing sliding door parts for VW.

MOIA is a new shared taxi concept introduced by VW, specially designed to reduce the congestion caused by private vehicle traffic in densely populated areas. The MOIA vehicles have been on the roads in Hanover since July 2018 and in Hamburg since April this year. Moreover, the service is set to be launched in further cities in the near future.

Robert Wittmann, spokesman of the Bode board of directors, commented: "As market leader for bus doors in Europe and a long-standing supplier of sliding door components, including those for a number of VW vehicles, we greatly look forward to contributing our expertise to a highly advanced mobility project such as VW MOIA. The high levels of traffic congestion in larger cities, significantly impacted by the increasing numbers of private vehicles on public roads, should mean an enormous market potential for ride-sharing services. With its range of components and systems, Bode soon will become a reliable partner for other vehicles deployed in innovative transportation concepts as well."

Contact
Wolfgang Güssgen
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Schaltbau Holding AG
Hollerithstrasse 5
81829 Munich
Germany
T +49 89 93005-209
guessgen@schaltbau.de
www.schaltbaugroup.com

About Schaltbau
With annual sales in the region of EUR 500 million and around 3,000 employees, the Schaltbau Group is an internationally leading supplier of components and systems in the field of transportation technology and the capital goods industry. With Schaltbau, Bode and Pintsch as their core brands, Schaltbau Group companies develop a wide range of high-quality technologies and customer-specific solutions for rolling stock, rail infrastructure, road vehicles and a range of other industrial applications. The Group's portfolio includes high- and low-voltage components, door and boarding systems, interior fittings for rolling stock, complete level crossing systems, and shunting and signal technology. Its innovative products make Schaltbau a key industrial supplier, particularly in the field of transportation technology and for industrial applications that require DC switching technology in future-oriented markets such as new energy, electromobility, the DC industry and smart building.

Disclaimer
This corporate news contains statements regarding future developments based on information currently available. As a result of risks and uncertainties, actual outcomes could differ from the forward-looking statements made. Schaltbau Holding AG does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.


13.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaltbau Holding AG
Hollerithstraße 5
81829 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 - 93005 - 209
Fax: +49 89 - 93005 - 398
E-mail: guessgen@schaltbau.de
Internet: www.schaltbaugroup.de
ISIN: DE000A2NBTL2
WKN: A2NBTL
Indices: Prime Standard
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 824003

 
End of News DGAP News Service

824003  13.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=824003&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG
04:20aSCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Schaltbau subsidiary Bode to supply Volkswagen exclusivel..
EQ
06/06SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Management change at Schaltbau subsidiary Pintsch
EQ
05/29SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Schaltbau disposes of Spanish subsidiary Alte
EQ
05/23SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Flooding at Schaltbau subsidiary Bode in Kassel interrupt..
EQ
05/15SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Schaltbau appoints Commerzbank and UniCredit to arrange s..
EQ
04/30SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Schaltbau develops steadily in Q1 2019
PU
04/30SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Schaltbau develops steadily in Q1 2019
EQ
04/15SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Schaltbau's Spanish subsidiary Sepsa files application fo..
PU
04/15SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Schaltbau's Spanish subsidiary Sepsa files application fo..
EQ
04/08SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG : Investor intends to acquire key assets of Spanish subsidi..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 495 M
EBIT 2019 27,0 M
Net income 2019 13,1 M
Debt 2019 109 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,56
P/E ratio 2020 19,72
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
EV / Sales 2020 0,65x
Capitalization 250 M
Chart SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Schaltbau Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 27,5 €
Spread / Average Target -2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albrecht Kohler Chief Executive Officer
Hans W. Fechner Chairman
Thomas Dippold Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Knitter Member-Supervisory Board
Herbert Treutinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG39.60%276
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES37.21%36 075
FANUC CORP20.34%33 764
ATLAS COPCO33.06%32 588
INGERSOLL-RAND35.90%29 115
FORTIVE CORPORATION15.55%25 387
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About