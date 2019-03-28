Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Schibsted    SCHA   NO0003028904

SCHIBSTED

(SCHA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Schibsted : ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Ragnar Kårhus will take over as Chief Financial Officer of ASA 1 September 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 03:31am EDT

Ragnar Kårhus (55), currently CEO of Telenor Broadcast is appointed new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Schibsted ASA. He will take over for Trond Berger (61), who has decided to exercise his early retirement option 1 September 2019, after 20 years in the position.

Ragnar Kårhus has broad experience from various positions in Telenor and other Norwegian companies. He has been in his current position since 2014, and was before that Senior Vice President in Telenor Group Industrial Development. He joined Telenor in 2000 and has held the position as CFO in several Telenor companies and deputy CEO of the Nordic region. From 2007 to 2011, he served as CEO of Telenor Norway. Kårhus holds a Master of Business Administration from BI, the Norwegian School of Management.

"I am very happy to announce that Ragnar Kårhus has accepted to take on the role as CFO of Schibsted. His background as CEO and CFO from various areas of Telenor makes him very well qualified for the position. He has gained experience from managing big technological transitions and also having a complete commercial responsibility of large businesses with good results. I have worked with Ragnar previously and know him as hard working, capable, diligent and results oriented," CEO of Schibsted Kristin Skogen Lund says. 

"Schibsted has a long and proud history with an impressive record on both developing its existing businesses and exploring new and adjacent opportunities within a rapidly changing environment, resulting in a substantial value creation to its shareholders over time. I am really excited about the opportunity to contribute together with Kristin, her team and employees to continue this value creation journey in an exciting time for our industry," Ragnar Kårhus says.

Trond Berger will stay close to Schibsted even after 1 September 2019, working part time with Group projects.

"The media industry has changed tremendously during my time in Schibsted, and it has been a pleasure to be part of one of the most exciting success stories in this industry. We have experienced a tremendous value creation for shareholders in the period, and we have been able to develop and reinvent our brands and products to the benefit of consumers and society. Schibsted is now moving into yet another phase, after the demerger of Adevinta, and for me this is a natural time to step down. At the same time, I am looking forward to the coming months, contributing full force to the group, until Ragnar comes on board," Trond Berger says.

"Even though Trond will stay in his position until Ragnar is in place in five months' time, I would already now take the opportunity to underscore the vast contribution Trond has made to Schibsted's success over a long period of time. A sharp mind, focus on the real value drivers and a deep dedication and passion for Schibsted's various businesses are Trond's trademarks. I am grateful that he will stay with us for some months also after Ragnar comes on board to ensure a good transition," Kristin Skogen Lund says. 

Trond Berger has an individual pension plan which mainly entitles him to an early retirement pension from the age of 62, which he reaches in June 2019.

Contact person investors/analysts:
Trond Berger, CFO. Tel: +47 916 86 895, email: trond.berger@schibsted.no
Jo Christian Steigedal, VP Head of IR. Tel: +47 415 08 733, email: jcs@schibsted.com

Media:
Nathalie Kåvin, Head of Corporate Communications, Tel: +47 934 01 363, email: nathalie.kavin@schibsted.com

Oslo, 28 March 2019
SCHIBSTED ASA

Jo Christian Steigedal
Head of IR

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Schibsted via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SCHIBSTED
03:31aSCHIBSTED : ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Ragnar Kårhus will take over as Chief Financial Of..
GL
03/25SCHIBSTED : Adevinta ASA intends to apply for a listing on Oslo Børs
AQ
03/21SCHIBSTED : ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Final approval of annual accounts 2018
GL
03/07Media group Schibsted bets on online ads spin-off
RE
03/07SCHIBSTED ASA (SCHA/SCHB) : Capital Markets Day 2019 - Two separate growth compa..
GL
03/01SCHIBSTED ASA : (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
03/01SCHIBSTED : Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade
GL
02/25SCHIBSTED ASA : (SCHA/SCHB) - Extraordinary General Meeting 25 February 2019
AQ
02/13SCHIBSTED : ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Key information relating to the cash dividend for ..
GL
02/13SCHIBSTED : ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Interim Financial Statement Q4 2018
GL
More news
Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 18 909 M
EBIT 2019 3 262 M
Net income 2019 2 038 M
Debt 2019 1 377 M
Yield 2019 0,59%
P/E ratio 2019 40,36
P/E ratio 2020 30,81
EV / Sales 2019 4,20x
EV / Sales 2020 3,71x
Capitalization 78 026 M
Chart SCHIBSTED
Duration : Period :
Schibsted Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCHIBSTED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 331  NOK
Spread / Average Target -3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kristin Skogen Lund Chief Executive Officer
Ole Jacob Sunde Chairman
Trond Berger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christian Ringnes Independent Director
Eugénie Helene van Wiechen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHIBSTED18.10%9 047
INFORMA PLC16.34%12 116
PEARSON-11.98%8 580
AXEL SPRINGER SE-8.18%5 424
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GRP CO LD0.80%3 421
LAGARDÈRE3.09%3 342
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.