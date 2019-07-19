Log in
Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Share buyback

07/19/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Schibsted has on 18 July 2019 purchased 100,000 own A shares at an average price of NOK 232,3007 per share and 60,000 own B shares at an average price of NOK 221,5734 at the Oslo Stock Exchange. After these transactions Schibsted owns a total of 542,227 own A-shares and 137,535 own B-shares. 


The transaction is part of the buyback programme that Schibsted announced 16 July 2019, stating an ambition to buy back up to 2% of the Company’s shares during Q3 2019.


Oslo, 19 July 2019 
SCHIBSTED ASA


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
