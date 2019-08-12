Log in
SCHIBSTED

(SCHA)
Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade

08/12/2019

The Tinius Trust, through Blommenholm Industrier AS, has on 9 August 2019 acquired 551 B-shares in Schibsted ASA (the “Company”), at a price of NOK 227.00 per share. After this transaction Blommenholm Industrier owns 28,188,589 A-shares and 30,574,558 B-shares in the Company.

The Tinius Trust and Blommenholm Industrier AS is represented in the board of the Company by Ole Jacob Sunde.


Oslo, 12 August 2019


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 19 076 M
EBIT 2019 2 690 M
Net income 2019 1 399 M
Debt 2019 677 M
Yield 2019 0,92%
P/E ratio 2019 43,8x
P/E ratio 2020 32,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,93x
EV / Sales2020 2,62x
Capitalization 55 268 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 266,15  NOK
Last Close Price 238,60  NOK
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,59%
Managers
NameTitle
Kristin Skogen Lund Chief Executive Officer
Ole Jacob Sunde Chairman
Trond Berger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christian Ringnes Independent Director
Eugénie Helene van Wiechen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHIBSTED4.12%6 226
WOLTERS KLUWER (ADR)--.--%19 755
INFORMA PLC34.18%12 792
PEARSON PLC-11.79%7 789
AXEL SPRINGER SE27.68%7 631
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GRP CO LD-6.24%2 918
