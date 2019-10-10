Log in
Press release: Christian Printzell Halvorsen new EVP Nordic Marketplaces in Schibsted and CEO of FINN.no

10/10/2019 | 02:30pm EDT

Christian Printzell Halvorsen (45) has previously had senior roles in both Schibsted and FINN.no and has extensive knowledge of both companies. For the last two years, Printzell Halvorsen has been the CEO of Cxense, a global tech company listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Kristin Skogen Lund, chair of the board in FINN.no and CEO in Schibsted, says: “Christian is the perfect candidate to grow and exploit the huge potential that we have in our marketplaces. His latest experience from Cxense is highly relevant in his new role in the Schibsted Group Management Team.”

Christian Printzell Halvorsen, who has previously been CEO in FINN.no and Chief Product Officer in Schibsted Marketplaces, is excited about returning: 

“I have a great passion for marketplaces after having spent ten years in Schibsted. The organization is built on a fantastic culture that attracts excellent employees, and I personally think it is one of Norway's best places to work. I am really looking forward to opening a new chapter in Schibsted, and to get to know all the talented colleagues in FINN.no, Blocket and Tori.”

Christian Printzell Halvorsen will start his role as EVP Nordic Marketplaces and CEO in FINN.no 11th October. 


Contacts:
Atle Lessum, Interim Communications Director Schibsted,
atle.lessum@schibsted.com, (+47) 415 05 645

Kristine Eia Kirkholm, Head of Communications FINN.no,
kristine.eia.kirkholm@finn.no, (+47) 932 47 875

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
