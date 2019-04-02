Log in
Schibsted : ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

0
04/02/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Schibsted Media Group has on 1 April 2019 transferred 5,000 B-shares to key employees in connection with incentive programs.

In addition, Schibsted Media Group has on 1 April 2019 through a broker bought 5,000 own B-shares at a price of NOK 312.44 per share. The buyback is conducted in accordance with the authorization provided by the Annual General Meeting to the Board of Directors on 3 May 2018. The purpose of the buyback is to increase the number of treasury shares available for use in connection with Schibsted's ordinary stock- and incentive program for own employees, and to have the correct number of outstanding shares in preparation for the planned spin-off of Adevinta.

After the transactions Schibsted ASA holds 256,227 treasury A-shares and 30,000 treasury B-shares.

Oslo, 2 April 2019
SCHIBSTED ASA

Espen Risholm
IRO

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Schibsted via Globenewswire
