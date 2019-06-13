Schaltbau Holding AG: Schaltbau subsidiary Bode to supply Volkswagen exclusively with sliding door components for the MOIA ride-sharing vehicle

DGAP-News: Schaltbau Holding AG / Key word(s): Contract

Munich/Kassel (Germany), 13 June 2019. Today, Bode GmbH & Co. KG ("Bode"), a subsidiary of the Schaltbau Group, announced that it has entered into a contract to supply Volkswagen AG ("VW") with electric drive units and other components for the linear sliding door system of VW's MOIA ride-sharing vehicle. Bode has developed the components especially for this vehicle, leveraging the benefit of its long experience in designing and manufacturing sliding door parts for VW.

MOIA is a new shared taxi concept introduced by VW, specially designed to reduce the congestion caused by private vehicle traffic in densely populated areas. The MOIA vehicles have been on the roads in Hanover since July 2018 and in Hamburg since April this year. Moreover, the service is set to be launched in further cities in the near future.

Robert Wittmann, spokesman of the Bode board of directors, commented: "As market leader for bus doors in Europe and a long-standing supplier of sliding door components, including those for a number of VW vehicles, we greatly look forward to contributing our expertise to a highly advanced mobility project such as VW MOIA. The high levels of traffic congestion in larger cities, significantly impacted by the increasing numbers of private vehicles on public roads, should mean an enormous market potential for ride-sharing services. With its range of components and systems, Bode soon will become a reliable partner for other vehicles deployed in innovative transportation concepts as well."

