Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Invitation to the presentation of Q2 2019 Results

07/10/2019 | 03:31am EDT

We hereby invite you to participate at the presentation of the Q2 2019 report of Schibsted Media Group on 16 July 2019

Quarterly Earnings Release
Time: 16 July 2019 at 07.00 CEST
Interim report, presentation materials, and spreadsheet with key figures and analytical information will be made available on the investor relations pages at https://www.schibsted.com/ir/.

Results Presentation
Time: 16 July 2019 at 09.00 CEST
Location: Schibsted’s premises in Akersgata 55, Oslo, Norway.
The presentation will be webcasted live at https://www.schibsted.com/ir/. It will be presented in English. Participants can send in written questions through the webcast player. CEO Kristin Skogen Lund and EVP CFO Trond Berger will present.

A recording of the presentation will be available on our web site shortly after the live webcast has ended.

Conference call for investors and analysts - Q&A session
Time: 16 July 2019 at 14.00 CEST
Questions relating to the results will be answered in a conference call. The session will be held in English.

NOTE: To avoid waiting time when connecting to the call, please use the below link 5-10 minutes prior to start time, where you will be asked to type in your phone number and registration details. The Event Conferencing system will automatically call you back on the phone number you provide and place you into the event. Please note that the link will become active 15 minutes prior to the event: Link to join call: https://bit.ly/2XBaIyG

For manual dial-in, use the following number (note that this connection might take more time): +47 2350 0187. Passcode: 117267. For additional phone numbers, please visit https://www.schibsted.com/ir/.

A recording of the conference call will be made available at https://www.schibsted.com/ir/.

Oslo, 10 July 2019,
SCHIBSTED ASA

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
