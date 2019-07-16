Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Schibsted    SCHA   NO0003028904

SCHIBSTED

(SCHA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Interim Financial Statement Q2 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Today, Schibsted Media Group released its Q2 2019 report.

“In Q2 Schibsted continued the strong development in most of our key focus areas. Financially, Schibsted is well on track, with an EBITDA of NOK 557 million, when excluding the contribution from Adevinta. For the whole group we surpassed the NOK 1 billion mark for EBITDA for the first time in a single quarter,” CEO Kristin Skogen Lund says.

“The digital revenue growth continues, driven by the verticals in our marketplaces operations, but even more from consumers signing up for digital news subscriptions. In our Next portfolio, we are happy to highlight that Lendo Sweden continued to grow well. The investments we are making in geographical roll-out of Lendo are on track, and early indications from the Danish operation are positive,” CEO Kristin Skogen Lund says.

“Our News Media operations performed well in a challenging market in Q2. Digital subscription revenue continued to grow fast, and the cost control is good, resulting in improved operating margin. Within digital advertising, the trends are somewhat mixed. Our main challenge lies in Aftonbladet, where the strong market contraction for the gaming industry due to regulatory tightening has resulted in reduced advertising spend,” CEO Kristin Skogen Lund says.

“The market slowdown for Lendo Norway has been stronger than anticipated. We believe, however, a more regulated industry is the right way forward to ensure a healthy market - like we have today in Sweden. Moving into a phase of adaptation to these new regulations, Lendo and the industry in general stands the risk of seeing moderate figures for some time,” CEO Kristin Skogen Lund says.

“Adevinta, which was successfully spun off in April 2019, continues its strong development. The company is able to strengthen its position supported by an impressive pipeline of new products in key markets - improving the value proposition for customers,” CEO Kristin Skogen Lund says.

“After the Adevinta spin-off, Schibsted maintains a strong financial position. We do see interesting opportunities to deploy capital into M&A and other growth opportunities. At the same time, we will seek to keep an optimal capital structure, and over time leverage up to our communicated range of debt, which is higher than the current level. The Board has resolved to initiate a share buyback program to this end,” CEO Kristin Skogen Lund says.

Highlights of Q2 2019

  • Nordic Marketplaces: Revenues continue to grow, increased EBITDA
    • Revenues up 6 percent driven by vertical growth of 11%; EBITDA margin up 1%-points to 48 percent
    • Marketplaces Norway with 7% revenue growth
    • Confirmed growth trend in Blocket; +2% Y/Y
  • News Media: Growing digital revenues driven by subscriptions
    • 2 percent revenue decrease in Q2; 1% digital growth driven by digital subscription revenue; increased EBITDA margin. Revenue development in Aftonbladet negatively affected by reduced advertising spending by gaming companies
  • Financial Services: Continued growth in Sweden, slowdown in Norway due to regulations
    • Positive KPIs in newly launched Lendo Denmark. Rollouts in new geographies affect margins negatively in the ramp-up phase, as planned
  • Schibsted Growth: Continues to expand
    • Prisjakt and Distribution with continued good development in Q2
  • Adevinta: Solid growth and margin expansion
    • Continued revenue growth driven by France and Spain. Margin expansion helped by reduced investment phase losses
  • The Board of Schibsted ASA has resolved to initiate a buyback of up to 2% of outstanding Company shares during Q3 2019
Year to date (NOK million)Second quarter 
20182019 Key figures 20192018Δ %
   Schibsted excluding Adevinta    
6,2286,305 Operating revenues3,2163,1911 %
3,6543,801  - of which online revenues 1,9591,9152 %
854975 EBITDA5575188 %
14 %15 % EBITDA margin17 %16 % 
   Consolidated Group Figures    
8,9599,374 Operating revenues4,7984,6024 %
1,5061,916 EBITDA1,06089518 %
17 %20 % EBITDA margin22 %19 % 

Schibsted invites to an analyst and press conference at Akersgata 55, Oslo, 16 July 2019 at 09:00 CET. The presentation will be held in English and transmitted live as a video webcast on https://www.schibsted.com/ir/. CEO Kristin Skogen Lund and CFO Trond Berger will present at the analyst and press conference.

A conference call with Q&A linked to the Q2 2019 numbers will take place 16 July 2019 at 14:00 CET. The session will be held in English.
    
NOTE: To avoid waiting time when connecting to the call, please use the below link 5-10 minutes prior to start time, where you will be asked to type in your phone number and registration details. The Event Conferencing system will automatically call you back on the phone number you provide and place you into the event. Please note that the link will become active 15 minutes prior to the event: Link to join call: https://bit.ly/2XBaIyG

For manual dial-in, use the following number (note that this connection might take more time): +47 2350 0187. Passcode: 117267. For additional phone numbers, please visit https://www.schibsted.com/ir/.

A recording of the conference call will be made available at https://www.schibsted.com/ir/.

Contact persons:
Trond Berger, CFO. Tel: +47 916 86 695
Jo Christian Steigedal, Head of IR. Tel: +47 415 08 733

Oslo, 16 July 2019
SCHIBSTED ASA

 

Attachments

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHIBSTED
01:02aSchibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Buyback of own shares
GL
01:01aSchibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Interim Financial Statement Q2 2019
GL
07/10Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Invitation to the presentation of Q2 2019 Results
GL
06/25SCHIBSTED ASA : (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
06/13Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade
GL
06/13Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) – Mandatory notification of trade
GL
06/06Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade
GL
05/20SCHIBSTED ASA : (SCHA/SCHB) – Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
05/15Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Interim Financial Statement Q1 2019
GL
05/08SCHIBSTED : ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Invitation to the presentation of Q1 2019 Results
GL
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 19 246 M
EBIT 2019 2 827 M
Net income 2019 1 563 M
Debt 2019 306 M
Yield 2019 1,05%
P/E ratio 2019 36,2x
P/E ratio 2020 30,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,71x
EV / Sales2020 2,44x
Capitalization 51 825 M
Chart SCHIBSTED
Duration : Period :
Schibsted Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHIBSTED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 267  NOK
Last Close Price 226  NOK
Spread / Highest target 36,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kristin Skogen Lund Chief Executive Officer
Ole Jacob Sunde Chairman
Trond Berger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christian Ringnes Independent Director
Eugénie Helene van Wiechen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHIBSTED-1.81%6 163
WOLTERS KLUWER (ADR)--.--%19 492
INFORMA PLC32.18%13 156
PEARSON-9.31%8 264
AXEL SPRINGER SE25.66%7 526
LAGARDÈRE2.82%3 287
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About