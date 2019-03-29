Log in
Schibsted : ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Annual report 2018 published

0
03/29/2019

Schibsted ASA's annual report for 2018 is attached to this release.

Shareholders who request a printed version of the annual report may order this by e-mail or by calling the Schibsted Media Group head office.

Contact persons:
Camilla Kim Kielland, Head of Communications - News Media & Next, mobile: +47 917 36 971
Jo Christian Steigedal, VP Head of Investor Relations, mobile: +47 415 08 733

Oslo, 29 March 2019
SCHIBSTED ASA

Espen Risholm
IRO

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Schibsted via Globenewswire
