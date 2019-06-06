Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Schibsted    SCHA   NO0003028904

SCHIBSTED

(SCHA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/06/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

Stiftelsen Tinius, through Blommenholm Industrier AS, has on 6 June 2019 acquired 920,000 B-shares in Schibsted ASA (the "Company"), at price of NOK 218.0597 per share through an all or nothing order accumulated over some time. The shares were acquired through Arctic Securities AS and Danske Bank A/S. After this transaction Blommenholm Industrier owns 28,188,589 A-shares and 29,518,589 B-shares in the Company.

Stiftelsen Tinius and Blommenholm Industrier AS is represented in the board of the Company by Ole Jacob Sunde.


Oslo, 6 June 2019
SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHIBSTED
01:00pSchibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade
GL
05/20SCHIBSTED ASA : (SCHA/SCHB) – Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
05/15Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Interim Financial Statement Q1 2019
GL
05/08SCHIBSTED : ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Invitation to the presentation of Q1 2019 Results
GL
05/07Axel Springer lowers revenue guidance after @Leisure sale
RE
05/06SCHIBSTED ASA : (SCHA/SCHB) - Shares traded ex-dividend today
AQ
05/06SCHIBSTED : ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Shares traded ex-dividend today
GL
05/06SCHIBSTED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/03SCHIBSTED : ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Annual General Meeting 3 May 2019
GL
04/25SCHIBSTED ASA : (SCHA/SCHB) - End of stabilisation, exercise of over-allotment o..
AQ
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 19 276 M
EBIT 2019 3 045 M
Net income 2019 1 989 M
Debt 2019 1 129 M
Yield 2019 0,89%
P/E ratio 2019 34,51
P/E ratio 2020 27,53
EV / Sales 2019 2,95x
EV / Sales 2020 2,57x
Capitalization 55 826 M
Chart SCHIBSTED
Duration : Period :
Schibsted Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHIBSTED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 275  NOK
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kristin Skogen Lund Chief Executive Officer
Ole Jacob Sunde Chairman
Trond Berger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christian Ringnes Independent Director
Eugénie Helene van Wiechen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHIBSTED4.65%6 285
INFORMA PLC23.42%12 197
PEARSON-17.28%7 832
AXEL SPRINGER SE12.19%6 702
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GRP CO LD3.84%3 334
LAGARDÈRE4.00%3 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About