SCHIBSTED

(SCHA)
08/19 10:25:16 am
258.4 NOK   +3.15%
Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Share buyback
GL
08/14Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Mandatory notification of trade
GL
08/14Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Share buyback
GL
Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Share buyback

08/20/2019

Schibsted has on 19 August 2019 purchased 50,000 own A shares at an average price of NOK 256.3342 per share and 26,000 own B shares at an average price of NOK 244.2699 on the Oslo Stock Exchange. After these transactions Schibsted owns a total of 1,141,267 own A-shares and 369,857 own B-shares. 


The transaction is part of the buyback programme that Schibsted announced 16 July 2019, stating an ambition to buy back up to 2% of the Company’s shares during Q3 2019.


Oslo, 20 August 2019 
SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Financials (NOK)
Sales 2019 19 076 M
EBIT 2019 2 690 M
Net income 2019 1 399 M
Debt 2019 677 M
Yield 2019 0,85%
P/E ratio 2019 47,4x
P/E ratio 2020 34,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,17x
EV / Sales2020 2,83x
Capitalization 59 716 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 266,15  NOK
Last Close Price 258,40  NOK
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,12%
Managers
NameTitle
Kristin Skogen Lund Chief Executive Officer
Ole Jacob Sunde Chairman
Trond Berger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christian Ringnes Independent Director
Eugénie Helene van Wiechen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCHIBSTED9.32%6 441
INFORMA PLC34.91%12 850
PEARSON PLC-12.28%7 702
AXEL SPRINGER27.58%7 519
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GRP CO LD-5.92%2 999
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING&MEDIA2.90%2 952
