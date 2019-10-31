Log in
Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Share buyback

10/31/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Schibsted has on 30 October 2019 purchased 75,000 own A shares at an average price of NOK 269.0314 per share and 33,000 own B shares at an average price of NOK 255,2254 on the Oslo Stock Exchange. After these transactions Schibsted owns a total of 2,140,267 own A-shares and 900,857 own B-shares. 

The transaction is part of the buyback programme that Schibsted announced 16 July 2019, stating an ambition to buy back up to 2% of the Company’s shares during Q3 2019. Accumulated, Schibsted has accumulated bought back 1.18% of the shares since the program commenced.

Oslo, 31 October 2019 
SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
