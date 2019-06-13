Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Schibsted    SCHA   NO0003028904

SCHIBSTED

(SCHA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Schibsted Media Group has on 12 June 2019 sold 14,973 treasury B-shares to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a price of NOK 199.90 per B-share (the price is set according to standard procedure for the program two days after release of Schibsted's Q1 report, the closing price 20 May 2019). The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transaction is related to the first enrolment window in the Employee Share Saving Plan for 2019 which closed in December 2018, and based on savings made during January, February and March 2019.

In addition, Schibsted Media Group has on 12 June 2019 transferred 6,790 treasury B-shares to participants in the Employee Share Saving Plan at a price of NOK 212,60 per B-share (the closing price on the vesting date for the two year holding period, 24 May 2019). The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transaction is related to bonus matching shares given to employees who enrolled in the Employee Share Saving Plan for 2017.

Shares sold and transferred to primary insider employees are disclosed in the attachment.

After the transactions Schibsted ASA holds 256,227 treasury A-shares and 8,237 treasury B-shares.

For more information on the employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 9 April 2014.


Oslo, 13 June 2019
SCHIBSTED ASA

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHIBSTED
01:01aSchibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade
GL
01:01aSchibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) – Mandatory notification of trade
GL
06/06Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade
GL
05/20SCHIBSTED ASA : (SCHA/SCHB) – Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
05/15Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Interim Financial Statement Q1 2019
GL
05/08SCHIBSTED : ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Invitation to the presentation of Q1 2019 Results
GL
05/07Axel Springer lowers revenue guidance after @Leisure sale
RE
05/06SCHIBSTED : ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Shares traded ex-dividend today
GL
05/06SCHIBSTED ASA : (SCHA/SCHB) - Shares traded ex-dividend today
AQ
05/06SCHIBSTED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 19 277 M
EBIT 2019 3 043 M
Net income 2019 1 989 M
Debt 2019 486 M
Yield 2019 0,87%
P/E ratio 2019 34,64
P/E ratio 2020 27,43
EV / Sales 2019 2,94x
EV / Sales 2020 2,58x
Capitalization 56 136 M
Chart SCHIBSTED
Duration : Period :
Schibsted Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHIBSTED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 277  NOK
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kristin Skogen Lund Chief Executive Officer
Ole Jacob Sunde Chairman
Trond Berger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christian Ringnes Independent Director
Eugénie Helene van Wiechen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHIBSTED5.61%6 285
INFORMA PLC26.88%12 197
PEARSON-13.96%7 832
AXEL SPRINGER SE13.41%6 702
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GRP CO LD-0.48%3 334
LAGARDÈRE5.54%3 288
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About