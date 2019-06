Antoine Jouteau, primary insider in Adevinta ASA, sold on 12 June 2019 19,307 B-shares in Schibsted ASA at a price of NOK 227.8783 per share. After the transaction, Jouteau holds no A-shares and no B-shares in Schibsted ASA. Jouteau holds 19,307 B-shares in Adevinta ASA.







Oslo, 13 June 2019

SCHIBSTED ASA